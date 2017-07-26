Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Daniel Suarez’s journey from Mexico and VW Beetles to NASCAR champion (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 26, 2017, 7:23 PM EDT

In winning last year’s Xfinity Series championship, Mexican native Daniel Suarez became NASCAR’s first international champion.

It was the culmination of a journey that began with his father and, interestingly enough, Volkswagen Beetles.

Check out Suarez’s story and the thoughts about his success and prowess by our NASCAR America analysts in the video above.

Speaking of VW Beetles, Suarez’s father sold his restoration shop to fund his son’s racing dream. Years later, Daniel repaid his father by purchasing a new restoration shop for him. See the video below.

NASCAR America: What Joe Gibbs Racing teammates really think of each other (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 26, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT

Daniel Suarez appeared on Wednesday’s live broadcast of NASCAR America from the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, North Carolina,

One of the funniest segments of Suarez’s visit was a video and verbal collage of how much he and his fellow Joe Gibbs Racing teammates really think of each other — all in good humor, of course.

Check out the video above where Suarez, Denny Hamlin, Matt Kenseth and Kyle Busch answer the “tough questions” about themselves, as well as how they feel about their fellow teammates.

NASCAR America: Ryan Blaney makes Team Penske even stronger (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 26, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT

It was announced Wednesday that Ryan Blaney will leave Wood Brothers Racing at season’s end and join Team Penske in 2018, driving a third NASCAR Cup car for the organization, the No. 12 Ford Fusion.

During Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America, Blaney talked about the move, and our analysts also discussed what appears to be a win-win for everyone involved in the video above.

By bringing the 23-year-old Blaney on-board, it will only strengthen and enhance Team Penske’s chances for even greater success going forward with Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano.

Our analysts also talked about that likelihood in the following video.

Move to Team Penske may help Ryan Blaney’s goal of racing in Indy 500

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 26, 2017, 6:29 PM EDT

Answering a question from a fan, Ryan Blaney admitted on Team Penske’s Facebook Live broadcast Wednesday morning that one of his racing goals is to one day drive in the Indianapolis 500.

“I would like to do that sometime in the future,” Blaney said. “That’s something I’ve always wanted to do.”

In other words, Blaney wants to run the “double” — racing in the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 in the same day.

“It’s obviously two great races in the same day and obviously challenging for a driver,” Blaney said. “It’s the most challenging day you can have, running 1,100 miles, not counting the flight back from Indiana to North Carolina.

“All the back and forth you go from testing for the 500, because they’re testing there for three weeks, and just going back and forth between the two different cars.

“They’re completely different, drive way different and that would be really tough to go back and forth.”

Blaney then added with a smile, “But maybe since I’m a Penske driver now, I can convince Mr. Penske to let me do it. That would be really neat, but maybe I have to win some races for him first and then maybe he’ll let me go over and do that.”

Blaney, 23, made major news Wednesday when it was announced he’ll leave Wood Brothers Racing at the end of this season and will pilot a third NASCAR Cup car – the No. 12 Ford Fusion – for Team Penske starting next season.

In a subsequent teleconference that included Blaney and Team Penske president Tim Cindric, Blaney’s Indy 500 goal caught Cindric a bit off-guard.

“I got to tune into this Facebook stuff,” Cindric laughed. “I got to get connected because I missed that one.”

Blaney admitted that he’s mentioned his interest the 500, but that’s about it.

“It’s gotten as far down the road as me talking about it,” he said. “That’s as far as it’s gotten.”

To which Cindric replied, saying with another laugh, “Hasn’t got to my room yet, but he’s got a lot of years left.”

David Ragan hopes some of Pocono playoff magic rubs off on him

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 26, 2017, 4:51 PM EDT

No one has to tell David Ragan how Pocono Raceway has played a significant role in the playoff hopes of several drivers the last two seasons.

Kurt Busch qualified for last season’s playoffs when he earned his only win of 2016 at the 2.5-mile track in June.

Pocono also provided the golden ticket for Chris Buescher, who won last season’s rain-shortened race in August, qualifying him for the playoffs. It was also Buescher’s first career Cup victory.

Two months ago at Pocono, Ryan Blaney earned his first career NASCAR Cup victory, which also qualified him for the playoffs.

Now, with just four playoff slots, Ragan hopes Sunday’s Overton’s 400 at Pocono will pave the way to victory and his own playoff berth.

Admittedly, it’s been a difficult season for the Unadilla, Georgia native. He’s managed just two top-10 finishes in the first 20 races for Front Row Motorsports: 10th at Talladega and sixth earlier this month at Daytona.

Ragan is 29th in the Cup standings. He has an average start of 29.8 and an average finish of 25.0, along with three DNFs.

He also has never made NASCAR Cup’s playoffs.

With six races remaining in the regular season to qualify for the playoffs, Ragan knows time and chances are both running out. Given how Pocono has been the gateway for drivers like Buescher and Blaney to make the playoffs, Ragan is hoping to add his name to that list.

“We’re starting to wind down the regular season before the playoffs start,” Ragan said. “So, if you can steal a win somehow, that can set you up for the playoffs. That would be huge for us and a big deal for our partners at Overton’s.”

Ragan finished 25th last month at Pocono, one lap off the lead lap. In 21 career starts there, Ragan has one top-10 finish (fifth in the 2008 mid-summer).

In the 10 races since Talladega, Ragan has struggled, posting three finishes of 30th or worse and five other finishes between 20th and 29th.

Still, he’s trying to maintain a positive attitude heading into this weekend that he can pull off an upset.

“It’s fun to go back after we were just there a few weeks ago,” Ragan said. “(The 25th-place finish is) still fresh in our minds, and we know some things that we can improve on.”

