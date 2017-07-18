Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

A Clash of opinions between Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy?

Leave a comment
By Nate RyanJul 18, 2017, 8:54 PM EDT

CHARLOTTE – Dale Earnhardt Jr. has qualified to run The Clash next season, but his wife appears to have the final say on his eligibility.

NASCAR’s 14-time most popular driver, who is retiring from full-time driving after the 2017 season, has hinted at racing in The Clash since winning the pole position at Daytona International Speedway three weeks ago (and earning a spot in next year’s season-opening exhibition). He has said he would lobby team owner Rick Hendrick if he won a pole, but he might need to campaign harder at home.

“Amy doesn’t want me to run it,” Earnhardt said Tuesday after unveiling his Southern 500 car at the NASCAR Hall of Fame. “I’ve got a pole and kind of want to run it. But we’ll see if she warms up to it.”

In a tweet Tuesday night, Amy Earnhardt indicated she probably wouldn’t budge.

On a recent podcast, Earnhardt Jr. alluded to his wife’s reservations, which Amy said had prompted an argument.

He missed the final 18 races of the 2016 season while recovering from a concussion. He returned this season but declined to participate in The Clash (despite being eligible as a former winner of the event, which he won in 2003 and ’08).

“I skipped this year because I really had no reason to run it,” Earnhardt said Tuesday.

Stewart Friesen fastest in first of two Truck practices at Eldora

NASCAR
Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 18, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT

Stewart Friesen had the fastest Truck in the first of two practice sessions Tuesday night at Eldora Speedway.

As the Trucks prepare for Wednesday’s fifth annual Eldora Dirt Derby, Friesen was the only driver to average above 92 mph on the half-mile dirt track owned by NASCAR legend Tony Stewart. Friesen’s speed was 92.086 mph.

Ty Dillon was second at 91.570 mph, followed by Christopher Bell (91.384 mph), who is seeking his fourth Truck Series win of the season.

Ben Rhodes was fourth (91.042 mph) and Rico Abreu was fifth (90.571 mph).

There will be one other additional practice session this evening from 9 to 9:55 p.m. ET.

Click here for the full practice grid.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

NASCAR America: Cup series experiencing significant parity of late

Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 18, 2017, 7:32 PM EDT

The 2017 NASCAR Cup season has been an interesting study to date.

Not only have there been three first-time winners – Ryan Blaney, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Austin Dillon – the last eight races in particular have marked a period of incredible parity and diversity in the series.

There have been eight different winners in the stretch of races from the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte to this past Sunday’s Overton’s 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

During Tuesday’s edition of NASCAR America, analysts Kyle Petty and Parker Kligerman discussed their thoughts on what has made the last eight races so competitive – yet disparate when it comes to the end results.

First, let’s hear from Petty:

“There’s no dominant driver. We haven’t seen a Jimmie Johnson, a Jeff Gordon, a Matt Kenseth winning six or seven races a few years ago, just dominating everywhere you go.

“We’ve not had that this year. We’ve had a few guys who’ve run upfront, have won a few races and won a lot of stages – the 78 (Martin Truex Jr.), we can say that – but at the end of a day, not a dominant driver.

“No. 2, the different style racetracks we’ve had. We’ve had a 600-mile race (Charlotte), a banked mile race (Dover), a triangle (Pocono), a 2-mile track (Michigan), a road course (Sonoma) and a speedway (Daytona). When you throw that many different tracks at teams, some teams are going to perform better than others.

“The other part of it for me is penalties, mistakes and stage racing. Stage racing has changed how some of these guys approach the day. We saw that this past weekend at New Hampshire. Kyle Busch gave up points in that first stage to win the second stage.

“We also see penalties and mistakes by pit crews and drivers and penalties on pit road have taken drivers out of winning one or two races.

“I think this is a great part of the season for teams. When you look back over these races and see maybe not the guys that won races, but those that led races and run in the top four or five, they’re the guys that are going to be the four guys (challenging for the Cup championship) at Homestead.”

Kligerman essentially agreed with Petty but with one exception – while Petty put the advent of stage racing last on his list of the three major differences this season, Kligerman put stage racing at the top of his list.

Here’s what Kligerman said:

“Stage racing and the strategy that has shown up, you have drivers solely who care about winning the stage so they get that playoff point because they’re locked into the playoffs and want to pad their points for the playoffs. You have other drivers that are trying to point themselves into the playoffs, they care about every stage point possible. That has really mixed things up.

