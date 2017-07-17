Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Denny Hamlin is skittish over New Hampshire trophy, a live lobster (VIDEO)

By Daniel McFadinJul 17, 2017, 12:54 PM EDT

It’s not often you see an athlete race away from a trophy.

But that was the case Sunday for Denny Hamlin after he won the NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The track in Loudon, New Hampshire, presents all of its Cup winners with a live lobster as its trophy.

Hamlin isn’t a fan of lobsters.

After posing with the large crustacean for pictures, Hamlin handed it to crew chief Mike Wheeler, who then proceeded to come at Hamlin with the lobster facing him stomach first.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver scrambled away as quickly as he could.

“I have a lobster phobia,” Hamlin told NBCSN. “I have no other phobias, really. I can’t sit next to a person at dinner if they’re eating lobster.”

Watch the above video to see Hamlin’s reaction.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN: New Hampshire recap, analysis of final restart

By Daniel McFadinJul 17, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and breaks down all the major story lines from the race weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Kyle Petty from Stamford, Connecticut. Jeff Burton joins them from Burton’s Garage.

On today’s episode:

Denny Hamlin took the checkered flag, the “lobsta,” and a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff berth yesterday in New Hampshire. Hamlin also gave Joe Gibbs Racing their first win of the season. We’ll hear from Hamlin after the race and break down the key decisions that helped him and the No. 11 team get the win.

• A late-race pit call backfired on Matt Kenseth and the No. 20 team on Sunday, ruining their chances for a win. What went wrong for them and can they recover quickly to continue their playoff push?

• After a pair of speeding penalties cost him dearly at New Hampshire, Kyle Busch finds himself one year removed from his last win. Performance hasn’t been lacking for Busch, but his season has had some mistakes, too. Where does he stand in the playoff picture and could a breakthrough be just six days away at Indianapolis?

Don’t forget that Denny Hamlin will join NASCAR America live at the NASCAR Hall of Fame at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Entry lists for Cup, Xfinity races at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJul 17, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT

While the Camping World Truck Series is at Eldora Speedway this week, the Cup and Xfinity Series make their annual trip to Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Cup teams will participate in the 24th annual Brickyard 400 and Xfinity teams will compete in the Lilly Diabetes 250.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for each race.

Cup – Brickyard 400

There are 41 cars entered into the race weekend. This would be the eighth time in 20 races that a Cup race has had the maximum of 40 cars start in a race.

JJ Yeley will drive the No. 7 for Tommy Baldwin Racing.

Last year Kyle Busch won his second consecutive Brickyard 400 after leading 149 of 170 laps from the pole.

This will be the first Brickyard 400 without Jeff Gordon in the field. Last year he substituted for Dale Earnhardt Jr. as he recovered from a concussion.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity – Lilly Diabetes 250

There are 40 cars on the preliminary entry list for the race. Casey Mears was set to drive the No. 98 but he has been withdrawn from the event.

Five Cup regulars are entered: Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Ty Dillon, Paul Menard and Erik Jones.

Last year Busch led all but one lap in the 63-lap main event, winning from the pole and capping off a stretch of three wins in a row.

Click here for the entry list

Entry list for Truck Series race at Eldora Speedway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJul 17, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

It’s time for the biggest race of the year for the Camping World Truck Series with the fifth annual Eldora Dirt Derby.

The series heads to Rossburg, Ohio, to play in the dirt at Eldora Speedway, the track owned by Tony Stewart.

There are 34 Trucks entered into Wednesday’s event. Ty Dillon is the only Cup driver entered into the event.

Former Cup Series driver Ken Schrader is entered. Rico Abreu, who drove full-time for ThorSport Racing in 2016, will drive the No. 89 for the team this week.

There are still three entries without drivers attached.

The day will be made up of five 10-lap qualifying races, one 15-lap last chance race and the 150-lap main event.

The race will be broadcast on the Fox Business channel.

Last year, Kyle Larson won the Eldora Dirt Derby after leading the final 32 laps of the 150-lap main event.

Click here for the full entry list.

New NASCAR President addresses start times for Cup races

Getty Images
1 Comment
By Dustin LongJul 17, 2017, 11:56 AM EDT

The debate of when a Monster Energy Cup race should begin reignited this weekend on social media after some complaints by those in the sport and a response Monday by new NASCAR President Brent Dewar.

Sunday’s Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway marked the first of five consecutive races that have listed start times of 3 p.m. ET.

Clint Bowyer posted a tweet shortly after Sunday’s race that simply read “3:00 starts suck!”

Samantha Busch, wife of Kyle Busch, tweeted Sunday that she was not a fan of later start times but asked what fans thought.

Dewar, promoted to NASCAR president last week from his role as chief operating officer, addressed the matter Monday on “The Morning Drive’’ when asked about possible changes to the schedule beyond 2018.

Dewar mentioned that the schedule was an example of collaboration with NASCAR’s partners, which includes TV networks, and noted that “there were tradeoffs that we needed to make both for broadcast, tracks, teams, etc.

“We did some later start times this year and some in the industry have not liked that, but it was important to interact with our West Coast audience,’’ Dewar said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “Still our largest audience is California, and 1 o’clock starts is too early for them on the West Coast. So we’re trying to find the right balance of that. But yes, I think you’ll see more innovation to make it a win-win for the industry. We will do it together as an industry. It won’t be unilateral on NASCAR’s part.’’

Last year, 12 of the 36 Cup points races had start times listed as 1 or 1:30 p.m. ET. This year, there are three such races.

Last year, five Cup points races had start times listed as 3 or 3:30 p.m. ET. This year, there are 13 such races.

The remaining Cup races scheduled to start before 3 p.m. ET are all in the playoffs:

(All times listed are Eastern)

Sept. 24 — New Hampshire … 2 p.m.

Oct. 1 — Dover … 2 p.m.

Oct. 8 — Charlotte … 2 p.m.

Oct. 15 — Talladega … 2 p.m.

Oct. 29 — Martinsville … 1 p.m.

Nov. 5 — Texas … 2 p.m.

Nov. 12 — Phoenix … 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 19 — Homestead … 2:30 p.m.

Among the comments made on social media Monday about the start time and Dewar’s comments:

