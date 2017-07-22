Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Kyle Larson says heavy crashes led him to hit the brakes on running the Indianapolis 500 for now

By Nate RyanJul 22, 2017, 3:29 PM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s only a matter of time until Kyle Larson and Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be at the Indianapolis 500 – perhaps with the latter watching the former behind the wheel.

Larson said he has approval from team owner Chip Ganassi, who fields cars in IndyCar and NASCAR, to run the Greatest Spectacle in Racing when he’s ready.

“They are all waiting on me to say I want to do it,” Larson said Saturday between Cup practices at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “I do, but when I see Scott Dixon’s and (Sebastien) Bourdais crash, it makes me think twice about it a little bit. I’ll get the courage up to do it someday.”

Dixon walked away from a terrifying airborne crash during the Indianapolis 500 while Bourdais was sidelined by a fractured hip and pelvis in a qualifying wreck.

Larson might consult with Dixon (“the best in racing,” he said of his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate) but was even more interested with talking to Kurt Busch (who finished sixth in the 2014 Indy 500 as the most recent NASCAR driver to attempt the race and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day).

“Maybe next year or the year after,” Larson said of attempting the Indy 500 (which Kyle Busch said Friday he nearly attempted in 2017). “I want to do it at the right time. I feel like the way IndyCar is, and the politics is of it, it seems like one manufacturer is good one year, and then the next one is good the next year, then the next one the next year…so I want to time it so at the right time to where whatever manufacturer Chip is with is the best at that time (Ganassi switched this season from Chevrolet to Honda).”

Whenever Larson tries an Indy car here, Earnhardt might be watching from the luxury suites of Gasoline Alley. The 14-time most popular driver is making his final start Sunday in the Brickyard, but he hopes to return for the first time in May.

“What I’ll miss the most is the feeling you get when you come into this racetrack,” Earnhardt said of his last start. “The feeling you get when you know what’s happened here, who’s raced here, who’s been here. I was thinking about that in practice going down the back straightaway of all the names that have gone down that straightaway. It’s so overwhelming. I don’t know how you explain it or put that into words. There’s not a lot of tracks that give you that feeling. Daytona, maybe.

(Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

“I’d like to be able to come here after my retirement, especially for the Indy race. I’ve never been to the Indy 500 obviously, so that would be a great experience. It’s an impressive place.”

IMS president Doug Boles presented Earnhardt with a farewell gift Saturday, the No. 8 from the track’s former scoring pylon. Earnhardt drove either the No. 8 or 88 in every start at Indy, and his late father (who won NASCAR’s second race at Indianapolis in 1995) started and finished eighth in his final start here in 2000.

Earnhardt Jr.’s best finish in 16 Indy starts was fourth in 2012, his only top five on the 2.5-mile oval.

It would be awesome to win one of the big, key races in the season,” he said. “It’s a race that I think all the drivers feel is very important to our series and a big milestone in your career. Ranks right up there close to the Daytona 500 in importance and pride to be able to come away with a win at this place. Considering how our season has gone, it’d right all the wrongs. We’d forget all the struggles we had to get a big win like that.”

 

Elliott Sadler wins Xfinity pole at Indy; JR Motorsports dominates top five

By Daniel McFadinJul 22, 2017, 2:33 PM EDT

Elliott Sadler won the pole for the Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, claiming his first pole in three years.

Sadler and his No. 1 Chevrolet will start first in the Lilly Diabetes 250 after posting a top speed of 165.283 mph. It’s Sadler’s 17th career pole and his first since Auto Club Speedway in March 2014.

“It’s always great to get the pole here at Indy, and I wish I could tell you it was me,” Sadler told NBCSN. “My guys did such a really good job, we’ve had a fast car all weekend. … That shows true speed right there with the new rules package. (Crew chief) Kevin (Meendering) and the guys did a good job. We can go racing from there.”

Sadler, who has led the points standings for all but two weeks this season, is still looking for his first win of the season.

JR Motorsports put all four of its cars in the top five. The exception was Joe Gibbs Racing’s Erik Jones, who qualified second at 165.271 mph.

Completing the top five were William Byron (164.573), Justin Allgaier (164.402) and Michael Annett (164.258).

This is Annett’s first top five starting spot this year and just his second time starting in the top 10 (ninth, Michigan).

Ryan Sieg qualified eighth, his first time starting in the top 15 this season, but he will start from the rear after he and his crew chief missed the driver’s meeting.

Kyle Busch qualified 11th and Joey Logano 12th.

A notorious BLT? Sandwich overboard at Indy causes grief for Kevin Harvick’s spotter

By NBCSports.comJul 22, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS – A fumbled sandwich briefly left a NASCAR spotter in a pickle Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Tim Fedewa, the spotter for Kevin Harvick, radioed his team that NASCAR officials took his hard card after his sandwich fell off the roof of the track’s iconic pagoda during the first Cup Series practice.

“Send somebody up here,” Fedewa radioed. “They took my hard card. A sandwich fell off the roof, and they’re mad. It was my sandwich.”

A hard card is the seasonlong credential that allows access at NASCAR tracks. A NASCAR spokesperson later confirmed that Fedewa’s hard card had been returned, making for a happy ending to a lighthearted story.

“Hey listen, you’ve got to control your lunch,” analyst Steve Letarte quipped during the NASCAR on NBC broadcast.

 

Erik Jones tops final Cup practice for Brickyard 400

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJul 22, 2017, 12:20 PM EDT

Rookie Erik Jones was fastest in the final Cup Series practice session for the Brickyard 400 with a top speed of 185.845 mph.

Jones’ top speed came on his third of nine laps around Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Completing the top five were Kevin Harvick (185.824), Ryan Blaney (185.816), Jimmie Johnson (185.487) and Jamie McMurray (185.460).

Matt Kenseth, 20th fastest, recorded the most laps in the session with 34.

Johnson had the best 10-lap average at 180.951 mph. Kyle Busch followed him at 180.864 mph.

During the practice session the spotter for Harvick, Tim Fedewa, told the driver over radio that he had his hard card taken by NASCAR after the sandwich he was eating fell from his perch on the Pagoda. NASCAR confirmed it returned his hard card after practice.

Toyotas dominate opening Cup practice at Indianapolis

Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 22, 2017, 9:58 AM EDT

Toyotas took the top three spots and four of the top six spots in the opening Cup practice session Saturday morning at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Denny Hamlin, driving a Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, led the way with a lap of 187.414 mph. He was followed by Furniture Row Racing’s Martin Truex Jr., whose Toyota went 185.559 mph. JGR driver Matt Kenseth was next at 185.200 in his Toyota.

Kasey Kahne was fourth for Hendrick Motorsports, leading his Chevrolet to a lap of 185.151 mph. Kyle Larson was next at 185.002 mph in his Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet. The top Ford was Ryan Blaney. He was eight in his Wood Brothers Racing ride at 184.453 mph.

There were no incidents in the 55-minute session.

Final Cup practice is scheduled to go from 11 – 11:55 a.m. ET on CNBC.

