NASCAR America: Brickyard 400 restarts prove critical, dangerous (video)

Restarts are often a major part of how races play out.

But restarts in Sunday’s Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway took things to another level as seemingly every restart resulted in wrecks or mayhem.

Why were there so many problems on restarts? Were drivers simply being overly aggressive? Was it that simple?

On Monday’s NASCAR America, our group of analysts discussed why there were so many problems on restarts and whether there was any way to avoid all the mishaps and mayhem.

Check out the video above.