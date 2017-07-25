Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Scan All from the Brickyard 400

By Daniel McFadinJul 25, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT

Kasey Kahne has dreamed of winning at Indianapolis Motor Speedway ever since he first visited the track in 1999 as a kid fresh from his home in Washington.

The dream came true on Sunday with his victory in the Brickyard 400.

Kahne recounts how he won Sunday’s race in this week’s “Scan All,” which again presents the best scanner traffic from the 24th Brickyard 400.

The highlights include.

  • “That will make for a fun Tuesday.” – Matt Kenseth‘s reaction to the Lap 111 crash involved his teammate Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. Tuesdays are when Joe Gibbs Racing holds a weekly meeting between drivers. It’s also happens to be the day “Scan All” airs.
  • “The 41 is melting down right now.” – Jame McMurray’s assessment of Kurt Busch after a bit of close racing between the two of them on a restart. Busch sarcastically clapped as McMurray drove by him under caution.
  • “(Expletive) Danica! (Expletive) her!” – Clint Bowyer‘s reaction his hard crash that involved Kurt Busch and Erik Jones. Patrick, who was running in front of Bowyer, wasn’t involved in the crash.
  • “Damn it, we had that thing won!” – Jimmie Johnson after his crash in Turn 3 on Lap 158 while racing three-wide with Kahne and Brad Keselowski.

Watch the above video for the full “Scan All” experience.

Landon Cassill: ‘Still haven’t really wrapped my head around’ Brickyard penalty for disobeying red flag

By Daniel McFadinJul 25, 2017, 5:43 PM EDT

Landon Cassill said Tuesday he is still trying to understand the situation that resulted in his Brickyard 400 ending in the garage after NASCAR parked his No. 34 Ford for not heeding a red flag during the overtime period of the race.

Cassill was parked on Lap 162 after he continued to pit road when the red flag had been displayed for a wreck on the first overtime restart. The field was stopped in Turn 4.

After the race Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer, said Cassill was parked because he “disobeyed a red flag.”

NASCAR’s official infraction report says Cassill was parked for “pulling up to pit.”

Cassill, taking part in a Goodyear tire test at Dover International Speedway, said he, his crew chief Seth Barbour and the team’s two spotters did not see the red flag displayed.

“I still haven’t really wrapped my head around it completely,” Cassill said. “They themselves did not see the red flag while I was rolling, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t out, I guess. The button they push in timing and scoring to trigger the red (flag) in their system is different than the flag man actually displaying the red flag. The flag man displaying the flag is what we have to work off of as drivers. It could have been the flag man had the red flag out the whole and the four of us as a team just missed it. That’s kind of why I kept rolling. I am very understanding of the rule and why it is what it is.”

With Cassill parked, the race ended on Lap 167. The Front Row Motorsports driver placed 22nd with his third DNF of the season.

Despite how it ended, Cassill earned his best result at a track other than a restrictor-plate track since he finished 21st at Kansas Speedway in May.

NASCAR America airs live 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Brad Keselowski extension, Scan All

By Daniel McFadinJul 25, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs for an hour beginning at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN and continues to breakdown all the big stories from the Brickyard 400.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Steve Letarte, Slugger Labbe and Parker Kligerman in Stamford, Connecticut.

On today’s show:

· The Silly Season brings more news for next season. Brad Keselowski will stay with Team Penske after agreeing to a multi-year contract extension. How does this impact others drivers potentially needing rides for 2018?

· Kasey Kahne became the 12th driver to virtually guarantee himself a playoff spot due to his Brickyard 400 win. Steve and Slugger will see how Kahne’s win impacted the playoff picture and focus on those drivers who have to clinch a spot.

· If you thought the Brickyard 400 was chaotic. Just wait until you see the race from the teams’ point of view in today’s edition of Scan All: Indianapolis.

If you can't catch today's show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. defends crew chief Greg Ives’ performance

By Dustin LongJul 25, 2017, 4:24 PM EDT

Dale Earnhardt Jr. said he had heard enough “chatter” from fans about crew chief Greg Ives that he needed to tell them to “shut THAT (expletive) down.’’

Earnhardt, in his final full-time season driving in Cup, sent the tweet after exiting Sunday’s Brickyard 400 because of contact on a restart damaged his car. He finished 36th.

Some fans were upset about Ives’ pit strategy before the incident. Earnhardt could have stayed out on a caution at Lap 72 with others. Had he done so, Earnhardt would have restarted fifth. Instead, Ives called him to pit road and Earnhardt restarted 24th.

Ives told NBC Sports that it was an easy call because of what he felt was the difference between old tires and new tires. With what he thought would be a limited cushion of cars between Earnhardt and those with new tires on the restart, Ives said it was best to pit.

On the restart, the field got jumbled and Earnhardt ran into the back of Trevor Bayne’s car, damaging the radiator on Earnhardt’s Chevrolet.

It was another disappointing finish for Earnhardt, who needs a win to make the playoffs. He is 22nd in the points with one top five and four top-10 finishes in 20 races. He’s led 24 laps this season. 

As some fans complained about the strategy, Earnhardt reacted with the tweet.

