NASCAR America: Parker Kligerman takes to simulator to show Xfinity changes at Indy (video)

While Saturday will mark the sixth straight year the NASCAR Xfinity Series will race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, there will be significant changes.
Among the changes: the use of restrictor plates, as well as adding aero ducts to aid cars with the draft.
On Tbursday’s edition of NASCAR America, Parker Kligerman took a spin around the hallowed Indianapolis Motor Speedway — on the NBCSN iRacing Simulator, that is — to show how some of those changes will impact the cars and potentially the race.
Friday will be somewhat of an easy, relaxing day at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Cars will only take to the track twice in the afternoon — both being Xfinity Series practice sessions, which will be on the NBC Sports App.
IMS will host the NASCAR Cup Fan Fest from 4:30 – 8 p.m. ET, followed by the NASCAR Cup hauler parade that will see transporters enter the Speedway around 9 p.m. ET.
Here’s the rest of Friday’s schedule (all times Eastern):
FRIDAY, JULY 21
9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Xfinity garage open
1 – 1:55 p.m. – First Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)
3 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)
What does a sky diver and Olympic-caliber swimmer have in common?
They make their living on NASCAR’s pit road, that’s what.
On Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, several of the stars of the NASCAR Xfinity Series tried to explain in three words what to expect with the use of restrictor plates in this Saturday’s Lilly Diabetes 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr.’s search for a new ride continues.
Wallace joined NASCAR America in-studio on Thursday and talked about his recent fill-in role at Richard Petty Motorsports during Aric Almirola‘s crash recovery, as well as his hope that a new ride will come around soon.
Wallace also weighed in on Alex Bowman being selected Thursday to replace the retiring Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the No. 88 Chevrolet and what it means for the young generation of drivers.
