Entry lists for Cup, Xfinity races at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

While the Camping World Truck Series is at Eldora Speedway this week, the Cup and Xfinity Series make their annual trip to Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Cup teams will participate in the 24th annual Brickyard 400 and Xfinity teams will compete in the Lilly Diabetes 250.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for each race.

Cup – Brickyard 400

There are 41 cars entered into the race weekend. This would be the eighth time in 20 races that a Cup race has had the maximum of 40 cars start in a race.

JJ Yeley will drive the No. 7 for Tommy Baldwin Racing.

Last year Kyle Busch won his second consecutive Brickyard 400 after leading 149 of 170 laps from the pole.

This will be the first Brickyard 400 without Jeff Gordon in the field. Last year he substituted for Dale Earnhardt Jr. as he recovered from a concussion.

Xfinity – Lilly Diabetes 250

There are 40 cars on the preliminary entry list for the race. Casey Mears was set to drive the No. 98 but he has been withdrawn from the event.

Five Cup regulars are entered: Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Ty Dillon, Paul Menard and Erik Jones.

Last year Busch led all but one lap in the 63-lap main event, winning from the pole and capping off a stretch of three wins in a row.

