Bump & Run: Does NASCAR need more dirt races?

By NBC SportsJul 18, 2017, 11:00 AM EDT

The Camping World Truck Series races Wednesday night at Eldora Speedway. Does NASCAR need more dirt races? If so, what series and where?

Kyle Petty: No. NASCAR doesn’t “need’’ any more dirt races! Unless you believe that NASCAR “needs” gimmicks to draw fans and attention. I love dirt racing so don’t get me wrong. I just don’t believe the sport/business that NASCAR has grown into at the Cup/Xfinity levels “needs’’ dirt. Having said that, I would like to see another dirt track added to the Truck Series to eliminate the gimmick feel of Eldora.

Nate Ryan: Yes and a Cup race at Eldora would be a good start. The (incorrect) narrative goes that having another NASCAR national series on the short track somehow would dilute the concept of racing on dirt. But its appeal isn’t rooted in uniqueness … it simply stems from the racing being high quality. I think an annual NASCAR on dirt weekend at Eldora would be a fine idea.

Dustin Long: I like that the Truck race is special. Sometimes, it’s better to want more of something than to have more of it. NASCAR does not need to run a Cup or Xfinity race on dirt. Let the Trucks have the spotlight on dirt and don’t get caught up in the fantasy that more of something is better.

Denny Hamlin scored his 30th career Cup win Sunday. Every eligible driver for the Hall of Fame with 30 or more wins has been inducted. Should 30 Cup wins be viewed as automatic for Hall of Fame enshrinement?

Kyle Petty: Thirty wins are huge in the sport right now! So at this time I would probably answer yes! But my view is skewed. I grew up watching my dad, Pearson, Yarborough and Allison! So when I was in my 20s, I would have said the number should be 70 or 80! Thirty wins, as BIG as they are, is a LONG way from those guys’ numbers. I realize it’s apples and oranges and that’s the problem with having a “standard’’ with which to measure achievement in this sport. The “standard’’ for those already in the Hall is what? The Hall has stated “there are many ways in.’’ That’s why we have the eclectic group we have already in the Hall. The word or use of “standard” cannot and does not apply .

Nate Ryan: Thirty victories should be enough to qualify for a Hall of Fame induction (even without a championship), but the Hall of Fame criteria and selection process are in need of some tweaking that also could affect how long a 30-win driver would wait to be elected. The nominee list needs to be sliced and voting percentage requirements will be necessary in the future.

Dustin Long: In this era, 30 wins is an apropos standard for Hall of Fame enshrinement. Typically, it has taken active drivers who have reached that threshold more than a decade to do so. That’s a good standard for today’s drivers. 

What’s the next penalty NASCAR should give teams if they continue to fail inspection?

Kyle Petty: After failing initial inspection or qualifying inspection “X’’ number of times, the offender, at the following race, will be allowed one practice session only and will attempt one qualifying session. They must qualify 30th or better but will start the race from the last position. They will also have the last pit pick. If the competitor fails post-race inspection “X’’ number of times they will forfeit one race. They will be allowed to practice, qualify, and race. But no points will be awarded, finishing position will be listed as “last’’ (even if they win) and no money is awarded. Plan money will be divided and one race deducted. That’s my plan … Boys Have at It!

Nate Ryan: NASCAR has hinted at reduced race tire allotments, and that seems a suitable option. Practice holds don’t seem to be an effective deterrent in the slightest.

Dustin Long: I like the idea of the pass-through penalty or something stronger, especially if it is not a first-time offense. One key issue is there have been questions in the garage about the reliability of NASCAR’s equipment. If these penalties are going to continue to ramp up, NASCAR must prove beyond a shadow of a doubt not only to the garage but to fans that its equipment is reliable and consistent.

Truck schedule at Eldora with radio/TV info

By Dustin LongJul 18, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT

The Camping World Truck Series gets on track tonight in preparation for Wednesday’s race at Eldora Speedway. The series will have two practice session tonight. Truck teams will qualify and race Wednesday.

This is the fifth time the Truck series has raced on the high-banked half-mile clay track in Rossburg, Ohio. Former winners are: Austin Dillon (2013), Darrell Wallace Jr. (2014), Christopher Bell (2015) and Kyle Larson (2016).

There are 34 trucks entered for the Eldora Dirt Derby 150.

