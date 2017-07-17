NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN: New Hampshire recap, analysis of final restart

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and breaks down all the major story lines from the race weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Kyle Petty from Stamford, Connecticut. Jeff Burton joins them from Burton’s Garage.

On today’s episode:

• Denny Hamlin took the checkered flag, the “lobsta,” and a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff berth yesterday in New Hampshire. Hamlin also gave Joe Gibbs Racing their first win of the season. We’ll hear from Hamlin after the race and break down the key decisions that helped him and the No. 11 team get the win.

• A late-race pit call backfired on Matt Kenseth and the No. 20 team on Sunday, ruining their chances for a win. What went wrong for them and can they recover quickly to continue their playoff push?

• After a pair of speeding penalties cost him dearly at New Hampshire, Kyle Busch finds himself one year removed from his last win. Performance hasn’t been lacking for Busch, but his season has had some mistakes, too. Where does he stand in the playoff picture and could a breakthrough be just six days away at Indianapolis?

Don’t forget that Denny Hamlin will join NASCAR America live at the NASCAR Hall of Fame at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

