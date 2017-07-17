Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Breaking down the final restart at New Hampshire

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinJul 17, 2017, 6:29 PM EDT

A hand full of teams took gambles in the final laps of Sunday’s Cup race at New Hampshire, but it was Denny Hamlin, on four tires and looking for his first win of the year, who prevailed.

On the final round of pit stops, Dale Earnhardt Jr. stayed out and Matt Kenseth only took right-side tires. Hamlin overpowered them on the final restart with 35 laps to go and went on to win the Overton’s 301.

NASCAR America’s Kyle Petty looked at the final restart to see what went right for Hamlin and what went wrong for Kenseth, Earnhardt and others.

“(For Earnahrdt), that was a Hail Mary,” Petty said. “When you throw a Hail Mary from 15th, you’re looking at 11th or 12th. You’re not looking at a win with a Hail Mary against these guys that were running there.”

On Kenseth, “Matt and (crew chief) Jason Ratcliff have won a race at New Hampshire with a two-tire change. I think they believed … ‘The (PJ1 traction agent) is gone, it’s back to the old race track. Let’s go back to this.’ I think they underestimated the Goodyear tire, I think they underestimated how much (PJ1) was still there.”

Watch the video for the full segment.

NASCAR America: Relying on Hail Mary strategy not good for any driver, especially Dale Jr.

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinJul 17, 2017, 8:02 PM EDT

With seven races left in the Cup regular season things are not looking good for Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s playoff hopes in his final full-time season.

Earnhardt is currently 173 points out 16th on the playoff grid and the No. 88 team is already beginning to take big gambles in order to get a win.

Earnahrdt finished 18th Sunday at New Hampshire after he stayed out of the pits on the final round of pit stops. Earnhardt later admitted it was a bad gamble, but said his team would continue to make Hail Mary’s as the regular season wound down.

NASCAR America analyst Kyle Petty said it is not a good position for any team to be in.

“That’s not good for any driver, whether it’s your first season or your last season,” Petty said. “Like (Earnhardt) said, if we don’t have a good enough car, the gambles aren’t going to work. We’re going to have to make gambles. He referred to it as a chase until the playoffs. We’re going to make gambles every week until the playoffs because that’s what we have to do.”

Watch the above video for more.

Cup Playoff Grid: Denny Hamlin becomes 11th driver to qualify for Cup postseason

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinJul 17, 2017, 5:56 PM EDT

After repeat winners at Daytona and Kentucky, Denny Hamlin became the latest driver to win his way into the Cup Series playoffs Sunday at New Hampshire.

Hamlin, with his first victory of the season, is the 11th driver to clinch a spot in the 16-car field for the playoffs.

He would be the 12th if not for Joey Logano‘s Richmond win being encumbered due to an inspection failure.

If the postseason began this weekend, the drivers getting into the 16-car field on points would be Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Jamie McMurray, Clint Bowyer and Matt Kenseth.

With his win, Hamlin has seven playoff points. That puts him eighth on the playoff grid among those who have clenched a playoff spot. He is ahead of Kurt Busch (five playoff points), Ryan Newman (five) and Austin Dillon (five).

In the graphic below, drivers in green are in the playoffs on wins. Drivers in yellow would be in on points and drivers in orange would not make the playoffs.

and on Facebook

Even in victory, frustration prevailed for some with Joe Gibbs Racing at New Hampshire (VIDEO)

Leave a comment
By Dustin LongJul 17, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT

For as much as Joe Gibbs Racing celebrated Denny Hamlin scoring the organization’s first Cup win of the season and Daniel Suarez tying his career high with a sixth-place finish Sunday at New Hampshire, there was much to lament.

Matt Kenseth saw his chances to win end with a questionable pit call late. Kyle Busch’s hopes of victory faded when he was caught speeding twice in the final 65 laps.

Without the missteps from Busch and Kenseth’s team, Hamlin likely doesn’t win.

That’s the type of season it has been for Busch, who has found numerous ways to lose Cup races, allowing five drivers to score their first win of the season.

