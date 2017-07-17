Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Even in victory, frustration prevailed for some with Joe Gibbs Racing at New Hampshire

Leave a comment
By Dustin LongJul 17, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT

For as much as Joe Gibbs Racing celebrated Denny Hamlin scoring the organization’s first Cup win of the season and Daniel Suarez tying his career high with a sixth-place finish Sunday at New Hampshire, there was much to lament.

Matt Kenseth saw his chances to win end with a questionable pit call late. Kyle Busch’s hopes of victory faded when he was caught speeding twice in the final 65 laps.

Without the missteps from Busch and Kenseth’s team, Hamlin likely doesn’t win.

That’s the type of season it has been for Busch, who has found numerous ways to lose Cup races, allowing five drivers to score their first win of the season.

Consider Busch’s season of frustration:

  • He pits from the lead during a late caution at Phoenix. Ryan Newman stays out and leads the final six laps — the only laps he leads — to win. Busch finishes third.
  • Ricky Stenhouse Jr. passes Busch on the final lap of overtime to win at Talladega. Busch finishes third.
  • Austin Dillon gambles on fuel to win the Coca-Cola 600. Busch finishes second and follows it with his mic drop in the media center.
  • Ryan Blaney passes Busch with 10 laps to go to win at Pocono. Busch, on older tires, falls back to ninth.
  • Busch starts on the front row for the final restart at Kentucky. He has two fresh left-side tires, while Martin Truex Jr., the leader, did not pit. Truex wins. Busch finishes fifth after starting on the pole
  • Busch leads 95 laps at New Hampshire but two late speeding penalties on pit road end his chances to win. He finishes 12th.

“This is another one I threw away for us,’’ Busch said on the radio to his team after the race Sunday.

Crew chief Adam Stevens replied: “We win as a team and lose as a team.’’

Busch is winless in his last 35 Cup races heading into this weekend’s event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway — site of his last Cup win.

There’s no doubt his car is fast enough to win. He’s led at least 95 laps in seven races since his Indy triumph a year ago but has yet to return to victory lane.

While Kenseth hasn’t had as many close calls, he can relate to miscues hurting him. He finished third at Atlanta despite two speeding penalties. He placed fourth at Bristol despite a speeding penalty.

Then came the pit call that cost Kenseth the win at New Hampshire and extended his winless drought to 36 races, a full season. When the caution came out on Lap 263, most of the lead field pitted. Kenseth led. Ratcliff called for a two-tire change. That got Kenseth off pit road first but the rest of the cars behind him took four tires. 

Kenseth restarted alongside Dale Earnhardt Jr., who did not pit. Kenseth took the lead after the restart but could not hold off Hamlin, who quickly passed with his four fresh tires. Kenseth never had a chance at the lead the rest of the 301-lap race and finished fourth.

“I let you down,’’ Ratcliff said on the radio after the race. “We should have won.’’

The Gibbs teams are getting closer to winning. Just as Hamlin forecasted in April at Richmond.

“I think we are slowly getting better, we’re gaining more knowledge trying to figure out what it is that we need to work on,’’ Hamlin said at the time. “I think we’ve identified some areas where we need to work. It’s not going to happen overnight, it’s not going to happen this week, it won’t happen in a month. Some things are going to take a long time for us to get better at, but I’m very confident that when push comes to shove, we’re in September starting the (playoffs), we should be hopefully back where we were, if not better.’’

Hamlin notes that even with his win at New Hampshire, more work remains.

“I think we’re there except for two cars,’’ Hamlin told NBC Sports on Sunday. “(Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson) are the only ones that continually beat us on speed. As far as the rest of the field, I feel we’re there on speed. Our teammate (Busch) has been like the third-fastest car and we’ve been the fourth consistently just about every week. We’re there where we need to be, but I still feel like for speed-wise, we need more to catch those two.’’

As the Gibbs cars contend for more wins, the difference will come down to execution and not making mistakes.

“There’s a lot of things we can do to be better,’’ Hamlin said. “We have a championship-caliber team. We just have to get our cars a little bit faster. I’m running laps out there as good as I feel that I can do. My car is doing everything that I need it to do but (Truex) is just faster.

“He’s running me down, and he’s passing and putting a straightaway on me. I’m thinking (crew chief Mike Wheeler) there’s nothing else I can give you. I don’t want to screw up our car and finish sixth. Just leave it where it is and hope those guys make mistakes.’’

