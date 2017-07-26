NASCAR on NBC podcast, Ep. 90: Roger Slack

Eldora Speedway general manager Roger Slack joined the NASCAR on NBC podcast to discuss his track’s past, present and possible future with NASCAR.
Slack detailed the run-up to the initial “secret” test with Tony Stewart and Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Dillon that led to scheduling a Camping World Truck Series race that recently completed its fifth edition.
Slack also discussed the storied history of Eldora, which opened in 1954 and was bought by Stewart 50 years later.
On Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America, Daniel Suarez recalled the moment he got the call that he was being promoted to replace Carl Edwards in the NASCAR Cup Series at Joe Gibbs Racing.
Suarez was at dinner back home in Mexico with family and friends when JGR officials called and him to be ready for a teleconference in a few moments.
Suarez stepped away, telling his dinner partners he’d be back shortly — which ultimately lasted 40 minutes.
When he returned to the dinner table, he couldn’t tell anything about the phone call — JGR officials swore him to secrecy — but he eventually revealed that he had been promoted to the NASCAR Cup Series to replace Edwards, who had decided to take a hiatus from his racing career.
Daniel Suarez appeared on Wednesday’s live broadcast of NASCAR America from the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, North Carolina,
One of the funniest segments of Suarez’s visit was a video and verbal collage of how much he and his fellow Joe Gibbs Racing teammates really think of each other — all in good humor, of course.
In winning last year’s Xfinity Series championship, Mexican native Daniel Suarez became NASCAR’s first international champion.
It was the culmination of a journey that began with his father and, interestingly enough, Volkswagen Beetles.
It was announced Wednesday that Ryan Blaney will leave Wood Brothers Racing at season’s end and join Team Penske in 2018, driving a third NASCAR Cup car for the organization, the No. 12 Ford Fusion.
By bringing the 23-year-old Blaney on-board, it will only strengthen and enhance Team Penske’s chances for even greater success going forward with Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano.
