Xfinity race at New Hampshire under red flag for rain on Lap 31

The Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway is under a red flag for rain.
The red flag was displayed on Lap 31 of the Overton’s 200. There are 14 laps left in Stage 1.
Brad Keselowski leads the race over pole-sitter Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, Ryan Preece and Matt Tifft. Keselowksi has led nine laps and Busch 22.
This is the third Xfinity race in a row that has been delayed in some form for weather. The races at Daytona and Kentucky were delayed to Sunday due to rain.
Kyle Busch was fastest in the final Cup Series practice Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Busch, who will start seventh in Sunday’s Overton’s 301, posted the top speed of 130.950 mph around the track. He recorded 48 laps in the session.
The top five was filled out by pole-sitter Martin Truex Jr. (130.568), Denny Hamlin (130.568), Kyle Larson (130.514) and Chase Elliott (130.474).
Larson was in the top five despite having to sit out the first 30 minutes of the session due to a practice hold for an inspection failure last week at Kentucky.
“I didn’t think we were very good,” Larson told NBCSN. “Long-run stuff I’m really, really bad. Need to get better at that. Ge really loose in tight in the middle. As the (PJ1) is wearing off I’m getting worse and worse. Gotta work on that.”
Brad Keselowksi, who was 12th fastest, recorded the most laps in the session with 55.
Truex ended the session with the best 10-lap average at 130.094 mph. He was followed by Ryan Blaney (129.855), Elliott (129.809), Busch (129.778) and Hamlin (129.500).
Kyle Busch will start from the pole of the Xfinity Series’ Overton’s 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway after posting a speed of 129.353 mph.
It is Busch’s fifth pole of the year in six Xfinity starts and the 62nd of his career.
“We were adjusting on it every single round just to try to continue to get it better to where I could push it harder,” Busch told NBCSN. “Obviously I gave it everything it had and there’s no more.”
Following Busch in the top five were Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Matt Tifft and Daniel Hemic.
Tifft’s fourth-place start is his best of the season.
Driving the No. 20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing his first start of the year, Ryan Preece qualified sixth.
Busch said there is still the “unknown” of how much the track will change with the addition of the PJ1 traction agent that has been applied to the track’s turns.
“That stuff is kind of wearing off,” Busch said. “We saw in Cup practice just continually going away, so we’ll see more of it as the day goes on with all the racing that’s going on here.”
Rookie William Byron will start seventh followed by Elliott Sadler in eighth.
Ben Kennedy will start 13th in the No. 2 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing. Blake Koch qualified 14th and Dakoda Armstrong 15th.
Dylan Lupton is OK and will start last after being involved in a once-car crash in the first round. Lupton’s No. 24 Toyota spun exiting Turn 2 and went nose-first into the inside wall.
LOUDON, New Hampshire – Kyle Larson was removed from the pole position Friday because his No. 42 Chevrolet failed inspection after qualifying with an improper rear decklid fin.
But the same part was found to be in compliance in inspection before qualifying.
How did that happen?
NBCSN analyst Steve Letarte explained during practice Saturday morning at New Hampshire Motor Speedway how a part that isn’t supposed to be adjusted apparently was between the first and second inspection.
Watch the video above for Letarte’s analysis of the penalty, which will drop Larson to the rear at Sunday’s green flag for the second consecutive race.
Pole-sitter Martin Truex Jr. topped the speed chart in the second NASCAR Cup Series practice at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the Overton’s 301.
Truex posted a speed of 131.338 mph in 35 laps around the track.
Filling out the top five were Kyle Larson (131.333), Jimmie Johnson (131.184), Chase Elliott (131.162) and Brad Keselowski (131.071).
Larson posted the best 10-lap average at 130.624 mph and was followed by Kyle Busch (130.372), Elliott (130.045), Clint Bowyer (130.012) and Truex (129.786).
Johnson recorded the most laps in the session with 60.
