Clint Bowyer’s Southern 500 paint scheme honors Mark Martin

By Dustin LongJul 25, 2017, 11:34 AM EDT

Stewart-Haas Racing and Clint Bowyer will honor NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin with the paint scheme on Bowyer’s car for the Sept. 3 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Bowyer’s throwback paint scheme harkens to when Martin drove a Carolina Ford Dealers Ford for Bill Davis Racing in 43 Xfinity races between 1988-91.

“If you want to associate yourself with a winner and all that’s good about our sport and its history, then you aren’t going to do any better than Mark Martin,” said Bowyer, who raced as a teammate with Martin in 2012 and 2013 while at Michael Waltrip Racing, in a statement.

“I’m proud to say I got to race with and against Mark in my career, and it’s an honor to have him join us at Darlington in September. When the folks at SHR and Carolina Ford Dealers came up with this idea, I was pretty pumped up for it. Then I saw the paint scheme, and I knew it was going to be one of the best in Darlington.”

Martin finished with 40 Cup wins, placed second in the points five times, won 49 Xfinity races and won five IROC Series titles.

“This is a really cool deal and brings back a lot of memories,” Martin said in a statement. “This was a good time and I hope the race fans enjoy it as much as I will seeing it out on the track. Darlington is one of my favorite places on earth and I’m not going to miss this one.”

Tony Stewart, Kyle Larson celebrate sprint car victories

By Dustin LongJul 25, 2017, 12:05 PM EDT

Tony Stewart and Kyle Larson both won sprint car races Monday night.

Stewart won the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions race at Pennsylvania Motor Speedway, a half-mile dirt track in Imperial, Pennsylvania.

Stewart, who owns the series, earned $5,000 for winning the 30-lap feature. The event had been scheduled for Saturday but was postponed by rain. Stewart also won his qualifying heat. Carson Macedo finished second in the feature to Stewart. Lee Jacobs was third.

Larson won the 25-lap Burger Barn Northern Summer Nationals on Monday at Ohsweken Speedway, a 3/8-mile dirt track in Ontario, Canada. Parker Price-Miller was second. Dylan Westbrook was third.

Larson will compete with the World of Outlaws there Tuesday night.

Brad Keselowski signs contact extension with Team Penske

By Dustin LongJul 25, 2017, 10:09 AM EDT

Team Penske announced Tuesday that it has signed Brad Keselowski to a multi-year contract extension. The team also announced that crew chief Paul Wolfe has agreed to a multi-year extension.

“In the time that Brad has driven for Team Penske, he has risen to the top echelon of stars in NASCAR,” said team owner Roger Penske in a statement. “Brad and Paul have established a terrific, winning combination and they are both real leaders within our team. More than just wins and championships, Brad is an important part our relationship with Ford Performance and his work with the Checkered Flag Foundation shows what kind of person he is away from the track. There is no question he continues to be a great fit for our organization.”

MORE: Updated Silly Season scorecard 

Dave Pericak, Global Director, Ford Performance said:We are extremely happy to secure Brad’s renewal with Team Penske. Brad is an integral part of our Ford NASCAR program, and we appreciate his leadership within the team and among the drivers in this sport. We look forward to helping him take Ford and Team Penske to victory lane many more times in the years ahead.”

Keselowski has been with the organization since 2009, scoring 22 of his 23 career Cup wins with the team and the 2012 title. Keselowski has two wins this season and is sixth in the points heading into this weekend’s race at Pocono Raceway.

“Roger and everyone at Team Penske have given me everything we need to win championships at the highest levels of NASCAR,” Keselowski said in a statement. “As I have said all along, Team Penske is where I want to be and I am thrilled to continue with the organization well into the future. I have a lot of years left in the sport and I truly feel our best years are ahead of us.

“There is no one I want helping make my racecars go fast more than Paul Wolfe. We have a lot of continuity between the two of us, and really the entire No. 2 Ford team, which is so important in today’s NASCAR. With partners like Miller Lite, Alliance Truck Parts, Wurth, Autotrader, Fitzgerald Glider Kits, Discount Tire and Ford Performance in our corner, I feel like we have the strongest overall program in the sport.”

Terms of the deal were not announced other than the 33-year-old Keselowski will remain with the team “well into the future.”

Team Penske announced in February that 27-year-old Joey Logano, crew chief Todd Gordon and sponsor Shell had extended their contracts to 2022 and beyond.

Penske also has stated that he would like add a car for 23-year-old Ryan Blaney, who drives for the Wood Brothers – which is aligned with Team Pensnke.

Here’s your updated Silly Season scorecard for 2018

By Dustin LongJul 25, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT

Hendrick Motorsports took care of one ride with the announcement last week that Alex Bowman will take over Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s No. 88 car after this season, but questions remain around if Brickyard 400 winner Kasey Kahne will remain in the No. 5 car.

That is just among many of the questions as Silly Season progresses. Here’s a look at where many of the key issues stand at this point as the Cup series heads this weekend to Pocono Raceway.

