NASCAR America: Kyle Busch questions Xfinity rules package at Indy

Kyle Busch isn’t afraid to speak his mind, and he certainly did so after Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
NASCAR implemented a number of changes to make the racing closer, tighter and more exciting — including restrictor plates, a larger rear spoiler, aero ducts, and a smaller splitter — and achieved all that on many fronts.
But not for the younger Busch brother, who wasn’t pleased with the rules package. Was it actually designed to specifically slow him down rather than to even out things for the entire field?
Or was he just simply upset because he didn’t win a third Xfinity race in a row at IMS?
Mark Smith, owner of TriStar Motorsports, died Saturday at his home, after a long battle with cancer, the team announced Monday. He was 63.
He began his racing career building engines for his brother Jack’s drag car in the 1970s. He moved his family from the West Coast in the early 1990s to pursue a career in NASCAR. He was the owner of TriStar Motorsports and Pro Motor Engines.
TriStar Motorsports fields the No. 14 in the Xfinty Series with JJ Yeley and the No. 72 in the Cup Series with Cole Whitt. The team stated the team will continue operations under the management of Bryan Smith, son of Mark Smith.
“It was dad’s dream to own and operate a NASCAR team,” Bryan Smith said. “He devoted his life to that dream and his family plans to honor his wishes by continuing our efforts in his memory.”
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Victory Junction Gang victoryjunction.org or NOVA (National Organization for Vehicle Access, part of the BraunAbility) novafunding.org.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Victory Junction Gang victoryjunction.org or NOVA (National Organization for Vehicle Access, part of the BraunAbility) novafunding.org.
Given how wild the Brickyard 400 played out, the big wreck between race leaders Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. wasn’t exactly surprising.
Rather, with the way the race transpired from the opening lap, was the Busch/Truex wreck almost inevitable?
Truex got loose and washed up into the left rear of Busch’s car, sending both drivers and their respective cars into the outside retaining walls, hitting hard and ending their respective days.
On Monday’s edition of NASCAR America, Dale Earnhardt Jr. — who will become part of our NBC Sports Group in 2018 — looked back on a wild and intense Brickyard 400.
Earnhardt was one of several drivers whose day came to an early ending — in Junior’s case when he ran into the back of Trevor Bayne‘s car, destroying his radiator in the process.
All the mayhem and mishaps could be linked to over-aggressive driving, Earnhardt said, saying that every driver was in “attack mode,” especially on restarts.
Kasey Kahne spent nearly six hours behind the wheel of his No. 5 Team Hendrick Chevrolet in Sunday’s Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
And a good chunk of that time, the temperatures inside his car hovered around 100 degrees.
Try driving down a freeway for six hours at 70 mph with no air conditioner and you may get a slight idea of what Kahne and his fellow NASCAR Cup drivers endured for much of Sunday’s race, doing close to 200 mph for much of those six hours.
Kahne exited his race car first along pit road and then again when he rolled into victory lane, bending over several times while enduring cramps from exhaustion.
Even in victory lane, Kahne continued to battle cramps did a couple of media interviews before slumping to the ground and having team members pass him cold towels and water.
Because light was quickly evaporating, Kahne endured all the photos and celebrations of kissing the bricks while still battling cramps.
Finally, about an hour or so after crossing the finish line, he was taken to the infield care center to get a couple of IVs of fluid replenishment.
On Monday’s edition of NASCAR America, our group of analysts talked about how exhausting racing is normally — and how it was so elevated during Sunday’s hot and lengthy race.
