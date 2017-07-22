A notorious BLT? Sandwich overboard at Indy causes grief for Kevin Harvick’s spotter

Elliott Sadler won the pole for the Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, claiming his first pole in two years.

Sadler and his No. 1 Chevrolet will start first in the Lilly Diabetes 250 after posting a top speed of 165.283 mph. It’s Sadler’s 17th career pole and his first since Auto Club Speedway in March 2014.

“It’s always great to get the pole here at Indy, and I wish I could tell you it was me,” Sadler told NBCSN. “My guys did such a really good job, we’ve had a fast car all weekend. … That shows true speed right there with the new rules package. (Crew chief) Kevin (Meendering) and the guys did a good job. We can go racing from there.”

Sadler, who has led the points standings for all but two weeks this season, is still looking for his first win of the season.

JR Motorsports put all four of its cars in the top five. The exception was Joe Gibbs Racing’s Erik Jones, who qualified second at 165.271 mph.

Completing the top five were William Byron (164.573), Justin Allgaier (164.402) and Michael Annett (164.258).

This is Annett’s first top five starting spot this year and just his second time starting in the top 10 (ninth, Michigan).

Ryan Sieg qualified eighth, his first time starting in the top 15 this season.

Kyle Busch qualified 11th and Joey Logano 12th.

