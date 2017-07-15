Kyle Busch will be done with Xfinity Series racing once he reaches 100 wins

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

After winning his 89th race in the Xfinity Series – improving a series record – Kyle Busch said he has a plan for ending his time and domination in the series.

It’ll take just 11 more trips to victory lane.

Busch told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio he will cease Xfinity competition after he reaches 100 wins in the series, which he has competed in since 2003.

“Retirement is fast approaching, I’m looking forward to that,” Busch said after winning the Overton’s 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. “When I get 100 Xfinity Series wins I’m done with Xfinity.”

Busch has made 334 starts in the Xfinity Series. Since going winless in 22 starts in 2012, Busch has won six or more races in the last four seasons, with a high of 12 in 2013. He won six in 2015 when he missed more than three months while recovering from leg injuries sustained in the February Xfinity race at Daytona.

Mark Martin is second in Xfinity wins with 49.

Busch’s opportunities to race in Xfinity Series were limited by NASCAR beginning this year. It imposed a cap of 10 races for on Cup regulars with five or more years of full-time experience. Busch is in his 13th full-time year.

“I’ll have four more (Xfinity starts) this year and whatever the rule is next year,” Busch said.

The 2015 Cup champion said once he reaches his goal he would return to Xfinity to help out Joe Gibbs Racing if the need arises.

“I might do it on occasion for Joe if he asks it as a favor because he wants to assess where his team is at,” Busch said. “Other than that, I’m done.”