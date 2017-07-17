Denny Hamlin is skittish over New Hampshire trophy, a live lobster (VIDEO)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

It’s not often you see an athlete race away from a trophy.

But that was the case Sunday for Denny Hamlin after he won the NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The track in Loudon, New Hampshire, presents all of its Cup winners with a live lobster as its trophy.

Hamlin isn’t a fan of lobsters.

After posing with the large crustacean for pictures, Hamlin handed it to crew chief Mike Wheeler, who then proceeded to come at Hamlin with the lobster facing him stomach first.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver scrambled away as quickly as he could.

“I have a lobster phobia,” Hamlin told NBCSN. “I have no other phobias, really. I can’t sit next to a person at dinner if they’re eating lobster.”

Watch the above video to see Hamlin’s reaction.

