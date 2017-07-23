Engine issue ends Chase Elliott’s Brickyard 400 hopes early

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UPDATED (4:59 p.m. ET):

The Brickyard 400 is back underway after a nearly two-hour delay due to weather. Kyle Busch takes the green flag on the restart, followed by Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick.

The race will continue to be carried on NBC (and simulcast on NBCSN) until 6 p.m. ET, when the remainder of the race coverage will be shifted to NBCSN.

UPDATED (4:46 p.m. ET):

Drivers are back in their cars, engines have been fired and cars are back on the racetrack. The Brickyard 400 should resume shortly.

The delay from red to yellow flag was 1 hour, 47 minutes and 3 seconds.

Kyle Busch is scored the leader after 12 laps, followed by Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick.

UPDATED (4:30 p.m. ET):

Track driers and Air Titans are on the race track as the bad weather has passed through the area. The sun is out, although there are still a large number of clouds in the sky.

NASCAR expects the race to resume at or shortly before 5 p.m. ET. Drivers will be called to their cars at about 4:30 p.m. ET.

The resumed race will be televised on NBC and simulcast on NBCSN until 6 p.m. ET, when the full race coverage shifts over to NBCSN.

Also, the competition caution has been changed from Lap 20 to Lap 30.

We’ll keep you advised of further changes and updates as they arise.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The 24th Brickyard 400 has been halted and is under red flag conditions due to rain and lightning over the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The delay is for lightning in the area and rain on parts of the race track.

NASCAR had moved up the start time of the race from 2:49 p.m. ET to 2:44 p.m. ET because of the approaching weather issue.

Just 12 of the scheduled 160 laps have been run. Kyle Busch has the lead, followed by Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick when the race was stopped at 3 p.m. ET.

The Speedway posted warnings of bad weather on its video scoreboards and told fans to take shelter under the grandstands.

Teams have placed covers on the cars, parked on pit road under the red flag.

The race is scheduled for 160 laps, but if further weather issues impact it, it will not be ruled an official race until the end of Stage 2 on Lap 100.

We’ll keep you advised of changes as they develop. Please check back soon.

