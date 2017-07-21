NASCAR America: Looking back at Cup winners this year (video)

The NASCAR Cup Series is through 19 racers. There are 17 more races to be contested, including seven before the Cup playoffs.
It’s been a rough time for many and a successful time for a select few.
There’s still plenty of racing to go. Who will see their name added to the list of winners in 2017 and, more importantly, who still wins a race to make it in the playoffs?
Check out the video above.
Roger Penske is used to winning at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He owns a record 16 Indy 500 victories there.
But Penske still has yet to win a Brickyard 400 at IMS. While in other years, Team Penske’s chances may have been stronger, coming into the 2017 Brickyard 400 is a whole other ballgame.
Joey Logano has struggled terribly in the last 10 races. Since winning at Richmond (which was eventually encumbered due to a post-race inspection penalty), Logano has had seven finishes of 21st through 37th. He’s also dropped from fifth to 13th in the standings.
Teammate Brad Keselowski has had his own struggles, dropping from third to eighth in the standings.
The biggest problem that seems to be impacting Team Penske is a lack of speed, more so on Logano’s car, but an issue nonetheless for both cars.
Can Team Penske snap out of its funk and find the speed it’s been missing Sunday, and potentially give Captain Penske his first NASCAR Cup win at the track that means so much to him?
Check out the video above.
Kyle Busch is well aware of his wins drought, not having won in his last 36 Cup starts.
But he also gains confidence and optimism from having won the last two Brickyard 400s.
So how will that impact the weekend?
On Friday’s NASCAR America, Dale Jarrett said Indy “plays into Busch’s hand,” but also to look out for Martin Truex Jr.
Check out the video above.
On Friday’s edition of NASCAR America, two-time Brickyard 400 winner and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett and Brickyard-winning crew chief Slugger Labbe, who led Paul Menard to a Brickyard 400 win, both discussed the importance of winning at Indianapolis Motor Speedway — as well as how to do it.
Check out the video above.
Kyle Busch is faced with somewhat of a conundrum in Sunday’s Brickyard 400.
On the positive, he’s won the last two editions of the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
On the negative, he hasn’t won a NASCAR Cup race since last year’s Brickyard triumph.
Can Busch become one of the few drivers in NASCAR history to win the same race three consecutive times?
Check out the video above.