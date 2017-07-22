Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
(Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

Long: NASCAR’s Xfinity rules package at Indy leaves drivers talking

Leave a comment
By Dustin LongJul 22, 2017, 8:37 PM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS —Reduced horsepower, a record number of lead changes and a rankled former champion. Was the future of NASCAR racing on display in Saturday’s Xfinity race?

NASCAR’s effort to add a spark to a sagging event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway showed promise and pitfalls, according to drivers. Whether this package is ready to be used in the Cup series at this track or anywhere else in the Xfintiy Series won’t be determined until series officials talk with drivers.

Former series champ Kyle Busch, who had not been a fan of this package, was less so afterward.

“They wanted to slow down the fastest guy here so the rest of the field could keep up and they did,’’ said Busch, who won the past two Xfintiy races at this track before finishing 12th Saturday.

A goal was to keep cars closer together and the leader from pulling away. It worked. The leader often was shadowed by at least another car throughout the 100-lap event.

William Byron held off Paul Menard over the final 10 laps, finishing .108 seconds ahead to score his third series win in the last five races.

The race also featured 16 lead changes — the former record for this event was nine. Six of those 16 lead changes Saturday were green-flag passes on the track and not related to a driver pitting under green.

“Overall, certainly pleased with what we saw on the racetrack from an eye test,’’ said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer. “Definitely passing. When you look at metrics, it’s most leaders we’ve had, most lead changes, closest finish.’’

So what’s next?

“Part of our evaluation now will be can we do this in the future?’’ O’Donnell said. “Should we? And are there other racetracks with a similar layout that we may be able to use this at. That’s all future, potential but it is something you can look at for a couple of tracks as well.’’

The aero package, which was developed in an Oct. 12 session with Ryan Reed, Brandon Jones and Blake Koch, included:

  • Using the 2016 rear spoiler, which is 64 3/4 inches wide and 6 inches tall — larger than the rear spoiler used in other races this year.
  • The 2016 splitter package.
  • Aero ducts on the lower front bumper that direct air out the front wheel wells.
  • A 7/8-inch restrictor plate that is used at Daytona and Talladega and takes off about 225 horsepower from what cars run at other tracks

Joey Logano, who placed third, said the rules package changed what drivers had to do in the race.

“You just had to be smart on restarts and knowing when to race guys and when to just keep momentum because if you started losing momentum you lost five or six spots,’’ he said.

What fans saw was three-wide racing in the corner on at least one occasion and a lead change with a car passing on the outside in a turn. Previously, cars three wide in a turn resulted in a crash.

“I think anytime you make the cars … slower, they’re easier to drive,’’ said Reed, who finished sixth. “When they’re easier to drive, you’re able to put them in more difficult positions and come out the other end OK and you’re going to have a little more confidence. I think you’ve got to find a balance because at this level a high-rate of speed is what help defines the sport.

“You don’t want us to go down and run 140 miles an hour and wide open every track, otherwise who wants to watch that? Just find a balance. I think that this may be a step in the right direction. It seems like the racing was better.’’

Speed was an issue drivers mentioned. While any driver wants more horsepower and throttle control, there was the feeling that taking away the restrictor plate would be a good thing.

“That’s a start,’’ Busch said.

Speed also was an issue for Ty Dillon, who finished 10th. He’d like more of it.

Without it, drivers were closer together and blocking was prevalent. Pole-sitter Elliott Sadler forewarned that blocking would lead to a big crash in the race. It didn’t happen, but Dillon worries it could with this package.

“I think there were some guys who were a little more courteous than what they will be in the future and that worries me a little bit,’’ Dillon said. “If the fans like it, we can stick with it. I’m a fan with the original style of it but I’m good with whatever fans want.’’

So, what do you want? NASCAR is listening.

 and on Facebook

Starting lineup for 24th annual Brickyard 400

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinJul 22, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

Kyle Busch will lead the Brickyard 400 to the green flag Sunday for the second year in a row.

He earned his fourth pole of the year and is seeking his first Cup win since the 2016 Brickyard 400.

Following Busch in the starting lineup is Kevin Harvick, Jamie McMurray, Jimmie Johnson and Denny Hamlin.

Hamlin is the only driver in the top five who hasn’t won at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Click here for the full starting lineup.

Kyle Busch earns Brickyard 400 pole position for second year in a row

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinJul 22, 2017, 7:32 PM EDT

With a speed of 187.301 mph, Kyle Busch won the pole for the Brickyard 400 and helped out his chances of earning his first Cup win in one year.

His second pole in a row at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, it is also Busch’s fourth of the season, a career-best mark for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver. He has earned three poles twice (2013, 2014).

Busch will be seeking his third win in a row in the Brickyard 400. Last years’ race was the last time Busch won a Cup race.

The top five is completed by Kevin Harvick, Jamie McMurray, Jimmie Johnson and Denny Hamlin.

“Just fortunate enough to be in a fast race car here at Indy,” Busch told NBCSN. “We’ve been really good here, we just need to put it all together. Today we did that. The guys made some really good adjustments for me in the garage area for practice today. I didn’t fee like we were the best. We didn’t even make any mock (qualifying) runs today, the day was so short. That goes to show how good theses guys are.”

McMurray qualified in the top five for this sixth time this year and his third race in a row.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will start 13th in his final Brickyard 400.

Matt Kenseth follows in 14th, then Daniel Suarez and Chase Elliott.

Click here for full qualifying results.

Justin Allgaier jackman OK after being hit during pit stop at Indy (Video)

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinJul 22, 2017, 6:53 PM EDT

Justin Allgaier‘s jackman, Kyle Tudor, was cleared by doctors after Allgaier collided with him during his first pit stop of the Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Tudor was hit by the No. 7 Chevrolet as Allgaier entered his pit box. Tudor went airborne and landed on his shoulder.

Allgaier’s woes on pit road continued when he pitted from the lead with three laps to go in Stage 2. Allgaier overshot his pit box and backed up. But as his crew began to remove his right-side tires, Allgaier left his pit box in order to stay on the lead lap.

Allgaier left as his right front was being loosened and he carried his air gun still attached to the wheel. When it snapped off, it caused damage to the right front, forcing the No. 7 to be taken to the garage for repairs. Allgaier returned to the race 14 laps down and finished 35th.

Elliott Sadler continues to lead Xfinity points standings after Indy

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinJul 22, 2017, 6:43 PM EDT

Elliott Sadler still leads the Xfinity Series point standings after finishing fourth in the Lilly Diabetes 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Sadler led 22 laps from the pole and won Stage 2, bringing his total of playoff points to five.

Even though he has no wins this season, Sadler has a 40-point lead over his JR Motorsports teammate William Byron, who won his third race of the year. Byron now has 17 playoff points.

Justin Allgaier is third (-133), followed by Brenna Poole (-192) and Daniel Hemric (-207).

Click here for the points report.