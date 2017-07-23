Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

Jimmie Johnson to start in the rear after gear change

Leave a comment
By Dustin LongJul 23, 2017, 9:10 AM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS – Jimmie Johnson‘s bid for a record-tying fifth Brickyard 400 will have to begin at the back of the 40-car field.

Johnson qualified fourth Saturday but stated on Twitter that he’ll have to go to the rear of the field because they had to change the rear gear.

Although track position is pivotal at Indianapolis Motor Speedway because passing is difficult, optimists can view Johnson’s woes as a good sign. He has scored two of his three wins this season – Texas and Dover – after starting in the rear.

Today’s race is on NBC. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET with Countdown to Green.

 

 and on Facebook

Today’s Cup race at Indianapolis: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinJul 23, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

The NASCAR Cup Series takes part in the 24th annual Brickyard 400 today at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

It marks one year since Kyle Busch earned his last Cup win, when he claimed his second Brickyard 400 in a row. Busch starts from the pole for the second year in a row.

Here’s all the important info you need ahead of the race, which airs on NBC.

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 2:32 p.m. Green flag is set for 2:44 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 160 laps (400 miles) around the 2.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 50. Stage 2 ends on Lap 100.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Cup garage opens at 9 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at 12:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 1:55 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Carly Pearce will perform the Anthem at 2:26 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. with Countdown to Green. Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network will broadcast on radio and the Performance Racing Network at 1:30 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the IMSRN/PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts 89 degrees at race time with a 15 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Kyle Busch started from the pole and led 149 of the race’s 170 total laps. It was his second win in a row in the race. Matt Kenseth finished second, Jimmie Johnson finished third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the full starting lineup.

Get a humorous look at life in the pits in, what else, ‘The Pits’ on NBC livestream

Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 23, 2017, 5:00 AM EDT

Life in the pits can sometimes, well … really be the pits.

But it can also be a hilarious look at life in NASCAR, as well.

That’s the premise behind “The Pits,” a three-part “mockumentary-style series” that spoofs the life of the fictitious SONIC pit crew in NASCAR.

“The Pits” debuts Sunday on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. After each 2-3 minute episode airs, replays will be available on NBCSports.com and also the NASCAR on NBC Facebook page.

The first episode airs during this Sunday’s live stream of the Brickyard 400, which will be televised on NBC.

Episode 1 follows pit pro Rita, who falls for tire specialist Max, but Max’s only affection is for SONIC Pretzel Dogs.

The other two episodes of The Pits will livestream Saturday night, August 19, during the night race at Bristol Motor Speedway, and during the Sunday, October 15 race at Talladega Superspeedway.

“The Pits” is produced for NBC Sports Group and SONIC Drive-In by The Kicker, with shareable content running across NBC Sports Digital assets.

Starting lineup for 24th annual Brickyard 400

3 Comments
By Daniel McFadinJul 22, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

Kyle Busch will lead the Brickyard 400 to the green flag Sunday for the second year in a row.

He earned his fourth pole of the year and is seeking his first Cup win since the 2016 Brickyard 400.

Following Busch in the starting lineup is Kevin Harvick, Jamie McMurray, Jimmie Johnson and Denny Hamlin.

Hamlin is the only driver in the top five who hasn’t won at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Click here for the full starting lineup.

Long: NASCAR’s Xfinity rules package at Indy leaves drivers talking

(Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Dustin LongJul 22, 2017, 8:37 PM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS —Reduced horsepower, a record number of lead changes and a rankled former champion. Was the future of NASCAR racing on display in Saturday’s Xfinity race?

NASCAR’s effort to add a spark to a sagging event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway showed promise and pitfalls, according to drivers. Whether this package is ready to be used in the Cup series at this track or anywhere else in the Xfintiy Series won’t be determined until series officials talk with drivers.

Former series champ Kyle Busch, who had not been a fan of this package, was less so afterward.

“They wanted to slow down the fastest guy here so the rest of the field could keep up and they did,’’ said Busch, who won the past two Xfintiy races at this track before finishing 12th Saturday.

A goal was to keep cars closer together and the leader from pulling away. It worked. The leader often was shadowed by at least another car throughout the 100-lap event.

William Byron held off Paul Menard over the final 10 laps, finishing .108 seconds ahead to score his third series win in the last five races.

The race also featured 16 lead changes — the former record for this event was nine. Six of those 16 lead changes Saturday were green-flag passes on the track and not related to a driver pitting under green.

“Overall, certainly pleased with what we saw on the racetrack from an eye test,’’ said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer. “Definitely passing. When you look at metrics, it’s most leaders we’ve had, most lead changes, closest finish.’’

So what’s next?

“Part of our evaluation now will be can we do this in the future?’’ O’Donnell said. “Should we? And are there other racetracks with a similar layout that we may be able to use this at. That’s all future, potential but it is something you can look at for a couple of tracks as well.’’

The aero package, which was developed in an Oct. 12 session with Ryan Reed, Brandon Jones and Blake Koch, included:

  • Using the 2016 rear spoiler, which is 64 3/4 inches wide and 6 inches tall — larger than the rear spoiler used in other races this year.
  • The 2016 splitter package.
  • Aero ducts on the lower front bumper that direct air out the front wheel wells.
  • A 7/8-inch restrictor plate that is used at Daytona and Talladega and takes off about 225 horsepower from what cars run at other tracks

Joey Logano, who placed third, said the rules package changed what drivers had to do in the race.

“You just had to be smart on restarts and knowing when to race guys and when to just keep momentum because if you started losing momentum you lost five or six spots,’’ he said.

What fans saw was three-wide racing in the corner on at least one occasion and a lead change with a car passing on the outside in a turn. Previously, cars three wide in a turn resulted in a crash.

“I think anytime you make the cars … slower, they’re easier to drive,’’ said Reed, who finished sixth. “When they’re easier to drive, you’re able to put them in more difficult positions and come out the other end OK and you’re going to have a little more confidence. I think you’ve got to find a balance because at this level a high-rate of speed is what help defines the sport.

“You don’t want us to go down and run 140 miles an hour and wide open every track, otherwise who wants to watch that? Just find a balance. I think that this may be a step in the right direction. It seems like the racing was better.’’

Speed was an issue drivers mentioned. While any driver wants more horsepower and throttle control, there was the feeling that taking away the restrictor plate would be a good thing.

“That’s a start,’’ Busch said.

Speed also was an issue for Ty Dillon, who finished 10th. He’d like more of it.

Without it, drivers were closer together and blocking was prevalent. Pole-sitter Elliott Sadler forewarned that blocking would lead to a big crash in the race. It didn’t happen, but Dillon worries it could with this package.

“I think there were some guys who were a little more courteous than what they will be in the future and that worries me a little bit,’’ Dillon said. “If the fans like it, we can stick with it. I’m a fan with the original style of it but I’m good with whatever fans want.’’

So, what do you want? NASCAR is listening.

 and on Facebook