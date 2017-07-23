Ricky Stenhouse Jr. slams head-on into inside retaining wall at IMS (video)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wrecked hard on Lap 107 of Sunday’s Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Stenhouse was side-drafting Jimmie Johnson when he lost control and hit the inside retaining wall hard and head-on.
The Brickyard 400 has seen yet another big wreck involving key drivers.
With 10 laps to go in the scheduled 160-lap event, Clint Bowyer got loose, collected Erik Jones and Kurt Busch could not avoid a spinning Bowyer, as all three drivers wrecked out.
“I knew the 77 had a run on me and then all hell broke loose,” Bowyer said. “It pretty much sucks.
“It was definitely not needed, for sure. But we’ll regroup. This is a strong team. I thought we were going to have a (top-five) finish, for sure, but it just wasn’t our day.”
Bowyer now falls out of the top-16 for the upcoming NASCAR playoffs. He has six races left now to either win a race or earn enough points to make the 16-driver field.
The race was red-flagged to clean up all the debris on the track.
Kyle Busch‘s hopes to win a third consecutive Brickyard 400 came to an abrupt end on Lap 111 of Sunday’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Shortly after a restart, Martin Truex Jr. — seeking his first career Brickyard triumph — washed up the racetrack and into the rear of Busch’s Toyota Camry. Busch was leading the race and Truex was second at the time of the incident.
Both drivers spun into the outside retaining wall, their cars suffering heavy damage.
“That’s the way it goes, just chalk it up as another one that we figured out how to lose it by, it’s very, very frustrating,” Busch said. “We hoped to put ourselves into the record books, but it didn’t happen.”
Busch had just passed Truex midway through Turn 1 when Truex got into him.
“I would guess, I don’t know,” Busch said. “I was on his outside, got hit, got blindsided and into the fence. I would imagine that’s what it was.”
Truex admitted that the incident was his fault.
“I just got loose and wrecked him, it was totally my fault,” Truex said. “I didn’t really realize he was going to drive in that deep and sucked me around, so I’ve got to take the blame for that one.
“I feel awful and I just make a mistake.”
Truex had to rush to get out of his car as it erupted into heavy flames. He emerged unscathed as rescue teams pulled up to the scene.
“Fortunately I’m okay and we’ll race another day,” Truex said.
Busch has now failed to win in the last 36 Cup races, the longest winless streak of his Cup career.
INDIANAPOLIS — With the luck Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his team had Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, maybe nothing would have worked.
Earnhardt finished 36th after his car was damaged on a restart when he ran into the back of Trevor Bayne’s car. Earnhardt said cars ahead slowed and it caused a chain-reaction incident.
But Earnhardt could have been higher in the field had crew chief Greg Ives not decided to pit.
Earnhardt pitted on Lap 59 and was going to be one lap short of making it to the end of Stage 2 at Lap 100. The team decided to come back to top off for fuel. They wanted to make sure they didn’t run out of fuel before the stage, knowing that pit road is closed with two laps left in a stage.
Earnhardt restarted 24th.
The caution came out on Lap 72 for JJ Yeley. Earnhardt was 21st.
Ives elected to have Earnhardt pit even though Earnhardt was good on fuel for the end of the stage.
Eight cars did not pit. Had Earnhardt stayed out, he would have restarted fifth with Ryan Newman, Denny Hamlin, Austin Dillon and Landon Cassill behind him.
That wasn’t good enough for Ives. He explained his decision to pit.
“We would have restarted about fifth or sixth and we would have two not very good cars behind us and we would have just got ate up with 12 laps on our tires,’’ Ives told NBC Sports. “We saw earlier in the race with laps on our tires it wasn’t going to be a good scenario.
“The thing that we needed to happen right there was about 15 (cars) to stay out and (we) had tires and be able to work through them. If I could have been on the front row (without new tires), it would have been different.’’
Ives had to look at different strategies after Earnhardt lost 10 spots on a Lap 52 pit stop. The second lug nut on the right rear bounced away and hit the air gun, clipping a switch, making the air gun tighten the next couple of lug nuts instead of taking them off. That slowed the stop.
“Nothing that the changer can do differently,’’ Ives said. “Nothing that the gun can do differently when you hit your second lug nut and it flies off the wheel and it switches your button on three and four. What kind of luck is that?
“It’s frustrating because any type of scenario we’re trying to put ourselves in to be opposite the leaders, to be different. Yeah, I probably could have done opposite the leader there (on the Lap 72 cation pit stop), wound up fifth or sixth, but it wouldn’t have helped us at all.
“I was trying to at least to continue to maintain and continue to get lap times. The way I looked at it, those were (eight cars) that I could have got by the time the break came. Tires are pretty important. They’re so important that you don’t want to be the last guy without them.’’
Kyle Busch continued his domination of the Brickyard 400 by winning Stage 2 of the race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Busch, who has led 85 of the race’s first 100 laps, led the final 13 laps of the stage. Busch also won Stage 1.
Busch restarted ninth on Lap 75 after eight cars stayed out of the pits during the preceding caution. He passed Ryan Blaney to return to the lead on Lap 87.
The top 10 after 100 laps were Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Blaney, Erik Jones, Kevin Harvick, Matt Kenseth, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski and Jamie McMurray.
Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s final Brickyard 400 ended early when he ran into the back of Trevor Bayne on the Lap 75 restart. The collision smashed in the front of his No. 88 Chevrolet and damaged the radiator, which began trailing smoke and brought the caution back out. Earnhardt went to the garage with his sixth DNF through the first 20 races of the year.
“We had a great car, I was having a lot of fun, the car was fast, we had a top-10 car for sure,” Earnhardt told NBCSN. “It’s frustrating because I really enjoyed being out there.
“Hopefully, our luck’s going to turn around. It’s been pretty tough and this is a difficult one to put up with.”
The race’s second caution for an accident occurred on Lap 57 when David Ragan spun in Turn 1 and collected Jeffrey Earnhardt and JJ Yeley. Earnhardt and Yeley were able to continue, but the severe damage to Ragan’s No. 38 Ford ended his day.
Yeley’s day ended when he brought out another caution on Lap 70 when his No. 7 Chevrolet lost his right-front tire and hit the outside wall.
The Brickyard 400 is scheduled to end on Lap 160.