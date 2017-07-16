Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Staff picks for today’s race at New Hampshire

By Dustin LongJul 16, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT

Here’s a look at who the NBC Sports staff is picking to win today’s Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Nate Ryan

Kyle Larson. He’s had the fastest car by a few 10ths of a second most of the weekend, and he proved at Kentucky Speedway that starting the rear is hardly an obstacle to passing cars.

Dustin Long

Martin Truex Jr. He scores his first win on a track other than a 1.5-mile speedway this season.

Daniel McFadin

Kasey Kahne gets his first win since 2014, becoming the second Hendrick Motorsports winner of the season.

Jerry Bonkowski

Kyle Busch makes it a weekend sweep, adding today’s NASCAR Cup win to Saturday’s Xfinity Series triumph, earning his first Cup victory since last season’s Brickyard 400 and giving Joe Gibbs Racing its first win of 2017.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway reapplies traction compound Sunday morning

Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By Nate RyanJul 16, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT

LOUDON, New Hampshire – New Hampshire Motor Speedway reapplied traction compound Sunday morning for the Overton’s 301 Cup race.

The 1.058-mile oval applied a 10-foot wide strip in the high lane and a 5-foot swath in the lower lane before the race weekend began and on Friday night, intending for the sticky substance to widen the racing groove (which normally is in the middle).

Steve Swift, the vice president of operations and development for Speedway Motorsports Inc. (New Hampshire’s parent company), said the track applied the substance at 8 a.m. Sunday in the same spots (which were requested by the Cup Drivers Council).

Drivers said the compound mostly wore off after a Saturday of racing that included the Xfinity, Modified and K&N Series, compounded by a one-hour rain delay (the Air Titan equipment has an adverse effect on the “track bite,” which is referred to as PJ1 and VHT).

“It definitely did go away,” Kyle Busch said Saturday after winning the Xfinity race from the pole position. “I think the Modifieds actually took most of it away. Those cars’ (bias-ply) tires are just so wide, and I think they’re just extra sticky, so they pulled it up off the race track before we really had a chance to see what it would do with these radial tires from Goodyear, but we’ll see what happens (Sunday).

“It’s going to change. It’s going to be ever changing and I think that’s just the theme of it that you can never know what to expect and you’ve always got to be ready for anything.”

New Hampshire joins Charlotte Motor Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway in applying the traction compound this season. Swift said early reviews from drivers at New Hampshire had been positive.

Jimmie Johnson said Friday that he was encouraged that tracks were being proactive.

“The wrong move would be for us to do nothing,” he said. “The wrong move would be for us not to experiment, especially early in the year. I truly feel the way we can add lanes through this product or whatever is developed from here.

“We have to explore, we have to try, we will develop and evolve the process. I think a year from now, we’ll have a much clearer vision on what works and how to do it.”

Rick Hendrick playfully deflects questions about William Byron’s future

Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Nate RyanJul 16, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

LOUDON, New Hampshire – William Byron continued on his accelerated learning curve through NASCAR’s national series, but Rick Hendrick still wants to hit the brakes on discussing his bright prospect’s future.

“It’s early,” the team owner said with a broad smile after Byron finished third Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. “Man, this is just, what, July? Just July.”

But Hendrick has at least one open seat (the No. 88 Chevrolet being vacated by Dale Earnhardt Jr.) in the Cup Series, and Byron, 19, has four top-three finishes in his past five Xfinity Series starts as a rookie for JR Motorsports. Last year, Byron scored a series-high seven victories as a rookie in the Camping World Truck Series, earning a contract with Hendrick Motorsports.

Is he making the case for being promoted to the premier circuit with Hendrick?

“I think a lot of things have to fall into place,” Hendrick said. “He’s doing a great job.”

So is he still too young or could he be a candidate?

“A candidate for what? Mayor?” Hendrick quipped with a laugh.

While he was reticent to discuss the job prospects of Byron, he gladly discussed his latest sublime performance. Bryon started seventh and finished third in the No. 9 Chevrolet, posting the sixth 10 top in the past seven races.

