NASCAR America: Denny Hamlin on ‘extreme budget,’ early sacrifices path (video)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Denny Hamlin is one of the most recognizable faces in NASCAR.

But it wasn’t always that way.

On Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America, Hamlin detailed the difficult journey he endured early in his career, how he came so close to quitting, his and his family’s sacrifices, and how he wouldn’t recommend others take the same difficult journey that he did.

Check out what Hamlin has to say in the above video.