NASCAR America: Kyle Busch needs to be aware of Martin Truex Jr. at Brickyard (video)

Kyle Busch is well aware of his wins drought, not having won in his last 36 Cup starts.
But he also gains confidence and optimism from having won the last two Brickyard 400s.
So how will that impact the weekend?
On Friday’s NASCAR America, Dale Jarrett said Indy “plays into Busch’s hand,” but also to look out for Martin Truex Jr.
On Friday’s edition of NASCAR America, two-time Brickyard 400 winner and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett and Brickyard-winning crew chief Slugger Labbe, who led Paul Menard to a Brickyard 400 win, both discussed the importance of winning at Indianapolis Motor Speedway — as well as how to do it.
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs this afternoon from 5 – 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Carolyn Manno hosts from our Stamford, Connecticut studio, while NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett will be at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and veteran crew chief Slugger Labbe will join us from NBC Charlotte.
On today’s show:
- We’ll have live reports from Indianapolis Motor Speedway, breaking down Sunday’s Brickyard 400.
- Slugger Labbe will give his insight on how crew chiefs prepare for the Brickyard 400.
- We’ll go over the changes for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race.
- It’s been one year since Kyle Busch’s last Cup win. He’s won the last two races at Indianapolis, can he get a third in a row? We’ll hear from Kyle Busch, who addressed the media at Indy.
- The Xfinity Series opened track activity today at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with a pair of practice sessions. We will take a look at what happened with the new package and who was fastest at the Brickyard.
- As one of the “Crown Jewel” tracks on the NASCAR schedule, a win at the Brickyard means a little more than the rest. Jarrett and Labbe share their stories about success in Indy.
Justin Allgaier went from second-fastest in the first Xfinity Series practice Friday to fastest in the second and final practice later in the afternoon.
Allgaier covered the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway layout at 166.485 mph. Matt Tifft was second at 166.291 mph.
Just like he was in the first practice, Kyle Busch was third fastest at 166.162 mph, followed by first practice leader Elliott Sadler (165.883) and William Byron (165.874).
Teams are dealing with several changes for this weekend, including:
- Taller rear spoiler and splitter package
- Aero ducts on the lower front bumper area
- 7/8-inch restrictor plate
Saturday’s Lilly Diabetes 250 begins at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBCSN.
Click here for the full practice grid.