“Young drivers within these different organizations. They’re going out there and competing and showing they have different skills, that they brought to organizations that maybe weren’t the best. Young drivers are bringing up those organizations up to the front at those types of tracks.

“Schedule diversity, the vast amount of tracks, that’s where we both agree. That diversity of the schedule has certainly added up.”

Petty summed it all up by adding, “We are in a stage where there’s a transition from the older and established drivers to these younger drivers, and they’re going to have an impact on the sport.

“With these eight organizations winning these last eight races, that’s an impact already. … We are in that transition, we’re seeing it and these are the initial results of it.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Pocono Raceway president/CEO Brandon Igdalsky resigns to join NASCAR

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 18, 2017, 5:08 PM EDT

Pocono Raceway announced Tuesday that track president and CEO Brandon Igdalsky has resigned to join NASCAR as Managing Director of Event Marketing and Promotion, .

Igdalsky’s resignation was effective last Friday, July 14, just two weeks before the July 28-30 NASCAR Cup and Trucks weekend at Pocono.

“The time and opportunity has come for me to move on,” Igdalsky said in a statement. “Doc (grandfather Dr. Joseph Mattioli) gave me the chance to learn, grow, lead and become the person and leader that I am today.

“If not for those hard lessons he showed me, I would not be where I am today and I am eternally grateful to him and my family for the chance to do what I do.”

In his new role with the sanctioning body, Igdalsky will oversee the team dedicated to working with track partners on event-related initiatives, as well as lead the NASCAR Track Council. He’ll be based out of NASCAR’s Daytona Beach, Florida offices.

Igdalsky will report to NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer Steve O’Donnell, who said, “The work across the entire industry to help create the best live experience possible is extremely important to our industry’s initiatives. We’re delighted that Brandon’s experience as a track president will further solidify the strong working relationships we have with our track partners as we continue to innovate the fan experience at track.”

Brandon’s brother, Nick Igdalsky, has been promoted to CEO, while Ben May has been named the track’s new president, Pocono Raceway’s Chairman of the Board Looie Mattioli announced.

Brandon Igdalsky was named the third president in Pocono Raceway history in 2007 and added CEO duties four years later. The racetrack was founded by Igdalsky’s grandparents, Dr. Joseph and Dr. Rose Mattioli.

Nick Igdalsky has served as Chief Operations Officer and Senior Vice President at Pocono for the past 10 years, as well as overseeing management of South Boston (Virginia) Speedway. He becomes the third CEO in Pocono Raceway history.

May has spent the last 17 years at Pocono and most recently served as the track’s Chief Marketing Officer since 2014.

In addition to Igdalsky’s appointment, NASCAR also announced Evan Parker has been appointed Managing Director of Content Strategy, Scott Warfield has been named Managing Director of Digital and Social Content and Jeff Wohlschlaeger has been appointed Managing Director of Series Marketing.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

NASCAR America live at 5-6 p.m. ET: Dale Jr.’s throwback scheme, parity in Cup

Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 18, 2017, 4:40 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and includes segments on Dale Earnhardt Jr. and recent parity in NASCAR Cup.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Kyle Petty and Parker Kligerman from our Stamford, Connecticut studios.

Among topics we’ll feature in today’s episode:

* Dale Earnhardt Jr. revealed today the paint scheme his car will carry in the Bojangles’ Southern 500 throwback race on Sept. 3 at Darlington Raceway. We’ll talk to Junior about the paint scheme, as well as his hopes for this Sunday’s Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis.

* Parity is definitely riding high in NASCAR Cup right now. Over the last eight races, eight different organizations have been victorious. Why is it happening? Parker Kligerman and Kyle Petty each offer their perspectives.

* As PJ1 traction compound and the ‘tire dragon’ become more prevalent, will track preparation be a bigger part of the race weekend from here on out? Pete Pistone of SiriusXM NASCAR Radio takes on that subject and more when he joins the show.

* What is the XFINITY Series doing to spice up the racing this weekend at IMS? We’ll take a closer look at the new rules package in place for their race Saturday.

Don’t forget that Denny Hamlin will join NASCAR America live at the NASCAR Hall of Fame at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

 