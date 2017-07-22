William Byron beats Paul Menard in duel to win Xfinity race at Indianapolis

The victory comes weeks after Byron also won at Daytona International Speedway.
“I just have to thank God, it’s amazing to be here,” Byron told NBCSN at the start-finish line. “I got a lot of great people around me. This is very humbling to be at Indianapolis and win. I can’t believe that tire held on.”
Byron led 26 laps in a race that saw a track record in lead changes, a result of a new package that includes restrictor plates.
Stage 1 winner: William Byron
Stage 2 winner: Elliott Sadler
Check back for more..
Kyle Larson says heavy crashes led him to hit the brakes on running the Indianapolis 500 for now
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s only a matter of time until Kyle Larson and Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be at the Indianapolis 500 – perhaps with the latter watching the former behind the wheel.
Larson said he has approval from team owner Chip Ganassi, who fields cars in IndyCar and NASCAR, to run the Greatest Spectacle in Racing when he’s ready.
“They are all waiting on me to say I want to do it,” Larson said Saturday between Cup practices at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “I do, but when I see Scott Dixon’s and (Sebastien) Bourdais crash, it makes me think twice about it a little bit. I’ll get the courage up to do it someday.”
Larson might consult with Dixon (“the best in racing,” he said of his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate) but was even more interested with talking to Kurt Busch (who finished sixth in the 2014 Indy 500 as the most recent NASCAR driver to attempt the race and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day).
“Maybe next year or the year after,” Larson said of attempting the Indy 500 (which Kyle Busch said Friday he nearly attempted in 2017). “I want to do it at the right time. I feel like the way IndyCar is, and the politics is of it, it seems like one manufacturer is good one year, and then the next one is good the next year, then the next one the next year…so I want to time it so at the right time to where whatever manufacturer Chip is with is the best at that time (Ganassi switched this season from Chevrolet to Honda).”
Whenever Larson tries an Indy car here, Earnhardt might be watching from the luxury suites of Gasoline Alley. The 14-time most popular driver is making his final start Sunday in the Brickyard, but he hopes to return for the first time in May.
“What I’ll miss the most is the feeling you get when you come into this racetrack,” Earnhardt said of his last start. “The feeling you get when you know what’s happened here, who’s raced here, who’s been here. I was thinking about that in practice going down the back straightaway of all the names that have gone down that straightaway. It’s so overwhelming. I don’t know how you explain it or put that into words. There’s not a lot of tracks that give you that feeling. Daytona, maybe.
“I’d like to be able to come here after my retirement, especially for the Indy race. I’ve never been to the Indy 500 obviously, so that would be a great experience. It’s an impressive place.”
IMS president Doug Boles presented Earnhardt with a farewell gift Saturday, the No. 8 from the track’s former scoring pylon. Earnhardt drove either the No. 8 or 88 in every start at Indy, and his late father (who won NASCAR’s second race at Indianapolis in 1995) started and finished eighth in his final start here in 2000.
Earnhardt Jr.’s best finish in 16 Indy starts was fourth in 2012, his only top five on the 2.5-mile oval.
“It would be awesome to win one of the big, key races in the season,” he said. “It’s a race that I think all the drivers feel is very important to our series and a big milestone in your career. Ranks right up there close to the Daytona 500 in importance and pride to be able to come away with a win at this place. Considering how our season has gone, it’d right all the wrongs. We’d forget all the struggles we had to get a big win like that.”
Elliott Sadler wins Xfinity pole at Indy; JR Motorsports dominates top five
Elliott Sadler won the pole for the Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, claiming his first pole in three years.
Sadler and his No. 1 Chevrolet will start first in the Lilly Diabetes 250 after posting a top speed of 165.283 mph. It’s Sadler’s 17th career pole and his first since Auto Club Speedway in March 2014.
“It’s always great to get the pole here at Indy, and I wish I could tell you it was me,” Sadler told NBCSN. “My guys did such a really good job, we’ve had a fast car all weekend. … That shows true speed right there with the new rules package. (Crew chief) Kevin (Meendering) and the guys did a good job. We can go racing from there.”
Sadler, who has led the points standings for all but two weeks this season, is still looking for his first win of the season.
JR Motorsports put all four of its cars in the top five. The exception was Joe Gibbs Racing’s Erik Jones, who qualified second at 165.271 mph.
INDIANAPOLIS – A fumbled sandwich briefly left a NASCAR spotter in a pickle Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Tim Fedewa, the spotter for Kevin Harvick, radioed his team that NASCAR officials took his hard card after his sandwich fell off the roof of the track’s iconic pagoda during the first Cup Series practice.
“Send somebody up here,” Fedewa radioed. “They took my hard card. A sandwich fell off the roof, and they’re mad. It was my sandwich.”
A hard card is the seasonlong credential that allows access at NASCAR tracks. A NASCAR spokesperson later confirmed that Fedewa’s hard card had been returned, making for a happy ending to a lighthearted story.
“Hey listen, you’ve got to control your lunch,” analyst Steve Letarte quipped during the NASCAR on NBC broadcast.
Erik Jones tops final Cup practice for Brickyard 400
During the practice session the spotter for Harvick, Tim Fedewa, told the driver over radio that he had his hard card taken by NASCAR after the sandwich he was eating fell from his perch on the Pagoda. NASCAR confirmed it returned his hard card after practice.