Matt Kenseth on driving No. 88 car: ‘I don’t feel like that’s going to be an opportunity’

Matt Kenseth, who does not have a ride for 2018, said he doesn’t believe he’ll take over the No. 88 car Dale Earnhardt Jr. vacates after this season.
Rookie Erik Jones will take over Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 20 ride after this year. With Earnhardt making this his final full-time Cup season, it’s led some to wonder if Kenseth would move over to Hendrick Motorsports and drive that car. Car owner Rick Hendrick was coy about his plans for the No. 88 car last weekend at New Hampshire.
Kenseth, the 2003 Cup champion, was asked Monday night on “The Late Shift” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio if he’ll drive the No. 88 car next year:
“I just don’t know,” Kenseth told co-hosts Kenny Wallace and Brad Gillie. “I don’t feel like that’s going to be an opportunity I’m going to have. I really I don’t know. I really honestly don’t have anything lined up for sure. I will say that I’m not really that worried about it. I’m not really losing sleep over it. I’m not that concerned about next season.
“I’m glad that we got it all out, got it out in the open so that everybody knows what everybody is doing and we can just kind of get it behind us and go racing. It’s only July and there is a ton of racing left to do. Got a lot of things we still want to accomplish with the 20. It’s been a great four-and-a-half years, and I certainly want the last four or five months to be great as well.
“Really nothing to feel bad about. Just go work hard and race hard and try to win some races. I feel like that I’m in one of the best cars in the garage. I’ve got a lot to be thankful for. I’ve got a great opportunity in front of me here these next few months to go out and win some races and hopefully go race for another championship.
“Everything is there that we need. It’s all there in right in front of us. Not every driver can say that they got the opportunity to be in those cars. I think to get distracted and think about and talk about and worry about next year, it would really be taking away from what we’re trying to do right now.”
Kenseth is coming off a fourth-place finish last weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He holds the final playoff spot with seven races left until the playoffs begin. Kenseth, who has 38 career Cup victories, has gone 36 races without a win.
Joey Logano‘s misfortune’s continued Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway when a mechanical failure sent him to the garage for a lengthy amount of time.
Logano finished 37th. It was Logano’s seventh finish of 21st or worse in the last 10 races. That stretch began the week after his win at Richmond was encumbered after failing postrace inspection.
On NASCAR America, Kyle Petty and Parker Kilgerman discussed how much that penalty impacted Logano, who is 52 points behind the cutoff spot for the playoffs with seven races left in the regular season.
“When you’re falling that way, it’s tough to have that confidence to say ‘I can get it back. I can go back to the top,” Petty said. “I do not believe they are in a position, even though their backs are against the wall, to just flip a switch somewhere and say ‘we can get it done.'”
Said Kligerman, “Now you have all this pressure to win and you don’t have the performance, you don’t have the speed and that is a completely different scenario than where they were last year when they were in a must-win position. This was a team that was fighting for wins, had speed, won pole. Not what we’re seeing right now.”
With seven races left in the Cup regular season things are not looking good for Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s playoff hopes in his final full-time season.
Earnhardt is currently 173 points out 16th on the playoff grid and the No. 88 team is already beginning to take big gambles in order to get a win.
Earnahrdt finished 18th Sunday at New Hampshire after he stayed out of the pits on the final round of pit stops. Earnhardt later admitted it was a bad gamble, but said his team would continue to make Hail Mary’s as the regular season wound down.
NASCAR America analyst Kyle Petty said it is not a good position for any team to be in.
“That’s not good for any driver, whether it’s your first season or your last season,” Petty said. “Like (Earnhardt) said, if we don’t have a good enough car, the gambles aren’t going to work. We’re going to have to make gambles. He referred to it as a chase until the playoffs. We’re going to make gambles every week until the playoffs because that’s what we have to do.”
A hand full of teams took gambles in the final laps of Sunday’s Cup race at New Hampshire, but it was Denny Hamlin, on four tires and looking for his first win of the year, who prevailed.
On the final round of pit stops, Dale Earnhardt Jr. stayed out and Matt Kenseth only took right-side tires. Hamlin overpowered them on the final restart with 35 laps to go and went on to win the Overton’s 301.
NASCAR America’s Kyle Petty looked at the final restart to see what went right for Hamlin and what went wrong for Kenseth, Earnhardt and others.
“(For Earnahrdt), that was a Hail Mary,” Petty said. “When you throw a Hail Mary from 15th, you’re looking at 11th or 12th. You’re not looking at a win with a Hail Mary against these guys that were running there.”
On Kenseth, “Matt and (crew chief) Jason Ratcliff have won a race at New Hampshire with a two-tire change. I think they believed … ‘The (PJ1 traction agent) is gone, it’s back to the old race track. Let’s go back to this.’ I think they underestimated the Goodyear tire, I think they underestimated how much (PJ1) was still there.”
After repeat winners at Daytona and Kentucky, Denny Hamlin became the latest driver to win his way into the Cup Series playoffs Sunday at New Hampshire.
Hamlin, with his first victory of the season, is the 11th driver to clinch a spot in the 16-car field for the playoffs.
He would be the 12th if not for Joey Logano‘s Richmond win being encumbered due to an inspection failure.
If the postseason began this weekend, the drivers getting into the 16-car field on points would be Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Jamie McMurray, Clint Bowyer and Matt Kenseth.
With his win, Hamlin has seven playoff points. That puts him eighth on the playoff grid among those who have clenched a playoff spot. He is ahead of Kurt Busch (five playoff points), Ryan Newman (five) and Austin Dillon (five).
In the graphic below, drivers in green are in the playoffs on wins. Drivers in yellow would be in on points and drivers in orange would not make the playoffs.