Sunday, it was his teammates who made the mistakes and Hamlin took advantage.

 and on Facebook

Cup Playoff Grid: Denny Hamlin becomes 11th driver to qualify for Cup postseason

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinJul 17, 2017, 5:56 PM EDT

After repeat winners at Daytona and Kentucky, Denny Hamlin became the latest driver to win his way into the Cup Series playoffs Sunday at New Hampshire.

Hamlin, with his first victory of the season, is the 11th driver to clinch a spot in the 16-car field for the playoffs.

He would be the 12th if not for Joey Logano‘s Richmond win being encumbered due to an inspection failure.

If the postseason began this weekend, the drivers getting into the 16-car field on points would be Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Jamie McMurray, Clint Bowyer and Matt Kenseth.

With his win, Hamlin has seven playoff points. That puts him eighth on the playoff grid among those who have clenched a playoff spot. He is ahead of Kurt Busch (five playoff points), Ryan Newman (five) and Austin Dillon (five).

In the graphic below, drivers in green are in the playoffs on wins. Drivers in yellow would be in on points and drivers in orange would not make the playoffs.

and on Facebook

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN: New Hampshire recap, analysis of final restart

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinJul 17, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and breaks down all the major story lines from the race weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Kyle Petty from Stamford, Connecticut. Jeff Burton joins them from Burton’s Garage.

On today’s episode:

Denny Hamlin took the checkered flag, the “lobsta,” and a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff berth yesterday in New Hampshire. Hamlin also gave Joe Gibbs Racing their first win of the season. We’ll hear from Hamlin after the race and break down the key decisions that helped him and the No. 11 team get the win.

• A late-race pit call backfired on Matt Kenseth and the No. 20 team on Sunday, ruining their chances for a win. What went wrong for them and can they recover quickly to continue their playoff push?

• After a pair of speeding penalties cost him dearly at New Hampshire, Kyle Busch finds himself one year removed from his last win. Performance hasn’t been lacking for Busch, but his season has had some mistakes, too. Where does he stand in the playoff picture and could a breakthrough be just six days away at Indianapolis?

Don’t forget that Denny Hamlin will join NASCAR America live at the NASCAR Hall of Fame at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Entry lists for Cup, Xfinity races at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinJul 17, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT

While the Camping World Truck Series is at Eldora Speedway this week, the Cup and Xfinity Series make their annual trip to Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Cup teams will participate in the 24th annual Brickyard 400 and Xfinity teams will compete in the Lilly Diabetes 250.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for each race.

Cup – Brickyard 400

There are 41 cars entered into the race weekend. This would be the eighth time in 20 races that a Cup race has had the maximum of 40 cars start in a race.

JJ Yeley will drive the No. 7 for Tommy Baldwin Racing.

Last year Kyle Busch won his second consecutive Brickyard 400 after leading 149 of 170 laps from the pole.

This will be the first Brickyard 400 without Jeff Gordon in the field. Last year he substituted for Dale Earnhardt Jr. as he recovered from a concussion.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity – Lilly Diabetes 250

There are 40 cars on the preliminary entry list for the race. Casey Mears was set to drive the No. 98 but he has been withdrawn from the event.

Five Cup regulars are entered: Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Ty Dillon, Paul Menard and Erik Jones.

Last year Busch led all but one lap in the 63-lap main event, winning from the pole and capping off a stretch of three wins in a row.

Click here for the entry list

and on Facebook

Entry list for Truck Series race at Eldora Speedway

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinJul 17, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

It’s time for the biggest race of the year for the Camping World Truck Series with the fifth annual Eldora Dirt Derby.

The series heads to Rossburg, Ohio, to play in the dirt at Eldora Speedway, the track owned by Tony Stewart.

There are 34 Trucks entered into Wednesday’s event. Ty Dillon is the only Cup driver entered into the event.

Former Cup Series driver Ken Schrader is entered. Rico Abreu, who drove full-time for ThorSport Racing in 2016, will drive the No. 89 for the team this week.

There are still three entries without drivers attached.

The day will be made up of five 10-lap qualifying races, one 15-lap last chance race and the 150-lap main event.

The race will be broadcast on the Fox Business channel.

Last year, Kyle Larson won the Eldora Dirt Derby after leading the final 32 laps of the 150-lap main event.

Click here for the full entry list.

and on Facebook