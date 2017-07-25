Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson and Joey Logano taking part in ‘Kids Drive NASCAR’ campaign

By Daniel McFadinJul 25, 2017, 2:07 PM EDT

For the next three weeks, children will be the focus of NASCAR as it works to establish bonds with future fans of the sport.

NASCAR announced Tuesday the return of “Kids Drive NASCAR,” a three-week campaign that will take place on social media and at five race tracks.

The campaign, which starts this week at Iowa Speedway and Pocono Raceway and goes through the Aug. 13 Cup race at Michigan, encourages young fans to take part in “Kids vs Driver” challenges at AccelerationNation.com against Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson and Joey Logano and will have kids serve as honorary race officials.

The campaign also will be present at Watkins Glen International and the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

“Kids Drive NASCAR is about bringing kids even closer to the sport they love and the drivers they idolize,” said Jill Gregory, NASCAR senior vice president and chief marketing officer in a press release. “This year, we’ve expanded the campaign to three weeks and five race tracks – with no shortage of fun events, activities and content for children and their families.”

The first “Kids vs Drivers” challenge involves Busch and a toss competition.

Parents can share their children’s video responses to Busch, Larson and Logano on Twitter or Instagram by tagging #KidsDriveNASCAR and #Promotion, or upload them at Acceleration Nation for a chance to have the drivers share the content.

Children attending NASCAR races in the next three weeks will take part in live Kids vs. Drivers challenges, attend driver and crew chief meetings and autograph sessions and receive garage tours.

Kids will also take over race weekend roles usually reserved for adults. All the participating tracks will host children as honorary race officials, green-flag wavers, reporters and photographers.

At Pocono Speedway, the track will host its 10th annual Lehigh Valley Children’s Hospital Kids Day on Saturday prior to the Camping World Truck Series race. Free activities will include face painting, bounce houses, photos booths and more.

Bump & Run: What to do with the overtime line?

It’s simple, do away with the overtime line, go back to allowing races to finish under the caution.
By NBC SportsJul 25, 2017, 2:35 PM EDT

Are you OK with NASCAR making every attempt possible to finish a race under green even if it means officials might not call a caution in overtime until the leader has passed the overtime line?

Nate Ryan: No. After a 13-year run, it’s time to eliminate the overtime/green-white-checkered policy, which worked fine for roughly 56 years. End races at their schedule distances. The debate over how to end races has become endlessly intricate and pointlessly circuitous.

Dustin Long: It’s obvious that the overtime line is not the solution. It creates too many questions about NASCAR’s reaction to crashes as the leaders approach the overtime line. Fans like racing the way it was back in the day? Fine, give it to them. A 400-mile race ends … after 400 miles, not something that is extended to 408 miles. What a concept!

Daniel McFadin: I’m all for NASCAR making every attempt to finish under green, but they need to do it via rules they are consistent in enforcing. In the last few months they have been consistent in not calling cautions in a timely manner in overtime. I’ll give them a pass for Indy, since they were about out of sunlight.

Jerry Bonkowski: NASCAR will almost always attempt to finish a race under green, but sometimes there are — and need to be — exceptions. There wasn’t much choice at Indy because of approaching darkness, but I’m comfortable with the overall system the way it is. NASCAR will never be able to make everyone happy, but it puts forth what I consider an honest effort to complete races. 

How many drivers will make the playoffs on points?

Nate Ryan: None … or one. It depends on how you want to phrase this question. Five more drivers will lay claim to playoff berths on victories (Kyle Busch at Pocono, Chase Elliott at Michigan, Matt Kenseth at Bristol, Joey Logano at Darlington and Clint Bowyer at Richmond), and points will determine which 16 of 17 winners qualify for the 10-race championship run.

Dustin Long: Three. Unless Kyle Busch keeps finding ways to lose races, I expect him to win a race before the playoffs. I don’t foresee anyone else without a win pulling off a victory before the playoffs.

Daniel McFadin: I think we’ll get one more first-time winner this season in the next six races and three drivers get in on points.

Jerry Bonkowski: Just two drivers will point their way into the playoffs. 

Jamie McMurray, Chase Elliott and Matt Kenseth are the last three drivers in the playoff standings. Who has the best chance of making the playoffs?

Nate Ryan: As noted above, opportunities for wins are looming for Elliott and Kenseth. McMurray has been very consistent, though, and if there is a spot to be claimed on points, he has a solid shot.

Dustin Long: Jamie McMurray. Think the final races before the playoffs begin set up well for him and he should easily advance by points.

Daniel McFadin: Jamie McMurray. He and Elliott are tied with 11 top 10s this year, but McMurray has a better average finish through 20 races at 13.2. McMurray might not win, but he’ll continue his consistent performance. 

