Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Results, stats for Xfinity race at New Hampshire

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinJul 15, 2017, 7:37 PM EDT

Kyle Busch claimed his third Xfinity win of the year with a 10 second margin of victory over Ryan Preece in the Overton’s 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The top five was completed by William Byron, Kyle Larson and Brad Keselowski.

Only six cars finished on the lead lap in a race that was slowed by one accident and a 45-minute rain relay.

Click here for the race results

Elliott Sadler continues to lead Xfinity points after 17 races

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinJul 15, 2017, 7:51 PM EDT

Elliott Sadler continues to have a stranglehold on the Xfinity Series points standings after finishing seventh at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The JR Motorsports driver continues to lead a team sweep of the top three spots. He has a 45-point lead over William Byron and a 90-point advantage over Justin Allgaier.

Sadler has led the point standings for all but two weeks in the season that is 17 races old.

Completing the top five are Brennan Poole (-192) and Daniel Hemric (-199).

Click here for the full standings.

Kyle Busch wins New Hampshire Xfinity race from the pole for third win of year

1 Comment
By Daniel McFadinJul 15, 2017, 7:07 PM EDT

Kyle Busch ran away in the closing laps to win the Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway by 10 seconds over second place.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver led 77 laps from the pole and beat Ryan Preece, William Byron, Kyle Larson and Brad Keselowski for his third win in six starts this year.

Busch took the lead during green flag pit stops, which he began with 30 laps left in the 200-lap race

Busch’s biggest challenger, Keselowski, had to serve a pass through penalty after his last pit stop due to his gas can leaving the pit box as the No. 22 exited the box. Keselowski led 102 laps.The race saw 13 lead changes after only having three in 2016.

“You can’t always count on the fastest car to win the race, I guess ” Busch told NBCSN at the start-finish line. “We can count on teamwork. We had that today and my guys did a great job in the pits and they gave me a great piece in order to go out here and contend with them. We put the pressure on, kept them close enough that I knew when we pit they were going to have to pit right after us, probably in a hurry because we were going to have a lap of tires on them. Overall, just a great day.”

Stage 1 winner: Kyle Larson

Stage 2 winner: Brad Keselowski

MORE: Race Results

MORE: Points standings

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Ryan Preece finished second and led two laps in his first Xfinity start of the year. His career-best finish came in his 37th start. Preece also won and placed second in two support races at NHMS this weekend … William Byron finished third for his fourth top-three finish in the last five races … Ben Kennedy finished sixth for his second top 10 of the year and his first since finishing fourth at Talladega.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: David Starr brought out the only non-stage ending caution on Lap 30 when a brake issue caused him to spin and back into the Turn 2 wall. He finished 30th … Justin Allgaier left the race on Lap 84 for a transmission problem. He returned to the race on Lap 109 and finished 32nd … Rookie Spencer Gallagher had mechanical problem mid-race that caused him to finish 35th, 44 laps down.

NOTABLE: Only six cars finished on the lead lap … The race was stopped for roughly 45 minutes for rain that paused the race on Lap 31.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “This one is for all the short track guys out there that might never get the opportunity but work week in and week out with that modified,” – Ryan Preece after finishing second in the Overton’s 200.

Xfinity race at New Hampshire resumes after rain delay

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinJul 15, 2017, 4:43 PM EDT

The Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway has resumed after a 45 minute red-flag period for rain.

The red flag was displayed on Lap 31 of the Overton’s 200, which is airing on NBCSN.

This is the third Xfinity race in a row that has been delayed in some form for weather. The races at Daytona and Kentucky were delayed to Sunday due to rain.

 

Kyle Busch fastest in final Cup practice at New Hampshire

Getty Images
2 Comments
By Daniel McFadinJul 15, 2017, 1:40 PM EDT

Kyle Busch was fastest in the final Cup Series practice Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Busch, who will start seventh in Sunday’s Overton’s 301, posted the top speed of 130.950 mph around the track. He recorded 48 laps in the session.

The top five was filled out by pole-sitter Martin Truex Jr. (130.568), Denny Hamlin (130.568), Kyle Larson (130.514) and Chase Elliott (130.474).

Larson was in the top five despite having to sit out the first 30 minutes of the session due to a practice hold for an inspection failure last week at Kentucky.

“I didn’t think we were very good,” Larson told NBCSN. “Long-run stuff I’m really, really bad. Need to get better at that. Ge really loose in tight in the middle. As the (PJ1) is wearing off I’m getting worse and worse. Gotta work on that.”

Brad Keselowksi, who was 12th fastest, recorded the most laps in the session with 55.

Truex ended the session with the best 10-lap average at 130.094 mph. He was followed by Ryan Blaney (129.855), Elliott (129.809), Busch (129.778) and Hamlin (129.500).

Click here for the full practice report.