“That was a good race,” Hendrick said. “He did a great job; very impressive the way he works traffic and the feedback on the radio. Really good.

“The guys are giving him good cars, but he’s got a lot of talent, and he’s a quick learner. He’s fast. He goes right to the edge in a hurry. I’m real proud of him.

In an interview Friday, Jimmie Johnson identified Alex Bowman and Byron as options for Hendrick in replacing Earnhardt. The seven-time series champion expressed reservations similar to Hendrick’s about rushing Byron.

Byron was asked Saturday if he was ready for Cup.

“I have no idea, but it’s just good to be running like this,” Byron said. “It feels really good for our team. It’s cool to have Mr. Hendrick out here supporting us and everyone at JR Motorsports. It’s neat. It’s been a good couple of weeks.

“It’s really something to be proud of. I feel like we’re able to build on that and hopefully take it to Indy and keep progressing.”

Today’s Cup race at New Hampshire: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 16, 2017, 7:30 AM EDT

Happy anniversary, Matt Kenseth. It’s been one year since you won the mid-July NASCAR Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Then again, today may be a bit bittersweet for Kenseth, as today’s race also marks the last time he reached victory lane in the Cup series.

That’s right, one year – 35 races – between wins.

Can Kenseth repeat last year’s victory? He’s got a great starting spot: on the inside of Row 2 (third place) in today’s race.

Here are the particulars for today’s Cup race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Parker Overton, Founder of Overton’s, will give the command to start engines at 3:07 p.m. Green flag is set for 3:15 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 301 laps (318.46 miles) around the 1.058-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 75; Stage 2  ends at Lap 150.

COMPETITION CAUTION: Lap 35

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The NASCAR Cup garage opens at 9:30 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 1 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:30 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race. Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. with NASCAR America. Countdown to Green follows at 2:30 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s broadcast on radio and at goprn.com begins at 2 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

ANTHEMS: Canadian Anthem will be performed by Kyle Masterson at 2:58 p.m. U.S. Anthem will be performed by Jodie Cunningham at 3:01 p.m.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts 84 degrees at race time with a 15 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Matt Kenseth led 39 of 301 laps to win. Tony Stewart finished second while Joey Logano was third. Kyle Busch led a race-high 133 laps but finished eighth, while Martin Truex Jr. led 123 laps and finished 16th. Kevin Harvick won the playoff race in September. Kenseth was second. Busch third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the row-by-row starting lineup.

Kyle Busch will be done with Xfinity Series racing (sort of) once he reaches 100 wins

By Daniel McFadinJul 15, 2017, 9:47 PM EDT

After winning his 89th race in the Xfinity Series – improving a series record – Kyle Busch said he has a plan for ending his time and domination in the series.

It’ll take just 11 more trips to victory lane.

Busch told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio he will cease Xfinity competition (while allowing for some exceptions) if he reaches 100 wins in the series, which he has competed in since 2003.

“Retirement is fast approaching, I’m looking forward to that,” Busch said after winning the Overton’s 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. “When I get 100 Xfinity Series wins I’m done with Xfinity.”

Busch has made 334 starts in the Xfinity Series. Since going winless in 22 starts in 2012, Busch has won six or more races in the last four seasons, with a high of 12 in 2013. He won six in 2015 when he missed more than three months while recovering from leg injuries sustained in the February Xfinity race at Daytona.

Mark Martin is second in Xfinity wins with 49.

Busch’s opportunities to race in Xfinity Series were limited by NASCAR beginning this year. It imposed a cap of 10 races for on Cup regulars with five or more years of full-time experience.

“I’ll have four more (Xfinity starts) this year and whatever the rule is next year,” said Busch, adding that the cap might permit fewer races in 2018.

The 2015 Cup champion said once he reaches his goal he would return to Xfinity to help out Joe Gibbs Racing if the need arises.

“I might do it on occasion for Joe if he asks it as a favor because he wants to assess where his team is at,” Busch said. “Other than that, I’m done.”