Kyle Busch wins Stage 2 of New Hampshire Cup race

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Kyle Busch led every green-flag lap in Stage 2 of the Overton’s 301 to claim his fifth stage win of the season.

Busch, who has gone winless in the last 34 races, led 72 laps on the way to the stage victory.

The top 10 after 150 laps were Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch, Jimmie Johnson, pole-sitter Martin Truex Jr., Matt Kenseth, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson and Clint Bowyer.

The only caution of the stage came on Lap 88 when Austin Dillon made contact with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and spun exiting Turn 4. Pole-sitter and Stage 1 winner Martin Truex Jr. narrowly avoided Dillon, diving to the inside as the No. 3 Chevrolet went around in front of him.

Dillon finished the stage in 24th.

Before Stage 2 went green the race was briefly put under a red flag to make repairs to the track surface in Turn 3.

The Overton’s 301 is scheduled to end on Lap 301.