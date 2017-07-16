Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Dale Earnhardt Jr.: ‘We’ve got to take risks … We’ve got a lot of work to do’

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 16, 2017, 7:44 PM EDT

There’s no way around it — if Dale Earnhardt Jr. hopes to make the playoffs in his final season racing full-time in the NASCAR Cup series, he’s going to have to start taking more chances.

Earnhardt said it’s a matter of risk vs. reward, as he finished 18th in Sunday’s Overton’s 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and is 21st in the Cup driver standings.

“It wasn’t very good,” Earnhardt said of his day. “We were 13th and 18th in practice, didn’t have good speed all weekend. The best we were going to run is 10th, probably, and ended up 18th. That’s the risk we’ve got to take.

“We’ve got to take risks, but hopefully we’ve got a faster car and we’re doing it and it might give us a little better shot at doing it.”

But such would not be the case Sunday. Now it’s time to look head to next weekend’s race at Indianapolis.

“When we’re running 10th as hard as we can run all day long, it’s hard to gamble,” Earnhardt said. “When those guys are a tenth or two faster than you all day and three or four tenths faster than you in practice all weekend, it’s just ridiculous how fast some of those guys were.

“We shouldn’t have finished 18th. We’ve got a lot of work to do.”



How the final call for two tires cost Matt Kenseth a victory at New Hampshire

By Nate RyanJul 16, 2017, 9:24 PM EDT

LOUDON, New Hampshire – It was a calm, cordial postrace debriefing in front of the No. 20 Toyota at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

No angry gestures from the driver. No shaken fists in frustration by the crew chief.

A lot has happened to Matt Kenseth and Jason Ratcliff over the past week – they both learned they were losing their jobs at Joe Gibbs Racing, and on Sunday, they lost a race – but the pair seemed to take it in stride despite the gut-wrenching reality they missed a golden opportunity to qualify for the playoffs in their final season together.

If Kenseth takes four tires – instead of two right sides – on his final pit stop, he almost assuredly would have snapped a yearlong winless streak with his first victory of the season.

“Without a doubt,” Ratcliff said. “Yeah.

“It’s disappointing. I feel we did everything we needed to win today other than that call at the end.”

Aside from Dale Earnhardt Jr., who took the lead by staying on the track, every car but Kenseth’s pitted for four tires during the final yellow on Lap 262 of 301.

Kenseth snatched the lead from Earnhardt on the Lap 267 restart but quickly was gobbled up by teammate Denny Hamlin, who led the final 34 laps to deliver JGR its first win of 2017. Kenseth hung on for fourth.

It was the latest in a string of tough news for the 2003 champion, who revealed last weekend he was looking for a ride and whose replacement was revealed by the team Tuesday.

The first person to greet him exiting the car was team owner Joe Gibbs, who said in a prerace interview with NBCSN’s Marty Snider that Kenseth “is a great driver with a lot of talent, and we hate the fact we will be racing against him in the future. We got put in a situation, with a lot of things happening to our race team over a period of a year-and-a-half, where we wound up at this spot. We did not want to be here, but we had to make a decision.”

After tossing his heel pads in the car and swigging an orange Gatorade, Kenseth (who apparently has no firm prospects for 2018) defended Ratcliff’s decision while also conceding it left with him with no chance.

“You had to have good left sides to take off today,” he said. “We got ate up those first few laps. I just couldn’t hang on on two tires. Typically you can get away with that. Four tires made big charges all day long. When we were only ones on (two), we were in big trouble.

“It’s a tough one when you’re leading. I’ve seen two tires and four tires win this race numerous times. That’s a tough one to make from the (pit) box. I’ve screwed up way more stuff than (Ratcliff) has. If five or six more cars (took two tires), we’d have a shot.”

Ratcliff, who told NBC Sports after the race that he was also out of the No. 20 beyond 2017, said Kenseth might have won if only three more cars had taken two tires.

“I felt like in five laps, we were matching the time of the leader, it just takes a little while for the right-side pressures to come up,” he said. “I was just playing the track position game, and I felt other guys would do it.

“I don’t know. Obviously it was the wrong call for us, but if I’m running sixth, I’m not going to put four tires on my car to finish sixth. I guess I’m the only guy that thinks that way, but it beat me today, so I’m the one who needs to change my way of thinking.”

With Kenseth possibly needing to make the 16-driver playoff field on points, Ratcliff gambled on finishing second in the first stage and then pitting. Kenseth spent most of the second stage buried in traffic.

That was why Ratcliff decided to make the final call for two tires when the caution flew two laps after Kenseth had taken the lead from Martin Truex Jr., who led a race-high 137 laps.

“I just didn’t want to lose our track position was the biggest thing,” Ratcliff said. “Earlier in the day we lost our track position, and it was just so hard to get by guys when the tires wore off the car. I knew if a few guys took rights, and we got jumbled up in there, we may be able to get two of them but not the last one. At the old Loudon, 25 laps on the left sides, it was thing to do. I know things are different in this day and time with less (downforce). I really thought guys running further back would try that.”

Kenseth did gain a cushion in the battle for the last playoff spot, moving 52 points ahead of Joey Logano.

“We’ll all remember the strategy call that cost us one, but we accumulated some points, which is important now,” Ratcliff said. “Although I don’t know if points would be a big deal sitting in victory lane.

