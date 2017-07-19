NASCAR America: Denny Hamlin’s win at Loudon comes after close calls (video)

Wednesday was a special day for Denny Hamlin and NBCSN.
The winner of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway was a special guest during the entire hour of Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America, which came to you live from the NASCAR Hall of Fame in downtown Charlotte, North Carolina.
Hamlin told our team how his win at New Hampshire came about and also why it felt his No. 11 team had been building toward a win in recent races — and that Loudon was the perfect venue for everything to come together.
Sunday marks the 24th edition of the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Winning the race is a big thing on drivers’ bucket lists. But it’s an even bigger goal for drivers like Denny Hamlin who want to add a Brickyard 400 win to one of NASCAR’s other crown jewels: a win in the Daytona 500.
Hamlin was a special guest on Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America, at the NASCAR Hall of Fame. He talked about his desire to add a Brickyard win to his Daytona victory in 2016.
Hamlin’s best finishes to date in the Brickyard have been third in both 2008 and 2014.
Can he ride the momentum from his win this past Sunday at New Hampshire and finally break through to capture the checkered flag in Indy?
Race like the real thing and then go watch the real thing in person.
Speedway Motorsports Inc. and 704Games have announced a unique promotion that will make both race fans and gamers happy.
In each retail version of the NASCAR Heat 2 video game, buyers will receive a $50 voucher off the purchase of a ticket to any NASCAR race at any of the eight SMI tracks for either the remainder of this season or during the entire 2018 season.
“Our fans can race as their heroes in NASCAR Heat 2 and, with this special offer, watch them perform live at our speedways across the country,” said SMI chief strategy officer Mike Burch.
Fans can use the $50 voucher to purchase a ticket for either a NASCAR Cup, NASCAR Xfinity or Camping World Truck Series race.
SMI tracks are Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway and Texas Motor Speedway.
The vouchers cannot be used at any International Speedway Corp. tracks, or independent tracks such as Dover International Speedway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Eldora Speedway, Gateway Motorsports Park, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Road America or Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.
NASCAR Heat 2 will be released Sept. 12. Gaming platforms it will be available on include PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on Steam. Pre-orders are currently being accepted at retailers.
Today’s episode of NASCAR America will air live from the NASCAR Hall of Fame at a special time, 6 to 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Rick Allen, Kyle Petty and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett will co-host, along with special guest, Sunday’s winner at New Hampshire, Denny Hamlin.
Among topics we’ll feature in today’s episode:
- We’ll reflect back on Denny Hamlin’s win at New Hampshire. Petty and Jarrett talk about the win, the playoffs and lobster. Plus Denny will answer fan questions — use #AskDenny to submit your question.
- We’ll take a closer look at Denny’s win in a special winner’s edition of Scan All.
- Denny will reflect on his life in racing and the influence that NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott and team owner Joe Gibbs have had on his racing career.
- We’ll look ahead to Sunday’s Brickyard 400 at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway and what it means to “kiss the bricks.”
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com
If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.
Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.
Click here at 6 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.
Things haven’t been going well this year for Kyle Busch.
Through a series of unfortunate circumstances, the 2015 Cup champion is winless through 19 Cup races. But it’s been a year since he last won at all, in the Brickyard 400.
It’s not for a lack of speed and competition. Busch is third in the points and he’s led the second most laps at 953.
But the combination of a lack of winning and an abundance of laps led mean Busch’s name has wound up on a list.
Heading into a race he’s won two years in a row, Busch has the second most laps led all-time in a season without a win.
He’s 216 laps behind Harry Gant’s 1981 record. Gant led 1,169 laps that year and never scored a win despite earning 13 top fives, including seven runner-up finishes. He wouldn’t earn his first Cup win until April 1982 at Martinsville.
Busch has seven top fives through 19 of 36 races. Two are runner-up finishes.
Joining Busch and Gant among the all-time leaders in laps led without wins in a season are Jeff Gordon, Dick Hutcherson and Neil Bonnett.
- Harry Gant, 1,169 laps led – 1981
- Kyle Busch, 953 laps led – 2017
- Jeff Gordon, 919 laps led – 2010
- Dick Hutcherson, 821 laps led; First win at Smoky Mountain Raceway in Maryville, Tennessee, on July 27, 1967
- Neil Bonnett, 813 laps led; First win in Southern 500 on Set. 7, 1981
