Kasey Kahne outduels Brad Keselowski to capture a wild Brickyard 400

By Nate RyanJul 23, 2017, 9:04 PM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS – Kasey Kahne beat Brad Keselowski on a restart in overtime Sunday, winning a wild Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Snapping a 102-race winless streak in the Cup Series, Kahne qualified for the playoffs with his first victory since September 2014 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“To win at this track is unreal,” Kahne told NBC. “I’m exhausted. An unbelievable win; the team just kept working.”

Keselowski, trying to give Roger Penske his first NASCAR win at Indy, finished second after leading on the final restart of a race that featured a record 14 caution flags. Keselowski had seized the lead on the previous restart from Kahne, who also chose the outside.

The race, which started at 2:44 p.m. and was delayed by rain for one hour and 47 minutes, ended just before 9 p.m. after two late red flags — one after the race had gone into overtime.

Ryan Newman finished third, Joey Logano was fourth, and Matt Kenseth took fifth.

Kahne, who has a contract for 2018 but whose future hasn’t been confirmed by the team, was the only Hendrick Motorsports driver to finish the race, outlasting teammates Jimmie Johnson (27th, crash), Dale Earnhardt Jr. (36th, crash) and Chase Elliott (39th, engine).

The race’s complexion was altered significantly when the two fastest cars were eliminated in a crash with 50 laps remaining in the scheduled distance.

Kyle Busch’s bid to become the first driver to win three consecutive races on the 2.5-mile layout ended on a restart on Lap 111 when he crashed after contact with leader Martin Truex Jr.

Truex’s No. 78 Toyota bobbled entering the first turn, sliding up the track into the left rear of Busch’s No. 18 Toyota.

“I just got loose and wrecked him,” Truex said. “Totally my fault. Didn’t really know what to expect in that position and didn’t really realize that he was going to drive in that deep and suck me around. I will take the blame for that and obviously it was my fault. I hate it for Kyle. He had a great car and we did as well, but that’s racing.”

Said Busch: “That’s the way it goes, just chalk it up to another one that we figure out how to lose these things by. It’s very frustrating and I hate it for my guys, they build such fast Toyota Camrys and the Skittles Camry was really good again today. Had wanted to go out there and put ourselves in the record books for three in a row, but not happening.”

The last driver to win three consecutive races at Indianapolis was seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher, who won four straight from 2003-06 on the track’s road course.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Busch

STAGE 2 WINNER: Busch

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “We had a top 10 car for sure. It’s kind of frustrating because I was really enjoying being out there. Hopefully our luck’s going to turnaround. It’s been pretty tough and this is a difficult one to put up with.” – Earnhardt, who finished 36th in his final start at Indianapolis

WHAT’S NEXT: The Overton’s 400 at 3 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 30 on NBCSN at Pocono Raceway.

Multi-car wreck breaks out during overtime restart in Brickyard 400 (video)

By Daniel McFadinJul 23, 2017, 8:39 PM EDT

A large multi-car crash occurred during the overtime restart of the Brickyard 400 as the field took the green flag on Lap 162. The accident brought out the third red flag of the race, which was originally scheduled for 160 laps.

As the field came to the start-finish line, the inside line bunched up. Michael McDowell got into the back of and spun Trevor Bayne, who was in the second row.

Bayne swerved right, bounced off Denny Hamiin before hitting the inside wall and McDowell, which bounced the No. 6 Ford back into traffic.

The resulting chaos collected Ryan Blaney, Austin Dillon, Aric Almirola and Gray Gaulding.

The red flag lasted 20 minutes and 20 seconds.

Add Jimmie Johnson to those who wreck out of Brickyard 400

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 23, 2017, 8:27 PM EDT

Jimmie Johnson appeared to have a cut tire with three laps to go in the Brickyard 400. The tire continued to smoke, but Johnson was able to stay with the leaders.

Until Lap 159, that is — and it ultimately proved to be an engine issue, not a tire problem

The engine gave way on Johnson’s car, he spun out and slammed into the outside retaining wall, adding him to a long list of drivers who failed to finish the Brickyard 400.

“It was definitely engine smoke, I could smell that, but I wasn’t sure where it was from,” Johnson said. “I had decent grip through 1 and 2, went into Turn 3 and had a shot to win the Brickyard 400 for the fifth time and was hoping we’d make it through Turns 3 and 4.

“I got real loose and don’t know if I spun in my own oil or it was an aero situation, but so close to getting a fifth win here at the Brickyard.”

Because of Johnson’s wreck, the race went into overtime — and then there was another big wreck on the restart on Lap 162.

Kyle Larson wrecks with five laps left in Brickyard 400

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 23, 2017, 8:16 PM EDT

With five laps left in the Brickyard 400, Kyle Larson has wrecked.

Larson was trying to work his way up on the outside and was running in the top-10 when he clipped Ty Dillon‘s car and then slammed into the outside wall, sustaining heavy damage to his Chevrolet.

Larson struggled briefly to escape his car, which caught fire, but managed to emerge unscathed.

“I had nowhere to go,” Larson said. “Pretty aggressive, dirty blocking, saw people blocking pretty aggressively. But oh well, I was there the whole time but it’s just Indy.”

 

Wreck takes out Kurt Busch, Erik Jones, Clint Bowyer in Brickyard 400

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 23, 2017, 7:50 PM EDT

The Brickyard 400 has seen yet another big wreck involving key drivers.

With 10 laps to go in the scheduled 160-lap event, Clint Bowyer got loose, collected Erik Jones and Kurt Busch could not avoid a spinning Bowyer, as all three drivers wrecked out.

“I knew the 77 had a run on me and then all hell broke loose,” Bowyer said. “It pretty much sucks.

“It was definitely not needed, for sure. But we’ll regroup. This is a strong team. I thought we were going to have a (top-five) finish, for sure, but it just wasn’t our day.”

Bowyer now falls out of the top-16 for the upcoming NASCAR playoffs. He has six races left now to either win a race or earn enough points to make the 16-driver field.

The race was red-flagged to clean up all the debris on the track.