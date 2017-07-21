NASCAR America: Kyle Busch looks to three-peat at the Brickyard (video)

Kyle Busch is faced with somewhat of a conundrum in Sunday’s Brickyard 400.
On the positive, he’s won the last two editions of the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
On the negative, he hasn’t won a NASCAR Cup race since last year’s Brickyard triumph.
Can Busch become one of the few drivers in NASCAR history to win the same race three consecutive times?
Check out the video above.
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs this afternoon from 5 – 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Carolyn Manno hosts from our Stamford, Connecticut studio, while NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett will be at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and veteran crew chief Slugger Labbe will join us from NBC Charlotte.
On today’s show:
- We’ll have live reports from Indianapolis Motor Speedway, breaking down Sunday’s Brickyard 400.
- Slugger Labbe will give his insight on how crew chiefs prepare for the Brickyard 400.
- We’ll go over the changes for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race.
- It’s been one year since Kyle Busch’s last Cup win. He’s won the last two races at Indianapolis, can he get a third in a row? We’ll hear from Kyle Busch, who addressed the media at Indy.
- The Xfinity Series opened track activity today at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with a pair of practice sessions. We will take a look at what happened with the new package and who was fastest at the Brickyard.
- As one of the “Crown Jewel” tracks on the NASCAR schedule, a win at the Brickyard means a little more than the rest. Jarrett and Labbe share their stories about success in Indy.
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you can also watch it via the online stream at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com
If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.
Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.
Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.
Justin Allgaier went from second-fastest in the first Xfinity Series practice Friday to fastest in the second and final practice later in the afternoon.
Allgaier covered the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway layout at 166.485 mph. Matt Tifft was second at 166.291 mph.
Just like he was in the first practice, Kyle Busch was third fastest at 166.162 mph, followed by first practice leader Elliott Sadler (165.883) and William Byron (165.874).
Teams are dealing with several changes for this weekend, including:
- Taller rear spoiler and splitter package
- Aero ducts on the lower front bumper area
- 7/8-inch restrictor plate
Saturday’s Lilly Diabetes 250 begins at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBCSN.
Click here for the full practice grid.
INDIANAPOLIS — Kyle Busch said he had a deal in place to run in this year’s Indianapolis 500 before he was denied by “a boss that said no.’’
“I had it done … sold and everything, ready to go and I’ve got a boss that said no,’’ Busch said Friday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, referencing Cup car owner Joe Gibbs.
“I thought I had a great opportunity,” Busch said. “I’m kind glad it didn’t come together because (Fernando) Alonso kind of stole the headlines. There may be more in the future of guys coming over to run that race. I may have to split the limelight, if you will, with somebody else that wants to do that race.’’
Alonso skipped Formula One’s Monaco Grand Prix to compete in this year’s Indianapolis 500. Alonso won rookie of the year honors for the 500.
Busch still would like to run the race.
“It would be a unique opportunity,’’ he said.“I think the biggest thing that scares my boss is that I’ve never driven those cars. A Cup car, or an Xfinity car, a truck or something like that, I know what to feel. When something bad starts to happen, I can straighten it out, or normally I can try to fix it. So I think that’s probably the biggest fear is just not knowing what those cars do when you get in a bad situation.’’
The only drivers to run in both the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 in the same day are: John Andretti (1994), Tony Stewart (1999, 2001 ), Robby Gordon (2000 and 2002-04) and Kurt Busch (2014).
Kurt Busch was selected rookie of the year for the 2014 race.
and on Facebook
Elliott Sadler (166.420 mph) and JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier (166.211 mph) were fastest in the first of two NASCAR Xfinity Series practices Friday afternoon at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Kyle Busch, who has won the last two Xfinity races at IMS, was third fastest at 165.810 mph, followed by Erik Jones (165.508) and Paul Menard (165.466).
Teams are dealing with several changes for this weekend, including:
- Taller rear spoiler and splitter package
- Aero ducts on the lower front bumper area
- 7/8-inch restrictor plate
There is one more Xfinity practice session scheduled for today from 3 to 3:55 p.m. on the NBC Sports app in preparation for Saturday’s Lilly Diabetes 250 race.
Click here for the full first practice session speed chart.
Follow @JerryBonkowski