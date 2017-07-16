Today’s Cup race at New Hampshire: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Happy anniversary, Matt Kenseth. It’s been one year since you won the mid-July NASCAR Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Then again, today may be a bit bittersweet for Kenseth, as today’s race also marks the last time he reached victory lane in the Cup series.

That’s right, one year – 35 races – between wins.

Can Kenseth repeat last year’s victory? He’s got a great starting spot: on the inside of Row 2 (third place) in today’s race.

Here are the particulars for today’s Cup race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Parker Overton, Founder of Overton’s, will give the command to start engines at 3:07 p.m. Green flag is set for 3:15 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 301 laps (318.46 miles) around the 1.058-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 laps 1-75; Stage 2 laps 76-150.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The NASCAR Cup garage opens at 9:30 a.m. Driver introductions are at 2:30 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s broadcast on radio and at goprn.com begins at 2 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

ANTHEMS: Canadian Anthem by Kyle Masterson at 2:58 p.m. U.S. Anthem by Jodie Cunningham at 3:01 p.m.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts 83 degrees at race time with a 15 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Matt Kenseth led 39 of 301 laps to win. Tony Stewart finished second while Joey Logano was third. Kyle Busch led a race-high 133 laps but finished eighth, while Martin Truex Jr. led 123 laps and finished 16th.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the row-by-row starting lineup.

