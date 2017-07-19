Buy racing video game, get voucher for in-person race ticket

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Race like the real thing and then go watch the real thing in person.

Speedway Motorsports Inc. and 704Games have announced a unique promotion that will make both race fans and gamers happy.

In each retail version of the NASCAR Heat 2 video game, buyers will receive a $50 voucher off the purchase of a ticket to any NASCAR race at any of the eight SMI tracks for either the remainder of this season or during the entire 2018 season.

“Our fans can race as their heroes in NASCAR Heat 2 and, with this special offer, watch them perform live at our speedways across the country,” said SMI chief strategy officer Mike Burch.

Fans can use the $50 voucher to purchase a ticket for either a NASCAR Cup, NASCAR Xfinity or Camping World Truck Series race.

SMI tracks are Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway and Texas Motor Speedway.

The vouchers cannot be used at any International Speedway Corp. tracks, or independent tracks such as Dover International Speedway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Eldora Speedway, Gateway Motorsports Park, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Road America or Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

NASCAR Heat 2 will be released Sept. 12. Gaming platforms it will be available on include PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on Steam. Pre-orders are currently being accepted at retailers.