Jerry Bonkowski: I have to go with veteran experience for this one. While McMurray has had a good season, I’m leaning towards Matt Kenseth to make what could potentially be the final playoffs of his Cup career — if he doesn’t catch on with another team for 2018. 

Tony Stewart, Kyle Larson celebrate sprint car victories

Tony Stewart Racing
By Dustin LongJul 25, 2017, 12:05 PM EDT

Tony Stewart and Kyle Larson both won sprint car races Monday night.

Stewart won the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions race at Pennsylvania Motor Speedway, a half-mile dirt track in Imperial, Pennsylvania.

Stewart, who owns the series, earned $5,000 for winning the 30-lap feature. The event had been scheduled for Saturday but was postponed by rain. Stewart also won his qualifying heat. Carson Macedo finished second in the feature to Stewart. Lee Jacobs was third.

Larson won the 25-lap Burger Barn Northern Summer Nationals on Monday at Ohsweken Speedway, a 3/8-mile dirt track in Ontario, Canada. Parker Price-Miller was second. Dylan Westbrook was third.

Larson will compete with the World of Outlaws there Tuesday night.

Clint Bowyer’s Southern 500 paint scheme honors Mark Martin

Stewart-Haas Racing
By Dustin LongJul 25, 2017, 11:34 AM EDT

Stewart-Haas Racing and Clint Bowyer will honor NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin with the paint scheme on Bowyer’s car for the Sept. 3 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Bowyer’s throwback paint scheme harkens to when Martin drove a Carolina Ford Dealers Ford for Bill Davis Racing in 43 Xfinity races between 1988-91.

“If you want to associate yourself with a winner and all that’s good about our sport and its history, then you aren’t going to do any better than Mark Martin,” said Bowyer, who raced as a teammate with Martin in 2012 and 2013 while at Michael Waltrip Racing, in a statement.

“I’m proud to say I got to race with and against Mark in my career, and it’s an honor to have him join us at Darlington in September. When the folks at SHR and Carolina Ford Dealers came up with this idea, I was pretty pumped up for it. Then I saw the paint scheme, and I knew it was going to be one of the best in Darlington.”

Martin finished with 40 Cup wins, placed second in the points five times, won 49 Xfinity races and won five IROC Series titles.

“This is a really cool deal and brings back a lot of memories,” Martin said in a statement. “This was a good time and I hope the race fans enjoy it as much as I will seeing it out on the track. Darlington is one of my favorite places on earth and I’m not going to miss this one.”

Brad Keselowski signs contact extension with Team Penske

By Dustin LongJul 25, 2017, 10:09 AM EDT

Team Penske announced Tuesday that it has signed Brad Keselowski to a multi-year contract extension. The team also announced that crew chief Paul Wolfe has agreed to a multi-year extension.

“In the time that Brad has driven for Team Penske, he has risen to the top echelon of stars in NASCAR,” said team owner Roger Penske in a statement. “Brad and Paul have established a terrific, winning combination and they are both real leaders within our team. More than just wins and championships, Brad is an important part our relationship with Ford Performance and his work with the Checkered Flag Foundation shows what kind of person he is away from the track. There is no question he continues to be a great fit for our organization.”

MORE: Updated Silly Season scorecard 

Dave Pericak, Global Director, Ford Performance said:We are extremely happy to secure Brad’s renewal with Team Penske. Brad is an integral part of our Ford NASCAR program, and we appreciate his leadership within the team and among the drivers in this sport. We look forward to helping him take Ford and Team Penske to victory lane many more times in the years ahead.”

Keselowski has been with the organization since 2009, scoring 22 of his 23 career Cup wins with the team and the 2012 title. Keselowski has two wins this season and is sixth in the points heading into this weekend’s race at Pocono Raceway.

“Roger and everyone at Team Penske have given me everything we need to win championships at the highest levels of NASCAR,” Keselowski said in a statement. “As I have said all along, Team Penske is where I want to be and I am thrilled to continue with the organization well into the future. I have a lot of years left in the sport and I truly feel our best years are ahead of us.

“There is no one I want helping make my racecars go fast more than Paul Wolfe. We have a lot of continuity between the two of us, and really the entire No. 2 Ford team, which is so important in today’s NASCAR. With partners like Miller Lite, Alliance Truck Parts, Wurth, Autotrader, Fitzgerald Glider Kits, Discount Tire and Ford Performance in our corner, I feel like we have the strongest overall program in the sport.”

Terms of the deal were not announced other than the 33-year-old Keselowski will remain with the team “well into the future.”

Team Penske announced in February that 27-year-old Joey Logano, crew chief Todd Gordon and sponsor Shell had extended their contracts to 2022 and beyond.

Penske also has stated that he would like add a car for 23-year-old Ryan Blaney, who drives for the Wood Brothers – which is aligned with Team Pensnke.