(All times Eastern)

TUESDAY, July 18

5 – 11 p.m. — Garage open

7 – 7:55 p.m. — Truck practice (No TV)

9 – 9:55 p.m. — Final Truck practice (No TV)

WEDNESDAY, July 19

1 p.m. — Garage opens

4:30 p.m. — Driver/crew chief meeting

5:15 p.m. — Qualifying, single vehicle/two laps (No TV)

7:30 p.m. — First qualifying race, 10 laps (Fox Sports 2, MRN)

7:39 p.m. — Second qualifying race, 10 laps (FS2, MRN)

7:48 p.m. — Third qualifying race, 10 laps (FS2, MRN)

7:57 p.m. — Fourth qualifying race, 10 laps (FS2, MRN)

8:06 p.m. — Fifth qualifying race, 10 laps (FS2, MRN)

8:45 p.m. — Last Chance qualifying race, 15 laps (FS2, MRN)

9:10 p.m. — Driver introductions

9:30 p.m. — Eldora Dirt Derby 150 — three segments of 40, 50 and 60 laps for a total of 150 laps/75 miles (Fox Business, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

NASCAR America: Joey Logano’s playoff hole deeper after mechanical problems

By Daniel McFadinJul 18, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

Joey Logano‘s misfortune’s continued Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway when a mechanical failure sent him to the garage for a lengthy amount of time.

Logano finished 37th. It was Logano’s seventh finish of 21st or worse in the last 10 races. That stretch began the week after his win at Richmond was encumbered after failing postrace inspection.

On NASCAR America, Kyle Petty and Parker Kilgerman discussed how much that penalty impacted Logano, who is 52 points behind the cutoff spot for the playoffs with seven races left in the regular season.

“When you’re falling that way, it’s tough to have that confidence to say ‘I can get it back. I can go back to the top,” Petty said. “I do not believe they are in a position, even though their backs are against the wall, to just flip a switch somewhere and say ‘we can get it done.'”

Said Kligerman, “Now you have all this pressure to win and you don’t have the performance, you don’t have the speed and that is a completely different scenario than where they were last year when they were in a must-win position. This was a team that was fighting for wins, had speed, won pole. Not what we’re seeing right now.”

Matt Kenseth on driving No. 88 car: ‘I don’t feel like that’s going to be an opportunity’

3 Comments
By Dustin LongJul 18, 2017, 8:06 AM EDT

Matt Kenseth, who does not have a ride for 2018, said he doesn’t believe he’ll take over the No. 88 car Dale Earnhardt Jr. vacates after this season.

Rookie Erik Jones will take over Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 20 ride after this year. With Earnhardt making this his final full-time Cup season, it’s led some to wonder if Kenseth would move over to Hendrick Motorsports and drive that car. Car owner Rick Hendrick was coy about his plans for the No. 88 car last weekend at New Hampshire.

Kenseth, the 2003 Cup champion, was asked Monday night on “The Late Shift” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio if he’ll drive the No. 88 car next year:

“I just don’t know,” Kenseth told co-hosts Kenny Wallace and Brad Gillie. “I don’t feel like that’s going to be an opportunity I’m going to have. I really I don’t know. I really honestly don’t have anything lined up for sure. I will say that I’m not really that worried about it. I’m not really losing sleep over it. I’m not that concerned about next season.

“I’m glad that we got it all out, got it out in the open so that everybody knows what everybody is doing and we can just kind of get it behind us and go racing. It’s only July and there is a ton of racing left to do. Got a lot of things we still want to accomplish with the 20. It’s been a great four-and-a-half years, and I certainly want the last four or five months to be great as well.

“Really nothing to feel bad about. Just go work hard and race hard and try to win some races. I feel like that I’m in one of the best cars in the garage. I’ve got a lot to be thankful for. I’ve got a great opportunity in front of me here these next few months to go out and win some races and hopefully go race for another championship.

“Everything is there that we need. It’s all there in right in front of us. Not every driver can say that they got the opportunity to be in those cars. I think to get distracted and think about and talk about and worry about next year, it would really be taking away from what we’re trying to do right now.”

Kenseth is coming off a fourth-place finish last weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He holds the final playoff spot with seven races left until the playoffs begin. Kenseth, who has 38 career Cup victories, has gone 36 races without a win.

NASCAR America: Relying on Hail Mary strategy not good for any driver, especially Dale Jr.

By Daniel McFadinJul 17, 2017, 8:02 PM EDT

With seven races left in the Cup regular season things are not looking good for Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s playoff hopes in his final full-time season.

Earnhardt is currently 173 points out 16th on the playoff grid and the No. 88 team is already beginning to take big gambles in order to get a win.

Earnahrdt finished 18th Sunday at New Hampshire after he stayed out of the pits on the final round of pit stops. Earnhardt later admitted it was a bad gamble, but said his team would continue to make Hail Mary’s as the regular season wound down.

NASCAR America analyst Kyle Petty said it is not a good position for any team to be in.

“That’s not good for any driver, whether it’s your first season or your last season,” Petty said. “Like (Earnhardt) said, if we don’t have a good enough car, the gambles aren’t going to work. We’re going to have to make gambles. He referred to it as a chase until the playoffs. We’re going to make gambles every week until the playoffs because that’s what we have to do.”

