Elliott Sadler wins Xfinity pole at Indy; JR Motorsports dominates top five

Elliott Sadler won the pole for the Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, claiming his first pole in two years.
Sadler and his No. 1 Chevrolet will start first in the Lilly Diabetes 250 after posting a top speed of 165.283 mph. It’s Sadler’s 17th career pole and his first since Auto Club Speedway in March 2014.
“It’s always great to get the pole here at Indy, and I wish I could tell you it was me,” Sadler told NBCSN. “My guys did such a really good job, we’ve had a fast car all weekend. … That shows true speed right there with the new rules package. (Crew chief) Kevin (Meendering) and the guys did a good job. We can go racing from there.”
Sadler, who has led the points standings for all but two weeks this season, is still looking for his first win of the season.
JR Motorsports put all four of its cars in the top five. The exception was Joe Gibbs Racing’s Erik Jones, who qualified second at 165.271 mph.
Completing the top five were William Byron (164.573), Justin Allgaier (164.402) and Michael Annett (164.258).
This is Annett’s first top five starting spot this year and just his second time starting in the top 10 (ninth, Michigan).
Ryan Sieg qualified eighth, his first time starting in the top 15 this season.
Kyle Busch qualified 11th and Joey Logano 12th.
INDIANAPOLIS – A fumbled sandwich briefly left a NASCAR spotter in a pickle Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Tim Fedewa, the spotter for Kevin Harvick, radioed his team that NASCAR officials took his hard card after his sandwich fell off the roof of the track’s iconic pagoda during the first Cup Series practice.
“Send somebody up here,” Fedewa radioed. “They took my hard card. A sandwich fell off the roof, and they’re mad. It was my sandwich.”
A hard card is the seasonlong credential that allows access at NASCAR tracks. A NASCAR spokesperson later confirmed that Fedewa’s hard card had been returned, making for a happy ending to a lighthearted story.
“Hey listen, you’ve got to control your lunch,” analyst Steve Letarte quipped during the NASCAR on NBC broadcast.
Rookie Erik Jones was fastest in the final Cup Series practice session for the Brickyard 400 with a top speed of 185.845 mph.
Jones’ top speed came on his third of nine laps around Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Completing the top five were Kevin Harvick (185.824), Ryan Blaney (185.816), Jimmie Johnson (185.487) and Jamie McMurray (185.460).
Matt Kenseth, 20th fastest, recorded the most laps in the session with 34.
Johnson had the best 10-lap average at 180.951 mph. Kyle Busch followed him at 180.864 mph.
Toyotas took the top three spots and four of the top six spots in the opening Cup practice session Saturday morning at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Denny Hamlin, driving a Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, led the way with a lap of 187.414 mph. He was followed by Furniture Row Racing’s Martin Truex Jr., whose Toyota went 185.559 mph. JGR driver Matt Kenseth was next at 185.200 in his Toyota.
Kasey Kahne was fourth for Hendrick Motorsports, leading his Chevrolet to a lap of 185.151 mph. Kyle Larson was next at 185.002 mph in his Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet. The top Ford was Ryan Blaney. He was eight in his Wood Brothers Racing ride at 184.453 mph.
There were no incidents in the 55-minute session.
Final Cup practice is scheduled to go from 11 – 11:55 a.m. ET on CNBC.
NASCAR announced that the teams of Jimmie Johnson and Corey LaJoie will miss 15 minutes of practice in Saturday’s first session at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for being late to inspection before last weekend’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
The teams of Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon will each miss 15 minutes in Saturday’s final practice session for multiple inspection failures before last weekend’s race at New Hampshire.