“It’s a Catch-22. We’re in an odd spot where you have to win, but points are a huge deal right now for us. … Hopefully we can carry momentum to the next week. Maybe the frustration of knowing we had a winning car and losing. Hopefully we can take that, bottle it and let it motivate us to do better the next week.”

Jimmie Johnson bounces back from penalty on start of race to finish 10th (video)

By Daniel McFadinJul 16, 2017, 9:06 PM EDT

Jimmie Johnson‘s best start of the season was wiped out at the green flag of Sunday’s Overton’s 301.

After having qualified second for the race, his first time starting in the top five through 19 races, Johnson was called for a start violation.

His No. 48 Chevrolet had reached the start-finish line before pole-sitter Martin Truex Jr. It resulted in a pass-through penalty for Johnson on Lap 3.

“I just got it wrong,” Johnson told NBCSN. “The No. 2 starter can’t beat the No. 1 starter to the start-finish line on the initial start. I definitely did that. I knew that I didn’t jump. (Truex) went first, plus I was looking at the green flag, so I felt like I had my bases covered there. I just missed one of those little clauses in the rule book.”

Despite the ordeal, Johnson finished Stage 1 in 12th and Stage 2 in fifth. He ended the day in 10th for just his second top 10 in the six races since he won at Dover.

Watch the video for the full interview.



Kevin Harvick: Fifth-place finish offers promise for fall playoff race at Loudon

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 16, 2017, 8:32 PM EDT

Normally, Kevin Harvick wouldn’t be happy with a fifth-place finish.

But that kind of showing in Sunday’s Overton’s 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway was a good run, Harvick said, especially when it comes time to return to the 1.058-mile flat track in the upcoming NASCAR Cup playoffs in September.

Harvick told NBCSN why he was okay with his performance and what he expects to do different in the return for the playoff race there in two months.

“This was a great weekend for our Ford,” Harvick said. “The guys did a great job, made it a little bit better than it was in practice, executed on pit road all day and we just did all the little things right.

“We didn’t have the speed the Toyotas had … but we hung in there and fought all day, everybody did a great job and we got a good finish.”

As for what his team may do differently in the playoff race, Harvick added, “I think they had a list a mile long before practice was over and before we even got into today of things we needed to do different. We know we need to come back with more speed for the (playoffs).”



With ‘a target on our back’ Kyle Larson once again goes from last to second

By Daniel McFadinJul 16, 2017, 8:20 PM EDT

At the end of the Overton’s 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway Kyle Larson found himself in a very familiar position.

Second.

For the seventh time this year Larson was the runner-up in a NASCAR Cup Series race. That’s the fourth most ever through 19 races.

But this time was a bit of déjà vu for the Chip Ganassi Racing driver.

For the second straight race Larson finished second after starting the day in last in his No. 42 Chevrolet.

Last week at Kentucky it was because Larson’s car didn’t get through qualifying inspection in time to make a lap. This weekend, the No. 42 failed post-qualifying inspection after it had won the pole.

Larson also finished second at Texas Motor Speedway after failure to get through pre-qualifying inspection resulted in him starting 32nd.

Larson was unable to track down race-winner Denny Hamlin in the last 25 laps of the race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway as Hamlin went on to claim his first win of the season.

“Another hard‑fought race,” Larson said. “You know, this is the third time we’ve had to start last and drove up to second. I wish we could have been a spot better again, but really proud of my team and proud of the cars that they’re bringing for me to drive each and every week. It’s been a tough couple weeks through the tech line, so if we make it through here and then have a good Tuesday at NASCAR (Research and Development Center), we’ll see.”

To make it worse, Hamlin outpaced Larson in a backup car after crashing his primary in practice on Friday.

After starting 39th, Larson was in the top 10 by Lap 30. He finished Stage 1 in third and Stage 2 in ninth.

“In the beginning of the race when the (PJ1 traction compound) was down pretty heavy there, I thought I could get underneath people fairly easy and quickly, and at that point of the race there was a lot of give and take, so most everybody I got to just kind of let me by.

“Then towards the end, kind of moved down out of the (PJ1) and was able to run like your normal Loudon line and find a lot of grip and speed there. Seemed like nobody else could really run there like I could. They were all pretty loose doing that, where I could roll the middle and have good drive on exit

After passing Martin Truex Jr. for second with 25 to go, Larson was just over two seconds back from Hamlin. He got as close as half a second before the checkered flag waved.

“I was catching him a couple tenths of a lap there, and then it seemed like when I got kind of close there, I don’t know, within four or five car lengths at the end, my lap times kind of evened off a little bit with him,” Larson said. “I started getting too tight on exit, and I couldn’t carry the speed on exit like I needed to. I’d gain a lot on him on entry, but I couldn’t keep the power down and keep the front turning on exit there that last run.”

The impressive performance capped off a long week for the No. 42 team. Following the second-place run at Kentucky, Larson’s car failed inspection for an illegal rear brake cooling assembly. It cost Larson 35 driver points, the points lead and his crew chief Chad Johnston to a three-race suspension.

Then on Friday, Larson earned the pole for Sunday’s race but his run was quickly disallowed for an illegal rear deck fin.

While Larson drives a car with a literal target on its hood, the Ganassi driver thinks his success this year – including two wins – has put a figurative one on his team.

“It seems like we have a target on our back,” Larson said. “But that’s a good thing, too. It means everybody is paying attention to us. This is my fourth year, and I’ve never been in the position to where NASCAR and other teams are paying so much attention to our race car. That’s a compliment to everybody at our race shop.”

