Photo courtesy Kyle Busch Motorsports

Kevin ‘Bono’ Manion team to make NASCAR K&N Pro Series debut in Iowa

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 18, 2017, 3:34 PM EDT

Kevin Manion Motorsports, owned by former Daytona 500 and Brickyard 400 winning crew chief Kevin Manion, will soon make its debut in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series.

The part-time racing organization will compete in its first K&N Pro Series event on July 28 at Iowa Speedway, the annual race that brings together racers and teams from both the K&N Pro Series East and West Series.

“I’m happy to finally join the ranks of the NASCAR K&N Pro Series,” Manion said in a media release. “It’s a tremendous series, and our goal is to build something beyond a one-off race. We want to create an environment that teaches and develops young talent who have goals of competing at racing’s highest levels.”

The team is based in Mooresville, North Carolina. Bono is a veteran NASCAR crew chief who has worked for several teams and drivers during his career including Ricky Craven, Tommy Baldwin Racing, Steve Park, Martin Truex Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports and currently with Kyle Busch Motorsports.

KMM’s No. 1 Menards-sponsored Toyota Camry will be driven by NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ben Kennedy.

The great-grandson of NASCAR founder Bill France Jr., and grandson of Bill France Jr., Kennedy is a two-time race winner in the K&N Pro Series East, scoring victories at Five Flags Speedway and Bowman Gray Stadium in 2013.

Since forming over nine years ago, KMM has recorded nine wins and 10 poles in NASCAR’s Whelen Modified divisions and various regional Modified series.

Among drivers that have driven for KMM over the years include Ryan Newman, Kyle Larson and Ryan Preece. The team has scored wins at several tracks, including New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway.

 

NASCAR America live at 5-6 p.m. ET: Dale Jr.’s throwback scheme, parity in Cup

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 18, 2017, 4:40 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and includes segments on Dale Earnhardt Jr. and recent parity in NASCAR Cup.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Kyle Petty and Parker Kligerman from our Stamford, Connecticut studios.

Among topics we’ll feature in today’s episode:

* Dale Earnhardt Jr. revealed today the paint scheme his car will carry in the Bojangles’ Southern 500 throwback race on Sept. 3 at Darlington Raceway. We’ll talk to Junior about the paint scheme, as well as his hopes for this Sunday’s Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis.

* Parity is definitely riding high in NASCAR Cup right now. Over the last eight races, eight different organizations have been victorious. Why is it happening? Parker Kligerman and Kyle Petty each offer their perspectives.

* As PJ1 traction compound and the ‘tire dragon’ become more prevalent, will track preparation be a bigger part of the race weekend from here on out? Pete Pistone of SiriusXM NASCAR Radio takes on that subject and more when he joins the show.

* What is the XFINITY Series doing to spice up the racing this weekend at IMS? We’ll take a closer look at the new rules package in place for their race Saturday.

Don’t forget that Denny Hamlin will join NASCAR America live at the NASCAR Hall of Fame at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

 

NASCAR’s cycling craze grows but not every driver ready to wear spandex

Photo: Jimmie Johnson
By Dustin LongJul 18, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT

Clint Bowyer laughs at the latest craze in the NASCAR Cup garage.

Cycling.

“It’s just a fad,’’ Bowyer told NBC Sports. “It’s just like anything else, I mean, it really is. It’s so funny.

“I go to the shop and I see all these bikes hanging on the bike rack and we’re talking three, four, five thousand dollar bikes sitting there that you know damn well, they’re not going to be riding for long. Nobody enjoys that. So it’s a fad.

“It’s going to go away, and that’s when you’ll be able to pick up a good deal on a really nice bike and go through the fad yourself. But there’s no way in hell I would ever let anyone see me in that spandex.’’

That’s what Dale Earnhardt Jr. thought. He hitched a ride in a vehicle through the Atlanta Motor Speedway infield earlier this season before getting on his bike outside the track so no one would see him in spandex.

Now, Earnhardt enjoys cycling, promotes it and doesn’t mind being seen in spandex.

“I didn’t like working out at a gym, running on a treadmill, all that stuff’s real boring,’’ Earnhardt told NBC Sports. “Couldn’t really find anything that I liked to do. And so I picked up cycling. It’s a lot of fun.

“We go out and ride at all the stops on the NASCAR circuit, and we see part of the country that we … never take the time to see. It’s really beautiful. And it doesn’t feel like working out. It doesn’t feel like an exercise. We’re just cruising along on our bikes.

“We’ll ride for an hour-and-a-half or two hours, it goes by pretty quick. There’s never any moment in the experience where I’m going, ‘Man, how much longer do we got?’ And you’ll ride 20 to 30 miles, get off the bike, you’ll burn 800-1000 calories in a two-hour period, and you’ve had fun. And you feel great!’’

Earnhardt is among many drivers in the Cup garage cycling. They include Jimmie Johnson, Chase Elliott, Kasey Kahne, Matt Kenseth, Jamie McMurray and Trevor Bayne.

Road cycling has evolved in the sport. Drivers and crew members previously went mountain biking to get their exercise.

