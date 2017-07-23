Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. wreck out of Brickyard with 49 laps left

Kyle Busch‘s hopes to win a third consecutive Brickyard 400 came to an abrupt end on Lap 111 of Sunday’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Shortly after a restart, Martin Truex Jr. — seeking his first career Brickyard triumph — washed up the racetrack and into the rear of Busch’s Toyota Camry. Busch was leading the race and Truex was second at the time of the incident.
Both drivers spun into the outside retaining wall, their cars suffering heavy damage.
“That’s the way it goes, just chalk it up as another one that we figured out how to lose it by, it’s very, very frustrating,” Busch said. “We hoped to put ourselves into the record books, but it didn’t happen.”
Busch had just passed Truex midway through Turn 1 when Truex got into him.
“I would guess, I don’t know,” Busch said. “I was on his outside, got hit, got blindsided and into the fence. I would imagine that’s what it was.”
Truex admitted that the incident was his fault.
“I just got loose and wrecked him, it was totally my fault,” Truex said. “I didn’t really realize he was going to drive in that deep and sucked me around, so I’ve got to take the blame for that one.
“I feel awful and I just make a mistake.”
Truex had to rush to get out of his car as it erupted into heavy flames. He emerged unscathed as rescue teams pulled up to the scene.
“Fortunately I’m okay and we’ll race another day,” Truex said.
Busch has now failed to win in the last 36 Cup races, the longest winless streak of his Cup career.