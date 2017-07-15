Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Today’s Xfinity race at New Hampshire: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 15, 2017, 7:30 AM EDT

Can Kyle Busch pick up in today’s Overton’s 200 where he left off in last year’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway?

The younger Busch brother, who was fastest in both Xfinity practice sessions on Friday, is the defending winner of this race.

In fact, Busch has won five of the last eight Xfinity races at the 1.058-mile flat track in Loudon, N.H.

Here are the particulars for today’s Xfinity race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Parker Overton, Founder of Overton’s, will give the command to start engines at 4:07 p.m. Green flag is set for 4:16 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 200 laps (211.6 miles) around the 1.058-mile speedway.

ANTHEMS: Canadian Anthem by Noah Thompson at 3:58 p.m. U.S. Anthem by Voices of Hope at 4:01 p.m.

STAGES: Stage 1 laps 1-45; Stage 2 laps 46-90.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Xfinity garage opens at 7:30 a.m. Driver introductions are at 3:30 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race. Coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s broadcast on radio and at goprn.com begins at 3:30 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts 75 degrees at race time with a 50 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Kyle Busch dominated, leading 190 of 200 laps to win. Erik Jones was second, followed by Brad Keselowski.

STARTING LINEUP: Starting lineup will be posted after Saturday’s qualifying session.

Saturday’s Cup, Xfinity schedule at New Hampshire

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 15, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT

Today marks the midpoint of the racing weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Cup Series has its final two practices, while the Xfinity Series has qualifying followed by the Overton’s 200 race.

Here’s today’s schedule.

All times Eastern

SATURDAY, JULY 15

7:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage open

7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Cup garage open

10 a.m. – 10:55 a.m. – Cup practice (NBC Sports App)

11:05 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-vehicle/three rounds (CNBC)

12:30 p.m. – 1:25 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN)

1:30 p.m. – Driver/crew chief meeting

3:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

4 p.m. – Overton’s 200 Xfinity race; 200 laps/211.6 miles (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

 

Joey Logano has two things on his wish list: more speed and more wins

By Jerry BonkowskiJul 15, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

Sometimes, you have to go back home to get back on the right path.

That’s what Joey Logano is doing this weekend. The Middletown, Connecticut native has long considered New Hampshire Motor Speedway as his home track.

And given where Logano is in the NASCAR Cup standings, he definitely can use some good old fashioned home cooking this weekend.

The driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford comes into Sunday’s Overton’s 301 in a difficult position.

First, he’s 17th in the NASCAR Cup standings, seven points out of the top 16 drivers. In other words, if the playoffs were to begin today, Logano would likely not qualify.

Second, even though Logano has one win this season (Richmond), the result was encumbered due to a post-race inspection violation.

That means Logano does not get credit for the win in terms of qualifying for the playoffs. Things got even worse after that encumbered win: in the nine races since then, he’s finished 20th or worse six times (including five in a row).

Admittedly, he finished third at Michigan and eighth last week at Kentucky, but there’s no question the pressure is on Logano even more to get at least one win over the next eight races, between now and the final playoff qualifying race at Richmond in September.

Logano admits he’s ‘very surprised’ to be in such a position.

“This isn’t what you expect when you start the season,” he added. “You go out there expecting to win the championship and the playoffs you just assume you would be there. I still assume we are going to be there. We just have to work hard to get there. It is going to be a battle to the end for sure.”

Logano has rarely been in this kind of position. At this time of season, he’s typically focusing on winning a championship.

But now, he’s not even thinking championship. He knows he has to walk before he can run – and that means he needs at least one more win between now and Richmond to all but assure he’ll make the playoffs in the first place.

“It is kind of interesting that we’re in this unique position right now trying to make the playoffs,” Logano said. “A lot of times you kind of take that for granted in a way. The last few years you are thinking about winning (the championship).

“Right now we are thinking about needing to get in first. The mindset has changed a little bit but that is just a situation that we are in after a few bad races.”

Part of that problem is both Logano and teammate Brad Keselowski have struggled for speed over the last several races in their respective Ford Fusions.

“Our team is still capable of winning,” Logano said. “We do have to get a little more speed in our cars. I think that is apparent. We have to be able to make our cars faster. I thought last week we executed a great race, got a good finish out of it. We have to score more stage points for sure.

“Ultimately we need to win a race, or two, or three. As it comes closer you start thinking about that more but I also think about how this team has won three races in a row. You do that and all of a sudden the whole story is changed and we would have the most points starting the playoffs. It can change in the snap of a finger. Any team can take off on a streak like that.

