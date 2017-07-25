Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Dale Earnhardt Jr. defends crew chief Greg Ives’ performance

By Dustin LongJul 25, 2017, 4:24 PM EDT

Dale Earnhardt Jr. said he had heard enough “chatter” from fans about crew chief Greg Ives that he needed to tell them to “shut THAT (expletive) down.’’

Earnhardt, in his final full-time season driving in Cup, sent the tweet after exiting Sunday’s Brickyard 400 because of contact on a restart damaged his car. He finished 36th.

Some fans were upset about Ives’ pit strategy before the incident. Earnhardt could have stayed out on a caution at Lap 72 with others. Had he done so, Earnhardt would have restarted fifth. Instead, Ives called him to pit road and Earnhardt restarted 24th.

Ives told NBC Sports that it was an easy call because of what he felt was the difference between old tires and new tires. With what he thought would be a limited cushion of cars between Earnhardt and those with new tires on the restart, Ives said it was best to pit.

On the restart, the field got jumbled and Earnhardt ran into the back of Trevor Bayne’s car, damaging the radiator on Earnhardt’s Chevrolet.

It was another disappointing finish for Earnhardt, who needs a win to make the playoffs. He is 22nd in the points with one top five and four top-10 finishes in 20 races. He’s led 24 laps this season. 

As some fans complained about the strategy, Earnhardt reacted with the tweet.

Earnhardt explained during a break in tire testing Tuesday at Dover International Speedway why he sent the note to his fans.

“I just have heard the chatter over the season,’’ Earnhardt said. “We’ve had a difficult year and there’s just been a little rumbling in the background from the fans. They just love to target the crew chief. Our struggles are no one individual’s responsibility.

“I think that being my crew chief, we have such a very passionate fan base, very large fan base, it’s a challenging position for anybody. I’ve seen that with all the guys that I’ve worked with and they’ve all had to deal with criticism, was it the right call this week, what about the next week? They just get really picked apart.

“This is our last season. We’ve had some pretty difficult results and had opportunity to be frustrated and miserable, but I don’t want this season to be remembered by my crew chief, by myself, by my guys as a miserable time. The fans have an influence on that. They can definitely ease up a little bit on Greg and realize that he’s extremely talented, he’s in that position for a reason.’’

Ives has been praised for how he kept the team together after Earnhardt was out 18 races because of concussion symptoms. Jeff Gordon and Alex Bowman drove the No. 88 Chevrolet in Earnhardt’s absence. Hendrick Motorsports announced last week that Bowman will take over Earnhardt’s ride next season.

Earnhardt, who will join NBC Sports’ broadcast team next year, said he can’t wait to watch Bowman and Ives next year.

“He’s going to have incredible success beyond my driving career as a crew chief at HMS, and I look forward to seeing that happen as soon as next season with Alex,’’ Earnhardt said Tuesday of Ives. “He was able to work with Alex in a matter of a few weeks and have Alex up to speed, confident and fast and almost winning races. (Ives) won a championship with Chase (Elliot) in the Xfinity Series. He won five championships with Jimmie Johnson as the lead engineer.

“Maybe Twitter ain’t the place to be drawing attention to things like that. You just hear enough chatter through the course of a long period of time. It wasn’t something that happened that particular weekend. … It’s not OK to be a fan and dog the crew. You’re a fan of the team. I know it’s important that they embrace the crew chief, the guys on the crew, the mechanics, the tire changers, they’ve got to embrace the whole thing.’’

NASCAR America airs live 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN: Brad Keselowski extension, Scan All

By Daniel McFadinJul 25, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs for an hour beginning at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN and continues to breakdown all the big stories from the Brickyard 400.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Steve Letarte, Slugger Labbe and Parker Kligerman in Stamford, Connecticut.

On today’s show:

· The Silly Season brings more news for next season. Brad Keselowski will stay with Team Penske after agreeing to a multi-year contract extension. How does this impact others drivers potentially needing rides for 2018?

· Kasey Kahne became the 12th driver to virtually guarantee himself a playoff spot due to his Brickyard 400 win. Steve and Slugger will see how Kahne’s win impacted the playoff picture and focus on those drivers who have to clinch a spot.

· If you thought the Brickyard 400 was chaotic. Just wait until you see the race from the teams’ point of view in today’s edition of Scan All: Indianapolis.

Bump & Run: What to do with the overtime line?

Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images
By NBC SportsJul 25, 2017, 2:35 PM EDT

Are you OK with NASCAR making every attempt possible to finish a race under green even if it means officials might not call a caution in overtime until the leader has passed the overtime line?

Nate Ryan: No. After a 13-year run, it’s time to eliminate the overtime/green-white-checkered policy, which worked fine for roughly 56 years. End races at their schedule distances. The debate over how to end races has become endlessly intricate and pointlessly circuitous.

Dustin Long: It’s obvious that the overtime line is not the solution. It creates too many questions about NASCAR’s reaction to crashes as the leaders approach the overtime line. Fans like racing the way it was back in the day? Fine, give it to them. A 400-mile race ends … after 400 miles, not something that is extended to 408 miles. What a concept!

