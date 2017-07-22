Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Denny Hamlin wants to race a truck at Eldora

Leave a comment
By Nate RyanJul 22, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS – Despite a few tweets during Wednesday night’s Camping World Truck Series race at Eldora Speedway, Denny Hamlin isn’t down on dirt racing.

“I actually would like to run that race next year if anybody is willing to give me a truck ride,” Hamlin said Friday.

But he doesn’t want to race a Cup car there – or at any short track whose pit area appears as cramped as he thought Eldora’s seemed to be after a nine-truck crash on the 19th lap of the Dirt Derby.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver clarified his Twitter exchange with Clint Bowyer (“we like to give each other crap at times,” Hamlin joked) over the worthiness of the half-mile oval, which opened in 1954, for playing host to NASCAR’s premier series.

“My simple point is it’s so hard,” he said. “I was watching the race, and guys were trying to fix their trucks on pit road, and it was kind of a mess. I was simply saying I’m all for short tracks, I wish we had 36 of them every single week, but it’s hard to come in to a place that only hosts one time a year, and especially a local short track, and put on a big event and make it look organized.”

Hamlin said he still enjoyed watching Wednesday’s race.

“Eldora has done an amazing job, their facility is second to none, and it was a pretty damn good race at the end, so it was pretty exciting from my standpoint,” he said. “We’re not going to go forward if we try to go backward, you know what I mean? We’ve got to move this sport forward. A place like Eldora is a great place, but you just can’t go back to the old racetracks.”

Hamlin said he mainly wanted to call attention to the unrealistic hopes of running a big-league race at a defunct oval such as North Wilkesboro Speedway, adding that smaller tracks would be limited because “the Truck Series brings a certain amount of carnival to the racetrack. The Cup Series brings a much bigger carnival, and how does that really work?”

During this week’s NASCAR on NBC podcast, Eldora Speedway general manager Roger Slack said a Cup race at the track was feasible but would require overcoming some logistical hurdles.

Saturday schedule at IMS includes Xfinity qualifying and race, Cup qualifying

Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 22, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

The racing action heats up today  at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Cup cars take to the track three different times: twice in the morning for practice and will wrap up the day’s action with qualifying for Sunday’s Brickyard 400.

There also will be racing action today as the Xfinity Series holds qualifying, followed by the Lilly Diabetes 250 race at 3:30 p.m. ET. Kyle Busch has won the last two Xfinity races at Indy, as well as the last two races of the current Xfinity season.

Here’s today’s full schedule (all times Eastern):

6:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

9 – 9:55 a.m. – Cup practice (CNBC)

9 a.m. – Xfinity garage open

11 – 11:55 a.m.—Final Cup practice (CNBC)

12:45 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying (single vehicle/two rounds) (NBCSN)

2:15 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

3 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

3:30 p.m. – Lilly Diabetes 250 Xfinity race (100 laps, 250 miles) (NBCSN, IMS Radio/PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

6:15 p.m. – Cup qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds) (NBCSN, IMS Radio/PRN)

Follow @JerryBonkowski

NASCAR America: Looking back at Cup winners this year (video)

Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 21, 2017, 10:30 PM EDT

The NASCAR Cup Series is through 19 racers. There are 17 more races to be contested, including seven before the Cup playoffs.

It’s been a rough time for many and a successful time for a select few.

There’s still plenty of racing to go. Who will see their name added to the list of winners in 2017 and, more importantly, who still wins a race to make it in the playoffs?

Check out the video above.

NASCAR America: Can Team Penske get back on track in Indianapolis? (video)

Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 21, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

Roger Penske is used to winning at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He owns a record 16 Indy 500 victories there.

But Penske still has yet to win a Brickyard 400 at IMS. While in other years, Team Penske’s chances may have been stronger, coming into the 2017 Brickyard 400 is a whole other ballgame.

Joey Logano has struggled terribly in the last 10 races. Since winning at Richmond (which was eventually encumbered due to a post-race inspection penalty), Logano has had seven finishes of 21st through 37th. He’s also dropped from fifth to 13th in the standings.

Teammate Brad Keselowski has had his own struggles, dropping from third to eighth in the standings.

The biggest problem that seems to be impacting Team Penske is a lack of speed, more so on Logano’s car, but an issue nonetheless for both cars.

Can Team Penske snap out of its funk and find the speed it’s been missing Sunday, and potentially give Captain Penske his first NASCAR Cup win at the track that means so much to him?

Check out the video above.

NASCAR America: Kyle Busch needs to be aware of Martin Truex Jr. at Brickyard (video)

Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 21, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT

Kyle Busch is well aware of his wins drought, not having won in his last 36 Cup starts.

But he also gains confidence and optimism from having won the last two Brickyard 400s.

So how will that impact the weekend?

On Friday’s NASCAR America, Dale Jarrett said Indy “plays into Busch’s hand,” but also to look out for Martin Truex Jr.

Check out the video above.

 

 