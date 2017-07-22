Results, stats for Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis

William Byron held off a charging Paul Menard to win the Lilly Diabetes 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
It is his third Xfinity win of the season.
Completing the top five were Joey Logano, Elliott Sadler and Cole Custer.
William Byron held off a charging Paul Menard to win the Lilly Diabetes 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
It is his third Xfinity win of the season.
Completing the top five were Joey Logano, Elliott Sadler and Cole Custer.
With a speed of 187.301 mph, Kyle Busch won the pole for the Brickyard 400 and helped out his chances of earning his first Cup win in one year.
His second pole in a row at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, it is also Busch’s fourth of the season, a career-best mark for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver. He has earned three poles twice (2013, 2014).
Busch will be seeking his third win in a row in the Brickyard 400. Last years’ race was the last time Busch won a Cup race.
The top five is completed by Kevin Harvick, Jamie McMurray, Jimmie Johnson and Denny Hamlin.
“Just fortunate enough to be in a fast race car here at Indy,” Busch told NBCSN. “We’ve been really good here, we just need to put it all together. Today we did that. The guys made some really good adjustments for me in the garage area for practice today. I didn’t fee like we were the best. We didn’t even make any mock (qualifying) runs today, the day was so short. That goes to show how good theses guys are.”
McMurray qualified in the top five for this sixth time this year and his third race in a row.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. will start 13th in his final Brickyard 400.
Matt Kenseth follows in 14th, then Daniel Suarez and Chase Elliott.
Check back for more.
Justin Allgaier‘s jackman, Kyle Tudor, was cleared by doctors after Allgaier collided with him during his first pit stop of the Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Tudor was hit by the No. 7 Chevrolet as Allgaier entered his pit box. Tudor went airborne and landed on his shoulder.
Allgaier’s woes on pit road continued when he pitted from the lead with three laps to go in Stage 2. Allgaier overshot his pit box and backed up. But as his crew began to remove his right-side tires, Allgaier left his pit box in order to stay on the lead lap.
Allgaier left as his right front was being loosened and he carried his air gun still attached to the wheel. When it snapped off, it caused damage to the right front, forcing the No. 7 to be taken to the garage for repairs. Allgaier returned to the race 14 laps down and finished 35th.
Elliott Sadler still leads the Xfinity Series point standings after finishing fourth in the Lilly Diabetes 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Sadler led 22 laps from the pole and won Stage 2, bringing his total of playoff points to five.
Even though he has no wins this season, Sadler has a 40-point lead over his JR Motorsports teammate William Byron, who won his third race of the year. Byron now has 17 playoff points.
Justin Allgaier is third (-133), followed by Brenna Poole (-192) and Daniel Hemric (-207).
In his first race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, William Byron outdueled Paul Menard in the closing laps to win the Xfinity Series’ Lilly Diabetes 250.
The 19-year-old is the youngest NASCAR driver to win at the 2.5-mile track. It is the rookie’s third win.
Fighting a tire vibration, Byron led the final 16 laps. He beat Menard, Joey Logano, Elliott Sadler and Cole Custer to the win.
The victory comes three weeks after Byron also won at Daytona International Speedway.
“I just have to thank God, it’s amazing to be here,” Byron told NBCSN at the start-finish line. “I got a lot of great people around me. This is very humbling to be at Indianapolis and win. I can’t believe that tire held on.”
Byron led 26 laps in a race that saw a track-record 16 lead changes among eight drivers, the result of a new package that includes restrictor plates.
“We had vibrations for probably the last 20 laps or so, and it kind of leveled off,” Byron said. “I’m not a tire expert, so I was just trying to think about what it would do. It held on, and I’m thankful for that.”
Stage 1 winner: William Byron
Stage 2 winner: Elliott Sadler
MORE: Race results
MORE: Points standings
WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Paul Menard finished second for his best result of the year. His previous best in five starts was seventh at Michigan … Elliott Sadler led 22 laps from the pole and finished fourth for his eighth top five of the season … Cole Custer finished fifth for his third top five … Kyle Busch, who won the last two Indy Xfinity races, finished 12th after leading 44 laps. He pitted from the lead with 18 to go because of concern for tire wear.
WHO HAD A BAD DAY: Tyler Reddick was eliminated on Lap 38 after plowing through the grass in Turn 4 to avoid an accident with Ryan Sieg and Spencer Gallagher. Reddick finished 37th with his second DNF of the year. … Justin Allgaier finished 35th after multiple mishaps on pit road, including hitting his jack man (who was uninjured) and later leaving his pit box while his right-front tire was being removed, which caused severe damage to his No. 7 car.
NOTABLE: Byron’s win snaps Busch’s streak of four straight NASCAR wins at Indianapolis over the Xfinity and Cup series … Erik Jones‘ No. 20 Toyota had one unsecured lug nut following the race.
QUOTE OF HE DAY: “They wanted to slow down the fastest guy here so the rest of the field could keep up and they did.’’ – Kyle Busch
WHAT’S NEXT: U.S. Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC on July 29.