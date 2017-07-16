Pothole develops in racing surface, Overton’s 301 red-flagged for repairs (video)

The Overton’s 301 NASCAR Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway has been red-flagged after the first 80 laps of the scheduled 301 laps.
A pothole has developed in the middle of the racing surface, prompting NASCAR to bring all cars onto pit road to be parked while repairs are being made.
UPDATED: After approximately 10 minutes of stoppage to complete repairs, the race is back underway on Lap 84.
Kyle Busch led every green-flag lap in Stage 2 of the Overton’s 301 to claim his fifth stage win of the season.
Busch, who has gone winless in the last 34 races, led 72 laps on the way to the stage victory.
The top 10 after 150 laps were Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch, Jimmie Johnson, pole-sitter Martin Truex Jr., Matt Kenseth, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson and Clint Bowyer.
The only caution of the stage came on Lap 88 when Austin Dillon made contact with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and spun exiting Turn 4. Pole-sitter and Stage 1 winner Martin Truex Jr. narrowly avoided Dillon, diving to the inside as the No. 3 Chevrolet went around in front of him.
Dillon finished the stage in 24th.
The Overton’s 301 is scheduled to end on Lap 301.
Pole-sitter Martin Truex Jr. led all 75 laps in the first stage of the Overton’s 301 to bank his series leading 14th stage win of the season.
Truex clinched the stage win in a two-lap shootout following a late caution.
The top 10 at the end of Stage 1 was Truex, Matt Kenseth, Kyle Larson, Jamie McMurray, Kyle Busch, Kasey Kahne, Ryan Newman, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott.
The race was briefly put under a red flag during the stage ending caution period in order for repairs to made to the track surface in Turn 3.
Larson worked his way into the top five after starting in 39th, a result of having failed post-qualifying inspection on Friday.
The first stage was slowed by three cautions. The first was the Lap 35 competition caution. The second was caused by a Erik Jones crash on the resulting restart on Lap 41. Jones lost a tire and hit the Turn 3 wall. The tire was caused by damage Jones’ No. 77 Toyota suffered on pit road when he was pinched by Kasey Kahne and Denny Hamlin.
“Disappointing day for sure, you know,” Jones told NBCSN. “We had a good car to fire off and it’s unfortunate made a little contact there with the 5 and the 11 on pit road.
“We thought we were okay and unfortunately (lost) the right front or left front into three and it ended our day.”
Cole Whitt brought out the third caution when his engine blew up on Lap 68.
Jimmie Johnson served a pass-through penalty for a start violation on the initial green flag and finished the stage in 12th.
Stage 2 of the race will end on Lap 150 and the race will end on Lap 301.
Erik Jones' day came to an early end in Sunday's Overton's 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Jones came into Sunday's race ranked 14th in the NASCAR Cup standings. He needed a good finish, but won't get it.

"It's going to be real tough to make the playoffs," Jones said. "We were really working hard to get into contention. We didn't need a day like this. We just have to keep working hard and hope we have a shot over the next few races."
Jones came into Sunday’s race ranked 14th in the NASCAR Cup standings. He needed a good finish, but won’t get it.
“It’s going to be real tough to make the playoffs,” Jones said. “We were really working hard to get into contention. We didn’t need a day like this. We just have to keep working hard and hope we have a shot over the next few races.”
Here’s a look at who the NBC Sports staff is picking to win today’s Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Nate Ryan
Kyle Larson. He’s had the fastest car by a few 10ths of a second most of the weekend, and he proved at Kentucky Speedway that starting the rear is hardly an obstacle to passing cars.
Dustin Long
Martin Truex Jr. He scores his first win on a track other than a 1.5-mile speedway this season.
Daniel McFadin
Kasey Kahne gets his first win since 2014, becoming the second Hendrick Motorsports winner of the season.
Jerry Bonkowski
Kyle Busch makes it a weekend sweep, adding today’s NASCAR Cup win to Saturday’s Xfinity Series triumph, earning his first Cup victory since last season’s Brickyard 400 and giving Joe Gibbs Racing its first win of 2017.