ANNOUNCED RIDES FOR 2018

Erik Jones will drive the No. 20, replacing Matt Kenseth (announcement made July 11)

— Alex Bowman will drive the No. 88, replacing Dale Earnhardt Jr. (announcement made July 20)

Brad Keselowski agrees to contract extension to drive the No. 2 car for Team Penske (announcement made July 25

OPEN/POSSIBLY OPEN RIDES

— No. 5: With Great Clips and Farmer’s Insurance not returning, this Hendrick Motorsports team needs sponsorship. Brickyard 400 winner Kasey Kahne’s status remains uncertain even though he has a contract through next season. If sponsorship isn’t found, contraction could be an option or even leasing this team’s charter. Car owner Rick Hendrick said Sunday at Indianapolis that “our plans are not set for the No. 5 car.’’ Kahne told NBC Sports: “I have a deal with Hendrick through ’18 and we’re trying to figure out how to make all that stuff work.’’

— No. 10: Sponsorship has yet to be announced for next season, and Danica Patrick is in the last year of her contract.

— No. 41: Monster Energy is mulling if to return as team sponsor since it is the series sponsor. Monster must inform NASCAR within the next few months if it’s picking up the option on the series title sponsorship (it has a two-year deal with a two-year option). Co-owner Gene Haas has indicated Stewart-Haas Racing wants to stay at four cars. If there isn’t sponsorship, contraction could become an option. Also, Kurt Busch said at Daytona in July that he was awaiting news from the team that it had picked up his option for next season, although he expected it to happen.

— No. 77: With Erik Jones returning to Joe Gibbs Racing, team owner Barney Visser said at Kentucky that “we have nothing concrete … we hope to have two cars.” Sponsor 5-hour Energy has an option to return. The company can’t go to any other Cup team with Monster Energy as series sponsor.

AVAILABLE DRIVERS

Matt Kenseth: Out of the No. 20 after this season. Doesn’t have anything for next year at this point. Key could be what kind of salary he’s willing to take next year. On his future, Kenseth said last weekend at Indianapolis: “I’m not that concerned about it. I’m more concerned about trying to get a win here and get in the playoffs. It’s been a full year now since we won a race, that’s not acceptable.’’

William Byron: Whether he moves up to Cup and replaces Kasey Kahne in the No. 5 car could come down to sponsorship. Car owner Rick Hedrick says “the plan” is to run four cars next year. As to if Byron would be in one of his Cup cars next year, Hendrick said last weekend: “We’re not ready to cross that bridge yet.’’

Kurt Busch: The 2017 Daytona 500 winner said at Daytona that he is waiting for Stewart-Haas Racing to pick up his option for next season and was optimistic that would happen. Also mentioned there were many “moving parts” involving Monster and NASCAR.

Kasey Kahne: He has a deal with Hendrick Motorsports through next season but team controls the option and it was widely believed before his Brickyard 400 win last weekend that this could be his final year with the organization.

Ryan Blaney: Roger Penske has said he wants to bring Blaney into the Team Penske fold, which would be a third car provided Keselowski does indeed remain with the organization.

Danica Patrick: In her final year with Stewart-Haas Racing. She said last month she intends to drive next season but the sponsorship uncertainty leaves her status murky for next year.

Paul Menard: Has not announced plans for next year. Asked this past weekend if he would remain at Richard Childress Racing — where he’s been since 2011 — he said only that he was focused on his racing. Menards is a sponsor in the IndyCar Series with Team Penske.

Aric Almirola: Hasn’t been announced yet as returning to Richard Petty Motorsports next season. He’s tied closely to sponsor Smithfield, which also is in its final year with the team, but Richard Petty has said he’s confident Smithfield will return.

Chris Buescher: He said previously he plans to be back at JTG Daugherty with Roush Fenway Racing expecting to remain a two-car team with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Trevor Bayne. That leaves no room there for Buescher, who was loaned to JTG this season. No deal is in place yet. “We are working on next year, trying to get everything in place,’’ Buescher said last weekend at Indianapolis. “We should have more information in the next couple of moths.’’

GMS Racing/Spencer Gallagher: This could be one of the wildcards. This Xfinity team is exploring a move to Cup if it makes financial sense. Some in the garage are convinced this team will move and could be a two-car team with Spencer Gallagher and a veteran driver. GMS already has an engine deal in the Xfinity Series with Hendrick Motorsports but would need to upgrade that for a Cup effort and possibly add a technical alliance (it has one with JR Motorsports). It also would need to get at least one charter, if not two.

Darrell Wallace Jr.He continues to look for an opportunity after his Xfinity ride with Roush Fenway Racing went away in June because of lack of sponsorship and Aric Almirola returned to the No. 43 earlier this month from injury after Wallace filled in for a few races. Wallace showed well in Almirola’s ride. Key is to find sponsorship.

NASCAR America: Brickyard 400 restarts prove critical, dangerous (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 25, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT

Restarts are often a major part of how races play out.

But restarts in Sunday’s Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway took things to another level as seemingly every restart resulted in wrecks or mayhem.

Why were there so many problems on restarts? Were drivers simply being overly aggressive? Was it that simple?

On Monday’s NASCAR America, our group of analysts discussed why there were so many problems on restarts and whether there was any way to avoid all the mishaps and mayhem.

Check out the video above.