Engine issue ends Chase Elliott’s Brickyard 400 hopes early

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 23, 2017, 5:39 PM EDT

Chase Elliott‘s hope of winning the Brickyard 400 went up in smoke about one-quarter of the way through Sunday’s 24th edition of the race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Elliott had some issues with his engine that brought him to pit road. After his team looked over the car, it sent him back out on the racetrack and shortly after, smoke began coming out of the rear of his Chevrolet on Lap 44. Elliott took his car to the garage, his day officially over.

“We don’t know, it was some type of motor issue,” Elliott told NBC of the apparent cause of the engine failure. “We went down a cylinder and then started blowing smoke out of the pipes. I’ve been racing Hendrick engines since 2013 and this is the first engine problem I’ve ever had. … We’ll move on to next week and see what we have there.”

Elliott came into the race hoping to repeat what his father did in the latter’s win in the 2002 Brickyard 400.

 

Kyle Busch leads Brickyard 400 at end of Stage 1; Chase Elliott out due to engine problems


By Daniel McFadinJul 23, 2017, 5:39 PM EDT

Pole-sitter Kyle Busch led all 50 laps to win the first stage of the Brickyard 400.

Busch is seeking to win his first Cup race in his last 36 starts since capturing last year’s Brickyard 400.

The top 10 after 50 laps were Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Matt Kenseth, Jamie McMurray, Kyle Larson, Jimmie Johnson and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Denny Hamlin finished the stage in 24th after he pitted twice under the competition caution to fix damage from contact with Ryan Newman on his first trip down pit road.

Chase Elliott is out of the race after his No. 24 Chevrolet blew an engine on Lap 45. Elliott had begun dropping off the pace around Lap 20 and he was a lap down after an extended stop during the competition caution.

It is the first time Elliott has lost an engine in his Cup career.

The first caution of the race occurred on Lap 9 when Corey LaJoie hit the wall in Turn 3. During the caution the field was brought to pit road on Lap 12 ahead of severe weather.

The race was red flagged for lightning before it began raining. The red flag lasted one hour, 47 minutes and three seconds and was lifted at 4:47 p.m.

The race went back to green on Lap 18.

The competition caution originally scheduled for Lap 20 was pushed back to Lap 30.

Stage 2 will end on Lap 100 with the race scheduled to go 160 laps.

 

UPDATED: Brickyard 400 back underway after nearly 2-hour weather delay


By Jerry BonkowskiJul 23, 2017, 3:07 PM EDT

UPDATED (4:59 p.m. ET):

The Brickyard 400 is back underway after a nearly two-hour delay due to weather. Kyle Busch takes the green flag on the restart, followed by Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick.

The race will continue to be carried on NBC (and simulcast on NBCSN) until 6 p.m. ET, when the remainder of the race coverage will be shifted to NBCSN.

UPDATED (4:46 p.m. ET):

Drivers are back in their cars, engines have been fired and cars are back on the racetrack. The Brickyard 400 should resume shortly.

The delay from red to yellow flag was 1 hour, 47 minutes and 3 seconds.

Kyle Busch is scored the leader after 12 laps, followed by Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick.

UPDATED (4:30 p.m. ET):

Track driers and Air Titans are on the race track as the bad weather has passed through the area. The sun is out, although there are still a large number of clouds in the sky.

NASCAR expects the race to resume at or shortly before 5 p.m. ET. Drivers will be called to their cars at about 4:30 p.m. ET.

The resumed race will be televised on NBC and simulcast on NBCSN until 6 p.m. ET, when the full race coverage shifts over to NBCSN.

Also, the competition caution has been changed from Lap 20 to Lap 30.

We’ll keep you advised of further changes and updates as they arise.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The 24th Brickyard 400 has been halted and is under red flag conditions due to rain and lightning over the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The delay is for lightning in the area and rain on parts of the race track.

NASCAR had moved up the start time of the race from 2:49 p.m. ET to 2:44 p.m. ET because of the approaching weather issue.

