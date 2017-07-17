Entry list for Truck Series race at Eldora Speedway

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

It’s time for the biggest race of the year for the Camping World Truck Series with the fifth annual Eldora Dirt Derby.

The series heads to Rossburg, Ohio, to play in the dirt at Eldora Speedway, the track owned by Tony Stewart.

There are 34 Trucks entered into Wednesday’s event. Ty Dillon is the only Cup driver entered into the event.

Former Cup Series driver Ken Schrader is entered. Rico Abreu, who drove full-time for ThorSport Racing in 2016, will drive the No. 89 for the team this week.

There are still three entries without drivers attached.

The day will be made up of five 10-lap qualifying races, one 15-lap last chance race and the 150-lap main event.

The race will be broadcast on the Fox Business channel.

Last year, Kyle Larson won the Eldora Dirt Derby after leading the final 32 laps of the 150-lap main event.

Click here for the full entry list.

