Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson and Joey Logano taking part in ‘Kids Drive NASCAR’ campaign

For the next three weeks, children will be the focus of NASCAR as it works to establish bonds with future fans of the sport.
NASCAR announced Tuesday the return of “Kids Drive NASCAR,” a three-week campaign that will take place on social media and at five race tracks.
The campaign, which starts this week at Iowa Speedway and Pocono Raceway and goes through the Aug. 13 Cup race at Michigan, encourages young fans to take part in “Kids vs Driver” challenges at AccelerationNation.com against Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson and Joey Logano and will have kids serve as honorary race officials.
The campaign also will be present at Watkins Glen International and the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
“Kids Drive NASCAR is about bringing kids even closer to the sport they love and the drivers they idolize,” said Jill Gregory, NASCAR senior vice president and chief marketing officer in a press release. “This year, we’ve expanded the campaign to three weeks and five race tracks – with no shortage of fun events, activities and content for children and their families.”
The first “Kids vs Drivers” challenge involves Busch and a toss competition.
Parents can share their children’s video responses to Busch, Larson and Logano on Twitter or Instagram by tagging #KidsDriveNASCAR and #Promotion, or upload them at Acceleration Nation for a chance to have the drivers share the content.
Children attending NASCAR races in the next three weeks will take part in live Kids vs. Drivers challenges, attend driver and crew chief meetings and autograph sessions and receive garage tours.
Kids will also take over race weekend roles usually reserved for adults. All the participating tracks will host children as honorary race officials, green-flag wavers, reporters and photographers.
At Pocono Speedway, the track will host its 10th annual Lehigh Valley Children’s Hospital Kids Day on Saturday prior to the Camping World Truck Series race. Free activities will include face painting, bounce houses, photos booths and more.