Just 12 of the scheduled 160 laps have been run. Kyle Busch has the lead, followed by Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick when the race was stopped at 3 p.m. ET.

The Speedway posted warnings of bad weather on its video scoreboards and told fans to take shelter under the grandstands.

Teams have placed covers on the cars, parked on pit road under the red flag.

The race is scheduled for 160 laps, but if further weather issues impact it, it will not be ruled an official race until the end of Stage 2 on Lap 100.

We’ll keep you advised of changes as they develop. Please check back soon.

Staff picks for today’s Cup race at Indianapolis


By NBC SportsJul 23, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT

Here’s a look at who the NBC Sports staff is picking to win today’s Cup race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Nate Ryan

Kyle Larson. Only one winner in Brickyard 400 (Jeff Gordon, 27th in 2001) has started in a lower position — but if anyone can rebound after qualifying 25th on a track that’s difficult for passing, it’s the Chip Ganassi Racing driver this season.

Dustin Long

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Even before Daytona earlier this month I had this vision of Earnhardt scoring his win to make the playoffs at this track. We’ll see if I can see the future.

Daniel McFadin

Jamie McMurray reminds everyone what he’s capable of by earning his second victory in the Brickyard 400.

Jerry Bonkowski

Sentimentally, I’d like to see Dale Earnhardt Jr. win this one. But from a realistic standpoint, I’m going with Kevin Harvick to earn his second career Brickyard win.

With Matt Kenseth available, Hendrick Motorsports already was set on Alex Bowman long ago


By Nate RyanJul 23, 2017, 11:53 AM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS – Hendrick Motorsports announced Alex Bowman as the driver of its No. 88 Chevrolet last week, but the choice effectively was made long ago.

“We had Alex in the back of mind for whatever opportunity we had,” team owner Rick Hendrick said during a news conference Sunday morning at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “It wasn’t much of a decision at all. Alex was the guy.”

Hendrick confirmed Bowman signed a multiyear contract last October that runs through 2019 and hardly considered any other options – including impending free agent — Matt Kenseth to replace Dale Earnhardt Jr.

“We were very, very careful not to guarantee (Bowman) anything other than if opportunities arose, he would have a shot,” Hendrick said. “I can’t make all the decisions. The sponsors have to be involved. But in my mind, Alex was going to get the next (ride).”

When Kenseth revealed two weeks ago that he wouldn’t be returning to Joe Gibbs Racing, Earnhardt was confident his friend would find a ride for 2018.

But with Hendrick having solidified its lineup for next season with Jimmie Johnson, Chase Elliott, Bowman and perhaps Kasey Kahne (Hendrick plans to run four Chevrolets next year but left open the possibility that William Byron could drive the No. 5 – “we’re not ready to cross that bridge yet.”), the options for Kenseth remaining in Cup seem limited.

“I love Matt Kenseth,” Hendrick said. “I love him. He is a tremendous talent. He and I have actually talked about this in the past. Sometimes things just don’t line up at the right time.”

Everything has seemed to line up well for Bowman, who drove the No. 88 in 10 races last year while Earnhardt recovered from a concussion. He also has tested for the team in its driving simulator and wheelforce transducer car (which gathers critical setup data).

“A lot of guys have the talent, they just need that one critical break, if they stay committed and keep pushing, eventually that opportunity might come along,” Earnhardt said. “(Bowman) gets that opportunity because of his commitment to his career and the gamble on himself he made a long time ago.

“He works hard and has been a key investment for Chevrolet, incredibly helpful for the company and race team. It’s very tedious work. He’s been a team player knowing if he put forth this effort, he possibly could get this opportunity.”

Hendrick said he knew little about Bowman before Earnhardt personally vouched for him. Bowman validated the recommendation by winning the pole at Phoenix International Raceway last November and leading 194 laps.

“The word for Alex is he deserved it,” Hendrick said. “He deserves a shot. He stepped into the most pressure point. I don’t think there’d be a situation on pit road of having the pressure of sitting in Dale Earnhardt’s car and to perform like he did and then the contributions he’s made to our company to help our guys.”