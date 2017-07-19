NASCAR America: Denny Hamlin breaks down the Brickyard 400 (video)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Sunday marks the 24th edition of the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Winning the race is a big thing on drivers’ bucket lists. But it’s an even bigger goal for drivers like Denny Hamlin who want to add a Brickyard 400 win to one of NASCAR’s other crown jewels: a win in the Daytona 500.

Hamlin was a special guest on Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America, at the NASCAR Hall of Fame. He talked about his desire to add a Brickyard win to his Daytona victory in 2016.

Hamlin’s best finishes to date in the Brickyard have been third in both 2008 and 2014.

Can he ride the momentum from his win this past Sunday at New Hampshire and finally break through to capture the checkered flag in Indy?