Daniel McFadin: I’m all for NASCAR making every attempt to finish under green, but they need to do it via rules they are consistent in enforcing. In the last few months they have been consistent in not calling cautions in a timely manner in overtime. I’ll give them a pass for Indy, since they were about out of sunlight.

Jerry Bonkowski: NASCAR will almost always attempt to finish a race under green, but sometimes there are — and need to be — exceptions. There wasn’t much choice at Indy because of approaching darkness, but I’m comfortable with the overall system the way it is. NASCAR will never be able to make everyone happy, but it puts forth what I consider an honest effort to complete races. 

How many drivers will make the playoffs on points?

Nate Ryan: None … or one. It depends on how you want to phrase this question. Five more drivers will lay claim to playoff berths on victories (Kyle Busch at Pocono, Chase Elliott at Michigan, Matt Kenseth at Bristol, Joey Logano at Darlington and Clint Bowyer at Richmond), and points will determine which 16 of 17 winners qualify for the 10-race championship run.

Dustin Long: Three. Unless Kyle Busch keeps finding ways to lose races, I expect him to win a race before the playoffs. I don’t foresee anyone else without a win pulling off a victory before the playoffs.

Daniel McFadin: I think we’ll get one more first-time winner this season in the next six races and three drivers get in on points.

Jerry Bonkowski: Just two drivers will point their way into the playoffs. 

Jamie McMurray, Chase Elliott and Matt Kenseth are the last three drivers in the playoff standings. Who has the best chance of making the playoffs?

Nate Ryan: As noted above, opportunities for wins are looming for Elliott and Kenseth. McMurray has been very consistent, though, and if there is a spot to be claimed on points, he has a solid shot.

Dustin Long: Jamie McMurray. Think the final races before the playoffs begin set up well for him and he should easily advance by points.

Daniel McFadin: Jamie McMurray. He and Elliott are tied with 11 top 10s this year, but McMurray has a better average finish through 20 races at 13.2. McMurray might not win, but he’ll continue his consistent performance. 

Jerry Bonkowski: I have to go with veteran experience for this one. While McMurray has had a good season, I’m leaning towards Matt Kenseth to make what could potentially be the final playoffs of his Cup career — if he doesn’t catch on with another team for 2018. 

Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson and Joey Logano taking part in ‘Kids Drive NASCAR’ campaign

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJul 25, 2017, 2:07 PM EDT

For the next three weeks, children will be the focus of NASCAR as it works to establish bonds with future fans of the sport.

NASCAR announced Tuesday the return of “Kids Drive NASCAR,” a three-week campaign that will take place on social media and at five race tracks.

The campaign, which starts this week at Iowa Speedway and Pocono Raceway and goes through the Aug. 13 Cup race at Michigan, encourages young fans to take part in “Kids vs Driver” challenges at AccelerationNation.com against Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson and Joey Logano and will have kids serve as honorary race officials.

The campaign also will be present at Watkins Glen International and the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

“Kids Drive NASCAR is about bringing kids even closer to the sport they love and the drivers they idolize,” said Jill Gregory, NASCAR senior vice president and chief marketing officer in a press release. “This year, we’ve expanded the campaign to three weeks and five race tracks – with no shortage of fun events, activities and content for children and their families.”

The first “Kids vs Drivers” challenge involves Busch and a toss competition.

Parents can share their children’s video responses to Busch, Larson and Logano on Twitter or Instagram by tagging #KidsDriveNASCAR and #Promotion, or upload them at Acceleration Nation for a chance to have the drivers share the content.

Children attending NASCAR races in the next three weeks will take part in live Kids vs. Drivers challenges, attend driver and crew chief meetings and autograph sessions and receive garage tours.

Kids will also take over race weekend roles usually reserved for adults. All the participating tracks will host children as honorary race officials, green-flag wavers, reporters and photographers.

At Pocono Speedway, the track will host its 10th annual Lehigh Valley Children’s Hospital Kids Day on Saturday prior to the Camping World Truck Series race. Free activities will include face painting, bounce houses, photos booths and more.

Tony Stewart, Kyle Larson celebrate sprint car victories

Tony Stewart Racing
By Dustin LongJul 25, 2017, 12:05 PM EDT

Tony Stewart and Kyle Larson both won sprint car races Monday night.

Stewart won the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions race at Pennsylvania Motor Speedway, a half-mile dirt track in Imperial, Pennsylvania.

Stewart, who owns the series, earned $5,000 for winning the 30-lap feature. The event had been scheduled for Saturday but was postponed by rain. Stewart also won his qualifying heat. Carson Macedo finished second in the feature to Stewart. Lee Jacobs was third.

It was Stewart’s second sprint car victory this season. He also won the United Sprint Car Series Spring Speed Xplosion feature April 1 at Bubba Raceway Park, in Ocala, Fla, his first victory of any kind since retiring as a NASCAR driver.

Larson won the 25-lap Burger Barn Northern Summer Nationals on Monday at Ohsweken Speedway, a 3/8-mile dirt track in Ontario, Canada. Parker Price-Miller was second. Dylan Westbrook was third.

Larson will compete with the World of Outlaws there Tuesday night.