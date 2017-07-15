Results, stats for Xfinity race at New Hampshire

Kyle Busch ran away in the closing laps to win the Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway by 10 seconds over second place.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver led 77 laps from the pole and beat Ryan Preece, William Byron, Kyle Larson and Brad Keselowski for his third win in six starts this year.

Busch took the lead during green flag pit stops, which he began with 30 laps left in the 200-lap race

Busch’s biggest challenger, Keselowski, had to serve a pass through penalty after his last pit stop due to his gas can leaving the pit box as the No. 22 exited the box. Keselowski led 102 laps.The race saw 13 lead changes after only having three in 2016.

“You can’t always count on the fastest car to win the race, I guess ” Busch told NBCSN at the start-finish line. “We can count on teamwork. We had that today and my guys did a great job in the pits and they gave me a great piece in order to go out here and contend with them. We put the pressure on, kept them close enough that I knew when we pit they were going to have to pit right after us, probably in a hurry because we were going to have a lap of tires on them. Overall, just a great day.”

Stage 1 winner: Kyle Larson

Stage 2 winner: Brad Keselowski

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Ryan Preece finished second and led two laps in his first Xfinity start of the year. His career-best finish came in his 37th start. Preece also won and placed second in two support races at NHMS this weekend … William Byron finished third for his fourth top-three finish in the last five races … Ben Kennedy finished sixth for his second top 10 of the year and his first since finishing fourth at Talladega.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: David Starr brought out the only non-stage ending caution on Lap 30 when a brake issue caused him to spin and back into the Turn 2 wall. He finished 30th … Justin Allgaier left the race on Lap 84 for a transmission problem. He returned to the race on Lap 109 and finished 32nd … Rookie Spencer Gallagher had mechanical problem mid-race that caused him to finish 35th, 44 laps down.

NOTABLE: Only six cars finished on the lead lap … The race was stopped for roughly 45 minutes for rain that paused the race on Lap 31.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “This one is for all the short track guys out there that might never get the opportunity but work week in and week out with that modified,” – Ryan Preece after finishing second in the Overton’s 200.