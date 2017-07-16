Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Larson remain 1-2 in NASCAR Cup standings

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 16, 2017, 7:05 PM EDT

Even though he finished third in Sunday’s Overton’s 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Martin Truex Jr. maintains control over the NASCAR Cup driver standings.

Truex leaves the Granite State still atop the points, holding a 38-point edge over Kyle Larson, who finished second in the race behind winner Denny Hamlin and just ahead of Truex.

Kyle Busch is third (-108), followed by Kevin Harvick (-119) and Hamlin (-169).

Martin Truex Jr.: Flat tire keeps him from win at New Hampshire

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 16, 2017, 7:27 PM EDT

Martin Truex Jr. dominated the first stage of Sunday’s Overton’s 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, leading all 75 laps.

Truex, who topped all drivers with with a race-high 137 laps led, remained toward the front of the pack for much of the rest of the race, but a flat tire ultimately proved his undoing and he wasn’t able to finish higher than third.

Still, Truex was able to maintain his lead in the NASCAR Cup driver standings, leading race runner-up Kyle Larson by 38 points.

Check out what Truex had to say to our Dave Burns in the video above.

Matt Kenseth’s crew chief will join the driver in leaving No. 20 Toyota after the 2017 season

By Nate RyanJul 16, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT

LOUDON, New Hampshire – Crew chief Jason Ratcliff will be following driver Matt Kenseth on the way out of the No. 20 Toyota in 2018.

Ratcliff confirmed to NBC Sports after Kenseth’s fourth place finish Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway that he won’t be returning atop the pit box next season when Erik Jones replaces Kenseth.

Ratcliff said he isn’t sure if he will stay at Joe Gibbs Racing (“We’ll see,” he said with a smile), but he expects all of the car’s team members are secure at the organization.

“We performed well this weekend in spite of the news” that Jones would replace Kenseth,” Ratcliff said. “All these guys are very good at what they do.

“I don’t think they’ll have a problem staying locked in with the 20 car or one of these cars. They’re just too good. I think for them, knowing that, that they have a secure job at Joe Gibbs Racing next year regardless of the driver change, that’s helpful. At least there’s no uncertainty on their part.”

Ratcliff said the mood has seemed good since Tuesday’s announcement about Jones (which followed Kenseth revealing the previous weekend at Kentucky that he was looking for a ride).

“It seems to be,” Ratcliff said. “We have only spoke briefly about it this week. I still was trying to get the details myself. There wasn’t a whole lot I could say to those guys because I don’t know that I knew much.”

Ratcliff has been paired with Kenseth since he joined Joe Gibbs Racing in 2013, scoring 13 victories together. He also won with Joey Logano in 2012.

He has 36 wins as a crew chief in the Xfinity Series, including 21 with Kyle Busch in 2009-10.

Results from Overton’s 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 16, 2017, 6:49 PM EDT

Denny Hamlin took the lead with 33 laps to go and then held off a late charge by Kyle Larson to win Sunday’s Overton’s 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Hamlin becomes the 11th driver to win in the Cup Series this season, with seven races remaining until the start of the 10-race NASCAR playoffs.

Joe Gibbs Racing earned its first win of the season, and placed three of its four drivers in the top-six. The fourth JGR driver, Kyle Busch, finished 12th.

Martin Truex Jr. finished third, followed by Matt Kenseth and Kevin Harvick.

Denny Hamlin delivers first Cup win of season for Joe Gibbs Racing

By Daniel McFadinJul 16, 2017, 6:28 PM EDT

Denny Hamlin outran Kyle Larson in the final 25 laps to win the Overton’s 301, giving Joe Gibbs Racing its first Cup win of the season.

Driving a backup car, Hamlin led the last 33 circuits at New Hampshire Motor Speedway to give JGR its first Cup win since November 2016 at Texas Motor Speedway.

It’s Hamlin’s 30th Cup win and his third at New Hampshire.

The top five were Hamlin, Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Matt Kenseth and Kevin Harvick.

“I was doing everything I could to pace (myself),” Hamlin told NBCSN at the start-finish line. “I knew (Larson) had a very fast car. It just seemed like we were able to get off the corner pretty good. Really I just drove a pace there that I felt comfortable with, just in case we had to restart. I didn’t want to burn the tires up.”

Hamlin led 54 of the race’s 301 laps. The win was his first in 28 races since claiming victory in the regular season finale at Richmond last September.

Hamlin had to go to a backup car after crashing his primary in practice on Friday.

“Put us behind the 8-ball on Friday, but it’s cool to win one like this,” Hamlin said.

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Larson earned his seventh runner-up finish of the season and his second in a row after starting last due to failing post-qualifying inspection … Martin Truex Jr. led 137 laps from the pole and claimed his 14th stage win in Stage 1 … Daniel Suarez tied his career-best result by finishing sixth … Danica Patrick finished 13th, giving her consecutive top-15 finishes for the first time this year … Jimmie Johnson finished 10th after serving a pass-through penalty to start the race for a start violation.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: Erik Jones was eliminated in a one-car wreck on the Lap 41 restart from a competition caution. The wreck was caused by a flat tire, a result from contact on pit road. Jones finished last … Cole Whitt finished 38th after blowing an engine on Lap 68 … Joey Logano went to the garage on Lap 177 for a mechanical problem. He returned to the race just past the 200-lap mark. He finished 37th. Kyle Busch’s hopes of ending a 34-race winless streak ended when he was caught speeding while pitting on Lap 238. He was caught speeding again when he pit again on Lap 263. Busch, who won Stage 2, finished 12th.

NOTABLE: Toyota cars led 290 laps Sunday. They have led 870 out of 902 laps in the last three races at New Hampshire Motor Speedway … Dale Earnhardt Jr. led a season-high 10 laps in a strategy bid during green flag pit stops … Hamlin is the first driver to win in a backup car since Kurt Busch at Michigan in June 2015 … Denny Hamlin will join NASCAR America live from the NASCAR Hall of Fame at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday on NBCSN.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “(Denny Hamlin) is probably the best short track racer there is out here. Especially, when it comes to short, flat tracks, but for me to get beat by him is not a cool thing, but I’m proud of that because Denny Hamlin, like I said is really good at this stuff.” – Kyle Larson after finishing second.

WHAT’S NEXT: Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 3 p.m. ET on July 23 on NBC.