Consider Busch’s season of frustration:

  • He pits from the lead during a late caution at Phoenix. Ryan Newman stays out and leads the final six laps — the only laps he leads — to win. Busch finishes third.
  • Ricky Stenhouse Jr. passes Busch on the final lap of overtime to win at Talladega. Busch finishes third.
  • Austin Dillon gambles on fuel to win the Coca-Cola 600. Busch finishes second and follows it with his mic drop in the media center.
  • Ryan Blaney passes Busch with 10 laps to go to win at Pocono. Busch, on older tires, falls back to ninth.
  • Busch starts on the front row for the final restart at Kentucky. He has two fresh left-side tires, while Martin Truex Jr., the leader, did not pit. Truex wins. Busch finishes fifth after starting on the pole
  • Busch leads 95 laps at New Hampshire but two late speeding penalties on pit road end his chances to win. He finishes 12th.

“This is another one I threw away for us,’’ Busch said on the radio to his team after the race Sunday.

Crew chief Adam Stevens replied: “We win as a team and lose as a team.’’

Busch is winless in his last 35 Cup races heading into this weekend’s event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway — site of his last Cup win.

There’s no doubt his car is fast enough to win. He’s led at least 95 laps in seven races since his Indy triumph a year ago but has yet to return to victory lane.

While Kenseth hasn’t had as many close calls, he can relate to miscues hurting him. He finished third at Atlanta despite two speeding penalties. He placed fourth at Bristol despite a speeding penalty.

Then came the pit call that cost Kenseth the win at New Hampshire and extended his winless drought to 36 races, a full season. When the caution came out on Lap 263, most of the lead field pitted. Kenseth led. Ratcliff called for a two-tire change. That got Kenseth off pit road first but the rest of the cars behind him took four tires. 

Kenseth restarted alongside Dale Earnhardt Jr., who did not pit. Kenseth took the lead after the restart but could not hold off Hamlin, who quickly passed with his four fresh tires. Kenseth never had a chance at the lead the rest of the 301-lap race and finished fourth.

“I let you down,’’ Ratcliff said on the radio after the race. “We should have won.’’

The Gibbs teams are getting closer to winning. Just as Hamlin forecasted in April at Richmond.

“I think we are slowly getting better, we’re gaining more knowledge trying to figure out what it is that we need to work on,’’ Hamlin said at the time. “I think we’ve identified some areas where we need to work. It’s not going to happen overnight, it’s not going to happen this week, it won’t happen in a month. Some things are going to take a long time for us to get better at, but I’m very confident that when push comes to shove, we’re in September starting the (playoffs), we should be hopefully back where we were, if not better.’’

Hamlin notes that even with his win at New Hampshire, more work remains.

“I think we’re there except for two cars,’’ Hamlin told NBC Sports on Sunday. “(Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson) are the only ones that continually beat us on speed. As far as the rest of the field, I feel we’re there on speed. Our teammate (Busch) has been like the third-fastest car and we’ve been the fourth consistently just about every week. We’re there where we need to be, but I still feel like for speed-wise, we need more to catch those two.’’

As the Gibbs cars contend for more wins, the difference will come down to execution and not making mistakes.

“There’s a lot of things we can do to be better,’’ Hamlin said. “We have a championship-caliber team. We just have to get our cars a little bit faster. I’m running laps out there as good as I feel that I can do. My car is doing everything that I need it to do but (Truex) is just faster.

“He’s running me down, and he’s passing and putting a straightaway on me. I’m thinking (crew chief Mike Wheeler) there’s nothing else I can give you. I don’t want to screw up our car and finish sixth. Just leave it where it is and hope those guys make mistakes.’’

Sunday, it was his teammates who made the mistakes and Hamlin took advantage.

 and on Facebook

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN: New Hampshire recap, analysis of final restart

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinJul 17, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and breaks down all the major story lines from the race weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Kyle Petty from Stamford, Connecticut. Jeff Burton joins them from Burton’s Garage.

On today’s episode:

Denny Hamlin took the checkered flag, the “lobsta,” and a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff berth yesterday in New Hampshire. Hamlin also gave Joe Gibbs Racing their first win of the season. We’ll hear from Hamlin after the race and break down the key decisions that helped him and the No. 11 team get the win.

• A late-race pit call backfired on Matt Kenseth and the No. 20 team on Sunday, ruining their chances for a win. What went wrong for them and can they recover quickly to continue their playoff push?

• After a pair of speeding penalties cost him dearly at New Hampshire, Kyle Busch finds himself one year removed from his last win. Performance hasn’t been lacking for Busch, but his season has had some mistakes, too. Where does he stand in the playoff picture and could a breakthrough be just six days away at Indianapolis?

Don’t forget that Denny Hamlin will join NASCAR America live at the NASCAR Hall of Fame at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.