“It is a matter of getting the speed back. I feel the team is where it needs to be. Pit stops are where they need to be. We are racing well and we just need to get faster. That is the biggest thing right now.”

New Hampshire’s “Magic Mile” has indeed been magical for Logano. In 17 prior NASCAR Cup starts on the 1.058-mile flat oval, he has two wins, six top-fives and eight top-10s.

And while it will be good racing in front of a number of family members and friends, Logano says the strategy for Sunday isn’t radically different than any other track he’s been at up to this point – or will continue to be until the Richmond playoff cutoff race.

“It is all race to race, none of this is new,” Logano said. “If you think about it, we do this throughout the playoffs. You have a cut-off every three races and you know the points are close.

“They will be closer this year than ever with the stages and how that works. I think of Phoenix last year. We went into that race do or die and we won. Talladega was the same thing. Do or die and we won.

“We are going to get in a situation that is do or die and I have more faith in this team that it is going to happen than not. This team rises to the occasion for sure. When the pressure is on, they show up. It is just a matter of time before that happens.”

Kyle Larson loses pole position on another inspection failure; Martin Truex Jr. starts first

7 Comments
By Nate RyanJul 14, 2017, 7:25 PM EDT

LOUDON, New Hampshire – After appearing to bounce back from a penalty, Kyle Larson’s team ran afoul of the law again Friday.

Larson turned the fastest lap (133.324 mph) in qualifying at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, but the speed was disallowed afterward for an unapproved rear deck fin on his No. 42 Chevrolet.

That put Martin Truex Jr., who won at Kentucky Speedway last weekend, on the pole position for the first time in 2017.

“Not the way we wanted to get our first pole of the year but looking forward to starting up front and getting a good pit stall,” Truex said in a statement distributed by Furniture Row Racing.

Jimmie Johnson qualified second, followed by Matt Kenseth, Jamie McMurray and Kasey Kahne.

NASCAR announced Larson’s disqualification at 6:50 ET, roughly 45 minutes after he seemed to have captured his fourth pole position of the season.

Larson’s car passed a prequalifying inspection, but a postrace inspection revealed that the part improperly had shifted.

Larson will start last for the second consecutive race after the latest of numerous run-ins with NASCAR inspectors. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver also started from the rear at Kentucky Speedway after failing to get through inspection in time to make a qualifying attempt (which also happened at Texas Motor Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway).

Larson is working at New Hampshire with interim crew chief Tony Lunders in place of Chad Johnston, who was suspended three races for an improper rear brake cooling assembly at Kentucky.

Larson also was docked 35 points for the infraction, knocking him from atop the standings behind Truex.

“I honestly know nothing about race cars, so I don’t honestly know what it was that got us in trouble,” Larson said Friday when asked about the Kentucky penalty. “Yeah, it was a big penalty, so it must have been something important in their eyes.”

Larson will be held 30 minutes from the final practice Saturday at New Hampshire after failing prerace inspection multiple times at Kentucky (where his car was last to be rolled to the starting grid before it completed a race-high 90 green-flag passes in finishing second).

The disallowed speed serves as the penalty for Friday’s infraction, meaning there will be no further penalties for the unapproved rear deck fin next week.

Click here for the Cup qualifying results at New Hampshire.

(UPDATED) Starting lineup for Sunday’s Overton’s 301 NASCAR Cup race at Loudon

1 Comment
By Jerry BonkowskiJul 14, 2017, 6:47 PM EDT

Martin Truex Jr. will lead the field to green Sunday afternoon in the NASCAR Cup Series’ Overton’s 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H.

Kyle Larson originally won the pole for what appeared to be the fourth time this season, but his No. 42 Chip Ganassi Chevrolet failed post-qualifying inspection, relegating Larson to the back of the 39-car field as a result.

As a result, Truex, who originally qualified second, will now start from the pole in Sunday’s race. Truex, who won last Saturday at Kentucky Speedway, will be joined on the front row by Jimmie Johnson.

Row 2 will have defending race winner Matt Kenseth and Jamie McMuray. Row 3 will have Kasey Kahne and Erik Jones.

Row 4 will feature Kyle Busch and Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin, while Row 5 will have Kurt Busch and Brad Keselowski.

There are 39 cars qualified for the race, which will be televised at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday on NBCSN.

Click here for the starting lineup.