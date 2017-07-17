Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Entry list for Truck Series race at Eldora Speedway

By Daniel McFadinJul 17, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

It’s time for the biggest race of the year for the Camping World Truck Series with the fifth annual Eldora Dirt Derby.

The series heads to Rossburg, Ohio, to play in the dirt at Eldora Speedway, the track owned by Tony Stewart.

There are 34 Trucks entered into Wednesday’s event. Ty Dillon is the only Cup driver entered into the event.

Former Cup Series driver Ken Schrader is entered. Rico Abreu, who drove full-time for ThorSport Racing in 2016, will drive the No. 89 for the team this week.

There are still three entries without drivers attached.

The day will be made up of five 10-lap qualifying races, one 15-lap last chance race and the 150-lap main event.

The race will be broadcast on the Fox Business channel.

Last year, Kyle Larson won the Eldora Dirt Derby after leading the final 32 laps of the 150-lap main event.

Click here for the full entry list.

Denny Hamlin is skittish over New Hampshire trophy, a live lobster (VIDEO)

By Daniel McFadinJul 17, 2017, 12:54 PM EDT

It’s not often you see an athlete race away from a trophy.

But that was the case Sunday for Denny Hamlin after he won the NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The track in Loudon, New Hampshire, presents all of its Cup winners with a live lobster as its trophy.

Hamlin isn’t a fan of lobsters.

After posing with the large crustacean for pictures, Hamlin handed it to crew chief Mike Wheeler, who then proceeded to come at Hamlin with the lobster facing him stomach first.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver scrambled away as quickly as he could.

“I have a lobster phobia,” Hamlin told NBCSN. “I have no other phobias, really. I can’t sit next to a person at dinner if they’re eating lobster.”

Watch the above video to see Hamlin’s reaction.

New NASCAR President addresses start times for Cup races

By Dustin LongJul 17, 2017, 11:56 AM EDT

The debate of when a Monster Energy Cup race should begin reignited this weekend on social media after some complaints by those in the sport and a response Monday by new NASCAR President Brent Dewar.

Sunday’s Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway marked the first of five consecutive races that have listed start times of 3 p.m. ET.

Clint Bowyer posted a tweet shortly after Sunday’s race that simply read “3:00 starts suck!”

Samantha Busch, wife of Kyle Busch, tweeted Sunday that she was not a fan of later start times but asked what fans thought.

Dewar, promoted to NASCAR president last week from his role as chief operating officer, addressed the matter Monday on “The Morning Drive’’ when asked about possible changes to the schedule beyond 2018.

Dewar mentioned that the schedule was an example of collaboration with NASCAR’s partners, which includes TV networks, and noted that “there were tradeoffs that we needed to make both for broadcast, tracks, teams, etc.

“We did some later start times this year and some in the industry have not liked that, but it was important to interact with our West Coast audience,’’ Dewar said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “Still our largest audience is California, and 1 o’clock starts is too early for them on the West Coast. So we’re trying to find the right balance of that. But yes, I think you’ll see more innovation to make it a win-win for the industry. We will do it together as an industry. It won’t be unilateral on NASCAR’s part.’’

Last year, 12 of the 36 Cup points races had start times listed as 1 or 1:30 p.m. ET. This year, there are three such races.

Last year, five Cup points races had start times listed as 3 or 3:30 p.m. ET. This year, there are 13 such races.

The remaining Cup races scheduled to start before 3 p.m. ET are all in the playoffs:

(All times listed are Eastern)

Sept. 24 — New Hampshire … 2 p.m.

Oct. 1 — Dover … 2 p.m.

Oct. 8 — Charlotte … 2 p.m.

Oct. 15 — Talladega … 2 p.m.

Oct. 29 — Martinsville … 1 p.m.

Nov. 5 — Texas … 2 p.m.

Nov. 12 — Phoenix … 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 19 — Homestead … 2:30 p.m.

Among the comments made on social media Monday about the start time and Dewar’s comments:

Retro Rundown 2017: Throwback paint schemes for Southern 500

By Daniel McFadinJul 17, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT

It’s once again almost time for the annual Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway that is capped off by the Sept. 3 Southern 500 on NBCSN.

That means what was once old is new again and that goes with latest parade of retro paint schemes.

Here’s your guide to all of the paint schemes that will be driven in the Southern 500.

This post will be updated .

Brad Keselowski – Keselowski will pilot the “Midnight” paint scheme Rusty Wallace made famous in the mid-90s during his time in Team Penske’s No. 2 car. This isn’t the first time Keselowski has driven this look. It was on his No. 2 Ford in August 2015 at Michigan.

Austin Dillon – This year marks the 30th anniversary of Dale Earnhardt’s 1987 win in the Southern 500. Richard Childress Racing is honoring that achievement by putting Earnhardt’s Wrangler paint scheme from that year on Austin Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet and Ryan Newman‘s No. 31 Chevrolet.

Kevin Harvick – The No. 4 Busch Chevrolet will have a paint scheme that is based on the “Head for the mountains” commercials from the 1980s. Harvick won the 2014 Southern 500.

Kasey Kahne  Kahne’s No. 5 Chevrolet will pay tribute to Geoffrey Bodine, the first driver to win for Hendrick Motorsports in the Cup Series. The paint scheme is the same one Bodine had on the No. 5 in 1985 when it was sponsored by Levi Garrett.

Ty Dillon – Germain Racing’s No. 13 Chevrolet looks similar to the way it did in last season’s Southern 500. The car will yet again have a paint scheme that Smokey Yunick once used on the No. 13 car he owned in the 1960s.

Ryan Blaney – The Wood Brothers Racing car will have the same look as it did in 1987 when Kyle Petty drove for the team. That year Petty won the Coca-Cola 600 for one of his eight Cup victories.

Ryan Newman – Like Austin Dillon, Newman’s No. 31 Chevrolet will evoke Dale Earnhardt’s 1987 Wrangler paint scheme.

Aric Almirola – Four months after Almirola was born in March 1984, Richard Petty won his 200th and final Cup race in the July 4 Firecracker 400 at Daytona. Almirola will sport the same paint scheme “The King” took to victory lane that day.

Kurt Busch: Team was ‘between rock and hard place’ to making changes

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 17, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

To change or not to change? That was the question for Kurt Busch and the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team in Sunday’s Overton’s 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Busch was having a good — but not necessarily great — day. His team was desperate for a good finish, especially after back-to-back DNFs in the last two races at Daytona (crash) and Kentucky (engine).

Sure, Busch and crew chief Tony Gibson could have gambled Sunday in hopes of a better finish instead of its eventual eighth-place showing.

But on the flip side, things could also have gone south in a hurry, and that’s the last thing Busch needs, given he’s currently 14th in the NASCAR Cup standings.

“We just couldn’t make any adjustments to her because we didn’t want to mess it up,” Busch said. “That’s that between a rock and a hard place, where you want to adjust on it but you don’t want to mess things up and go backwards. So the last three runs, we just left her alone.

“It was a solid day, we wanted a little more and with the way our car ran today, that’s a good sign because we know we need to bring more. Once we get into the playoffs, we’ll be ready.”

UPDATE: Unfortunately, even by not trying to mess up, Busch’s team indeed did mess up. During post-race inspection, Busch’s team and Daniel Suarez‘s team were both found to have one unsecured lug nut each.

Whether one or both teams will be issued penalties by NASCAR will likely be determined Tuesday or Wednesday.

Follow @JerryBonkowski 