Earnhardt explained during a break in tire testing Tuesday at Dover International Speedway why he sent the note to his fans.

“I just have heard the chatter over the season,’’ Earnhardt said. “We’ve had a difficult year and there’s just been a little rumbling in the background from the fans. They just love to target the crew chief. Our struggles are no one individual’s responsibility.

“I think that being my crew chief, we have such a very passionate fan base, very large fan base, it’s a challenging position for anybody. I’ve seen that with all the guys that I’ve worked with and they’ve all had to deal with criticism, was it the right call this week, what about the next week? They just get really picked apart.

“This is our last season. We’ve had some pretty difficult results and had opportunity to be frustrated and miserable, but I don’t want this season to be remembered by my crew chief, by myself, by my guys as a miserable time. The fans have an influence on that. They can definitely ease up a little bit on Greg and realize that he’s extremely talented, he’s in that position for a reason.’’

Ives has been praised for how he kept the team together after Earnhardt was out 18 races because of concussion symptoms. Jeff Gordon and Alex Bowman drove the No. 88 Chevrolet in Earnhardt’s absence. Hendrick Motorsports announced last week that Bowman will take over Earnhardt’s ride next season.

Earnhardt, who will join NBC Sports’ broadcast team next year, said he can’t wait to watch Bowman and Ives next year.

“He’s going to have incredible success beyond my driving career as a crew chief at HMS, and I look forward to seeing that happen as soon as next season with Alex,’’ Earnhardt said Tuesday of Ives. “He was able to work with Alex in a matter of a few weeks and have Alex up to speed, confident and fast and almost winning races. (Ives) won a championship with Chase (Elliot) in the Xfinity Series. He won five championships with Jimmie Johnson as the lead engineer.

“Maybe Twitter ain’t the place to be drawing attention to things like that. You just hear enough chatter through the course of a long period of time. It wasn’t something that happened that particular weekend. … It’s not OK to be a fan and dog the crew. You’re a fan of the team. I know it’s important that they embrace the crew chief, the guys on the crew, the mechanics, the tire changers, they’ve got to embrace the whole thing.’’

Bump & Run: What to do with the overtime line? (video)

By NBC SportsJul 25, 2017, 2:35 PM EDT

Are you OK with NASCAR making every attempt possible to finish a race under green even if it means officials might not call a caution in overtime until the leader has passed the overtime line?

Nate Ryan: No. After a 13-year run, it’s time to eliminate the overtime/green-white-checkered policy, which worked fine for roughly 56 years. End races at their schedule distances. The debate over how to end races has become endlessly intricate and pointlessly circuitous.

Dustin Long: It’s obvious that the overtime line is not the solution. It creates too many questions about NASCAR’s reaction to crashes as the leaders approach the overtime line. Fans like racing the way it was back in the day? Fine, give it to them. A 400-mile race ends … after 400 miles, not something that is extended to 408 miles. What a concept!

Daniel McFadin: I’m all for NASCAR making every attempt to finish under green, but they need to do it via rules they are consistent in enforcing. In the last few months they have been consistent in not calling cautions in a timely manner in overtime. I’ll give them a pass for Indy, since they were about out of sunlight.

Jerry Bonkowski: NASCAR will almost always attempt to finish a race under green, but sometimes there are — and need to be — exceptions. There wasn’t much choice at Indy because of approaching darkness, but I’m comfortable with the overall system the way it is. NASCAR will never be able to make everyone happy, but it puts forth what I consider an honest effort to complete races. 

How many drivers will make the playoffs on points?

Nate Ryan: None … or one. It depends on how you want to phrase this question. Five more drivers will lay claim to playoff berths on victories (Kyle Busch at Pocono, Chase Elliott at Michigan, Matt Kenseth at Bristol, Joey Logano at Darlington and Clint Bowyer at Richmond), and points will determine which 16 of 17 winners qualify for the 10-race championship run.

Dustin Long: Three. Unless Kyle Busch keeps finding ways to lose races, I expect him to win a race before the playoffs. I don’t foresee anyone else without a win pulling off a victory before the playoffs.

Daniel McFadin: I think we’ll get one more first-time winner this season in the next six races and three drivers get in on points.

Jerry Bonkowski: Just two drivers will point their way into the playoffs. 

Jamie McMurray, Chase Elliott and Matt Kenseth are the last three drivers in the playoff standings. Who has the best chance of making the playoffs?

Nate Ryan: As noted above, opportunities for wins are looming for Elliott and Kenseth. McMurray has been very consistent, though, and if there is a spot to be claimed on points, he has a solid shot.

Dustin Long: Jamie McMurray. Think the final races before the playoffs begin set up well for him and he should easily advance by points.

Daniel McFadin: Jamie McMurray. He and Elliott are tied with 11 top 10s this year, but McMurray has a better average finish through 20 races at 13.2. McMurray might not win, but he’ll continue his consistent performance. 

Jerry Bonkowski: I have to go with veteran experience for this one. While McMurray has had a good season, I’m leaning towards Matt Kenseth to make what could potentially be the final playoffs of his Cup career — if he doesn’t catch on with another team for 2018. 