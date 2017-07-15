Kyle Busch wins New Hampshire Xfinity race from the pole for third win of year

Kyle Busch ran away in the closing laps to win the Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway by 10 seconds over second place.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver led 77 laps from the pole and beat Ryan Preece, William Byron, Kyle Larson and Brad Keselowski for his third win in six starts this year.

Busch took the lead during green flag pit stops, which he began with 30 laps left in the 200-lap race

Busch’s biggest challenger, Keselowski, had to serve a pass through penalty after his last pit stop due to his gas can leaving the pit box as the No. 22 exited the box. Keselowski led 102 laps.The race saw 13 lead changes after only having three in 2016.

“You can’t always count on the fastest car to win the race, I guess ” Busch told NBCSN at the start-finish line. “We can count on teamwork. We had that today and my guys did a great job in the pits and they gave me a great piece in order to go out here and contend with them. We put the pressure on, kept them close enough that I knew when we pit they were going to have to pit right after us, probably in a hurry because we were going to have a lap of tires on them. Overall, just a great day.”

Stage 1 winner: Kyle Larson

Stage 2 winner: Brad Keselowski