“We used to meet on Tuesday afternoons all the time and ride and you got to meet a lot of new people, and then it kind of expanded (from) there to riding road bikes,’’ Kenseth said of he and crew chief Jason Ratcliff.

“It’s a good way to get out of the motorhome on the weekends and see a lot of the different areas around the race track that I never really explored before and keeps you in great shape.’’

While they’re not on the level of Tour de France riders (NBCSN’s coverage continues at 6 a.m. Wednesday with Stage 17), it’s still about being in shape in the car. Temperatures are expected to be in the low 90s this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The high for Sunday’s race (3 p.m., NBC) is expected to be 89 degrees, making it among the warmest temperatures for a race this season.

Cycling, along with the rest of his workouts, helps Johnson with handling such conditions and more.

“I’ve learned a lot of great things from a nutrition and hydration standpoint to take to the car, and some probably know I’m pretty sensitive to hydration,’’ Johnson told NBC Sports. “I’ve had some issues over the years, and I’m thankful that I have this knowledge because I think I would have many more episodes, but truthfully there is so much more from a mental aspect. Learning to fight for something, the discipline it takes to stay fit at a high level.

“It’s a very stressful job and to get on the bike and be with my friends and socialize and stay fit has been good on a lot of levels. Not just the obvious physical ones.’’

Some drivers have taken their bike riding further. Johnson, Kenseth and McMurray rode in a 102.7-mile bike race in May from South Carolina to Mt. Mitchell, which at 6,684 feet is the highest point east of the Mississippi River, in Western North Carolina. McMurray finished in 5 hours, 58 minutes. Johnson rode with former Tour de France racer George Hincappie and both finished at 6:01. Kenseth completed the ride in 6:32.

Still, not everyone is sold on cycling, like Bowyer and Ryan Newman.

“I don’t quite get those guys and the amount of money they spend on whatever it is, a 32-ounce bicycle, when all they’ve got to do is just go on Craigslist and get a Schwinn or something like that and pedal half the distance and twice as hard and get better workouts,’’ Newman said.

“I offered back at Talladega weekend to get a Moped and cut the air for Kenseth and those guys just to kind of give them a little draft, some drafting partners, you know? But, they haven’t taken me up on it. So, I’ve just been enjoying fishing and a little bit of the outdoors. My workouts consist more of doing physical activities and sweating than paying money for a bicycle just to coast downhill.’’

Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals No. 88 paint scheme for Darlington throwback race

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 18, 2017, 2:14 PM EDT

In one of the more anticipated reveals for this year’s Bojangles’ Southern 500 throwback race at Darlington Raceway, Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Tuesday unveiled the paint scheme he’ll drive in the event.

The scheme is similar to the ACDelco look that adorned Earnhardt’s car during the 1998 and 1999 seasons when he raced in the former Busch Series. He won the championship both seasons and a combined 13 victories.

Click here for a listing of paint schemes for the race.

Here’s how Junior’s car will look:

The race will take the green flag on at 6 p.m. Sept. 3, at 6 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBCSN. This will be Earnhardt’s final NASCAR Cup start at the track nicknamed “Too Tough To Tame” and “Lady In Black.” He is retiring from NASCAR Cup competition at the end of this season.

Earnhardt has made 21 career Cup starts at the 1.366-mile egg-shaped track. He seeks his first win there, with his best showing second in 2014. He has four top-five and 10 top-10 finishes there.

Numerous fans were in attendance this afternoon at the event at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, N.C.

Truck schedule at Eldora with radio/TV info

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 18, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT

The Camping World Truck Series gets on track tonight in preparation for Wednesday’s race at Eldora Speedway. The series will have two practice session tonight. Truck teams will qualify and race Wednesday.

This is the fifth time the Truck series has raced on the high-banked half-mile clay track in Rossburg, Ohio. Former winners are: Austin Dillon (2013), Darrell Wallace Jr. (2014), Christopher Bell (2015) and Kyle Larson (2016).

There are 34 trucks entered for the Eldora Dirt Derby 150.

(All times Eastern)

TUESDAY, July 18

5 – 11 p.m. — Garage open

7 – 7:55 p.m. — Truck practice (No TV)

9 – 9:55 p.m. — Final Truck practice (No TV)

WEDNESDAY, July 19

1 p.m. — Garage opens

4:30 p.m. — Driver/crew chief meeting

5:15 p.m. — Qualifying, single vehicle/two laps (No TV)

7:30 p.m. — First qualifying race, 10 laps (Fox Sports 2, MRN)

7:39 p.m. — Second qualifying race, 10 laps (FS2, MRN)

7:48 p.m. — Third qualifying race, 10 laps (FS2, MRN)

7:57 p.m. — Fourth qualifying race, 10 laps (FS2, MRN)

8:06 p.m. — Fifth qualifying race, 10 laps (FS2, MRN)

8:45 p.m. — Last Chance qualifying race, 15 laps (FS2, MRN)

9:10 p.m. — Driver introductions

9:30 p.m. — Eldora Dirt Derby 150 — three segments of 40, 50 and 60 laps for a total of 150 laps/75 miles (Fox Business, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)