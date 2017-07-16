Joey Logano suffers mechanical issue, NASCAR takes part from car

Joey Logano‘s hope of rebounding in the NASCAR Cup standings during Sunday’s Overton’s 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway went off-track.
As in track bar, that is.
Smoke began emanating from the rear of Logano’s No. 22 Team Penske Ford Fusion around Lap 172. He brought his car to pit road on Lap 175, where his team examined the rear of his car.
Apparently, the issue was track-bar related — and Logano took his car to the garage.
NASCAR took the truck arm from the team after it was replaced, but officials would not comment whether the team could be penalized for it.
His team got Logano back on the track after repairing the rear suspension, but he still could not finish better than 37th, 31 laps off the lead lap.
Logano came into Sunday’s race 12th in the Cup standings, but 17th in playoff eligibility. Even though he has one win (Richmond), that victory was encumbered after failing post-race inspection and doesn’t count toward playoff eligibility.
Logano dropped to 13th in the Cup standings after Sunday’s race and 18th in playoff eligibility.
Martin Truex Jr. dominated the first stage of Sunday’s Overton’s 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, leading all 75 laps.
Truex, who topped all drivers with with a race-high 137 laps led, remained toward the front of the pack for much of the rest of the race, but a flat tire ultimately proved his undoing and he wasn’t able to finish higher than third.
Still, Truex was able to maintain his lead in the NASCAR Cup driver standings, leading race runner-up Kyle Larson by 38 points.
Even though he finished third in Sunday’s Overton’s 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Martin Truex Jr. maintains control over the NASCAR Cup driver standings.
Truex leaves the Granite State still atop the points, holding a 38-point edge over Kyle Larson, who finished second in the race behind winner Denny Hamlin and just ahead of Truex.
Kyle Busch is third (-108), followed by Kevin Harvick (-119) and Hamlin (-169).
LOUDON, New Hampshire – Crew chief Jason Ratcliff will be following driver Matt Kenseth on the way out of the No. 20 Toyota in 2018.
Ratcliff confirmed to NBC Sports after Kenseth’s fourth place finish Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway that he won’t be returning atop the pit box next season when Erik Jones replaces Kenseth.
Ratcliff said he isn’t sure if he will stay at Joe Gibbs Racing (“We’ll see,” he said with a smile), but he expects all of the car’s team members are secure at the organization.
“We performed well this weekend in spite of the news” that Jones would replace Kenseth,” Ratcliff said. “All these guys are very good at what they do.
“I don’t think they’ll have a problem staying locked in with the 20 car or one of these cars. They’re just too good. I think for them, knowing that, that they have a secure job at Joe Gibbs Racing next year regardless of the driver change, that’s helpful. At least there’s no uncertainty on their part.”
Ratcliff said the mood has seemed good since Tuesday’s announcement about Jones (which followed Kenseth revealing the previous weekend at Kentucky that he was looking for a ride).
“It seems to be,” Ratcliff said. “We have only spoke briefly about it this week. I still was trying to get the details myself. There wasn’t a whole lot I could say to those guys because I don’t know that I knew much.”
Ratcliff has been paired with Kenseth since he joined Joe Gibbs Racing in 2013, scoring 13 victories together. He also won with Joey Logano in 2012.
He has 36 wins as a crew chief in the Xfinity Series, including 21 with Kyle Busch in 2009-10.
Denny Hamlin took the lead with 33 laps to go and then held off a late charge by Kyle Larson to win Sunday’s Overton’s 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Hamlin becomes the 11th driver to win in the Cup Series this season, with seven races remaining until the start of the 10-race NASCAR playoffs.
Joe Gibbs Racing earned its first win of the season, and placed three of its four drivers in the top-six. The fourth JGR driver, Kyle Busch, finished 12th.
Martin Truex Jr. finished third, followed by Matt Kenseth and Kevin Harvick.
